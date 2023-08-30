Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE updates: Sensex higher, Nifty above 19400; Zomato soars, Jio Fin jumps 5%

3 min read . 09:53 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE updates: Indian equities opened higher on Wednesday tracking global cues. Asian stock markets rose on speculation that the US Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle. Overnight, US shares climbed the most since June