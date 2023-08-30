LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE updates: Indices may see positive start; Asia, GIFT Nifty advances

2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE updates: Asian equities were higher on Wednesday as China’s largest banks prepare to cut interest rates, and on speculation that the US Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle. Overnight, US shares climbed the most since June