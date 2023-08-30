Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE updates: Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday as weaker economic data from the U.S. sparked a global equity rally amid expectations of the Federal Reserve taking a pause from interest rate hikes.
GIFT Nifty traded 18 points higher at 19,529, indicating a positive start for Indian markets. On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex rose 79 points to end at 65,076, as an increase in metal and realty stocks offset a slump in consumer firms on inflation concerns due to weak monsoon rainfall. The broader Nifty added 36 points to close at at 19,342.
Globally, investors bet on a substantial softening of the Fed's near-term interest rate outlook after crucial U.S. data showed dampening consumer sentiment and a drop in monthly job openings.
Market participants now await the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index due on Thursday and nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for further clues on the Fed's rate hike trajectory.
In China, meanwhile, the largest banks are preparing to cut interest rates on existing mortgages and deposits, the latest state-directed measures to shore up growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
NIFTY-50 continues to trade in a sluggish range with minor gains trending in its range of 19,250-19,400 over the past 3 days.
An either side breakout could be expected in the coming days which will give the next directional move from current levels.
RSI is piercing upwards to cross the average line on the hourly and daily charts indicating the higher probability of a upward breakout.
Highest call OI is at 19,500 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved to 19,300 at the money for the monthly expiry
The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is in advanced talks to acquire the shuttered Chennai factory of Ford Motor Co. for its planned entry into electric-vehicle (EV) space, two people aware of the matter said.
“Talks started a couple of months earlier and are in an advanced stage now, and the company is speaking to both the state government and Ford," one of the persons said on condition of anonymity.
Spread over 350 acres, the Ford factory has an annual production capacity of around 200,000 vehicles and 340,000 engines. The plant has been shut since July 2022. The Tamil Nadu government is also keen that it finds a new owner who can restart production. (Read here)
Zomato, Maruti, ONGC, HeroMoto Corp, Lupin are among stocks that will be in focus today.
Asian equities were largely higher on Wednesday as China’s largest banks reportedly prepare to cut interest rates, and investors speculate that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening campaign.
In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.56%, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.46%. Hang Seng Index jumped 0.95%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27%. Shenzhen Composite Index also edged up. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.9%.
Overnight, US shares climbed the most since June and bond yields retreated after job openings fell by more than expected, offering fresh evidence that labor demand is slowing in the world’s largest economy, taking pressure off the Fed. Separate data showed consumer confidence dropped amid souring views on jobs, higher borrowing costs and lingering inflation.
All three major US stock indexes ended the session sharply higher, as investors looked ahead to crucial economic data due later this week that could sway the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions in the coming months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 292.69 points, or 0.85%, to 34,852.67, the S&P 500 gained 64.32 points, or 1.45%, to 4,497.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 238.63 points, or 1.74%, to 13,943.76.
European shares had closed at a two-week high with a boost from the mining sector as Beijing's recent policy moves to jump-start China's languid economy fueled demand hopes.
