Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian stocks traded in a narrow range on Tuesday ahead of a swath of global inflation prints that’s expected to influence monetary policy.
Equities in Japan, Australia and South Korea traded mixed after a start to the week when US and UK markets were closed and European shares edged higher in thin trading. US futures edged higher in early Asia hours.
Traders will this week be studying fresh inflation data from Australia to Japan, the euro region and the US. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and his deputy indicated there is scope for gradually raising interest rates now that the nation has shifted away from an inflation norm of 0%. Japan’s April producer prices beat estimates.
A gauge of the dollar and the 10-year Treasury yield slipped.
The Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of underlying inflation is expected to show modest relief when it lands on Friday. Chair Jerome Powell has stressed the need for more evidence that inflation is on a path to the 2% goal before easing policy. John Williams, Lisa Cook, Neel Kashkari and Lorie Logan are among US central bankers due to speak this week.
Chinese property shares may move after the financial hub of Shanghai lowered down-payment ratios and the minimum mortgage threshold, as bigger Chinese cities follow through on the central government’s aid for the property sector.
With US and UK markets closed Monday, European stocks took the spotlight, with carmakers and utilities leading a modest advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 index. Turnover was less than half the 20-day average for the time of day.
The ECB shouldn’t rule out lowering borrowing costs at both its June and July meetings, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, pushing back against fellow monetary officials uncomfortable with the idea of consecutive cuts. Chief Economist Philip Lane told the Financial Times the central bank will have to keep policy restrictive through 2024, even with the prospect of an interest-rate cut next month.
While an ECB rate cut in June has been widely telegraphed, subsequent steps are less clear given uncertainty over wage growth and factors like the fighting in the Middle East. Data this week may show headline inflation in the euro region ticked up in May.
The “T 1" rule that has the potential to cause trouble for overseas investors will come into effect when traders return from the long weekend — making US equities settle in one day rather than two.
Meanwhile, gold gained, while copper futures fell. Oil advanced for a second day on Tuesday, following its biggest weekly loss in four, with the focus on an OPEC supply meeting on Sunday and US demand at the start of the summer driving season.
Sensex Today Live : Navaratna PSU miner Nalco reported a net profit of ₹996.70 crore in Q4FY24, doubling its profit from a year ago. Despite a marginal 2.5% YoY decrease in revenue, the company’s margin came in strong at 30.9%.
Sensex Today Live : Timken Singapore is planning to sell a 6.6% stake in Timken India, amounting to approximately ₹1,775 crore ($213 million). The shares are being offered at a discounted floor price of ₹3,550 per share. This is not the first time the promoters have explored a stake sale, with a previous sale occurring on 20 June last year.
Sensex Today Live : "BankNifty crossing above the 49,200 zone has improved the bias and can expect for further rise for next targets of 49,600 and 50,700 levels in the coming days with 48,300 zone maintained as the important support level. With frontline banks like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Kotak Bank improving the bias, we can anticipate further upward movement.
Bankex has touched an all-time high level of 56,700 and witnessed some profit booking at a higher level and a breach above the 56,700 zone, anticipating a further upward move to targets of 58,000 levels in the coming days. BankNifty would have the daily range of 48,900-49,800 levels, with Bankex support at 55,600 and resistance at 56,700 levels."
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Sensex Today Live : "Nifty has once again made all-time new high breaching above the 23,100 zone during the intraday session but failed to give a close above the 23,000 levels with profit booking in the final hours eroded the gains to some extent. The index would have the important near-term support of 22,800 levels while on the upside a decisive breach above 23,200 levels shall trigger for further rise till targets of 23,500-23,600 zone in the coming days.
Sensex has made a high of 76,000 and almost reached the 1.28% retracement of the recent fall; some profit booking or consolidation at this level cannot be ruled out. The support for the day is seen at 75,000/22,800 levels while the resistance would be near 75,900/23,100 levels."
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday, amid mixed signals from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 168.32 points, or 0.22%, at 75,558.82 and Nifty was up 40.30 points, or 0.18%, at 22,972.75.
Sensex Today Live : Timken, LIC, NMDC, Inox Wind, Hudco, Dish TV, Goodyear, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, 28 May.
Monday’s trading session saw the domestic equity benchmark indices ending flat, despite reaching new record highs. The Sensex slightly declined by 19.89 points to close at 75,390.50, while the Nifty 50 fell by 24.65 points (0.11%) to settle at 22,932.45. The Nifty 50 formed a bearish candlestick pattern at the all-time high level on the daily charts, indicating profit booking.
Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, suggested that Monday’s negative closing appears to be a breather following the recent sharp rise. He noted that the Nifty continues to hold above the 20 and 50-day SMA, with a rising 14-day RSI of 66.63, which is not overbought. While further upsides and new life highs are expected in the run-up to the election results, he cautioned about potential volatile movements in the very near term. (Read the full story here.)
Asian shares held a mixed tone on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, as rising bets of an imminent European rate cut helped risk appetite ahead of some key inflation data.
A slew of European Central Bank officials said overnight the ECB has room to cut interest rates as inflation slows, underscoring expectations for a rate cut on June 6. With debate now shifting to subsequent moves, markets have fully priced in two rates cuts by October this year.
That helped Wall Street stock futures firm ahead of the reopening of U.S. markets after a public holiday. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% and Nasdaq futures gained 0.2% before a line-up of Federal Reserve speakers later in the day for the latest guidance on rate outlook.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, thanks to a 0.7% gain in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, after gaining 0.9% on Monday.
Japan's Nikkei, on the other hand, slipped 0.3%, reversing some of the 0.7% advance a day ago.
"We're heading into the northern hemisphere summer season. Traditionally that's a time when markets just tend to get in that drift mode. We've got through earnings season," said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.
"To find a driver it's got to be something from out of left field and in lieu of that, generally we see markets drift higher and I think that's what we're seeing at the moment."
Chinese blue chips lost 0.1% after firming 1% a day earlier as tech shares surged on Beijing's further commitment to invest in its semiconductor industry.
The big risk events this week are not due until Friday when U.S. figures on core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) - the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation - and euro zone inflation data will set the trading tone.
In foreign exchange markets, the dollar was on the back foot for the third straight session as traders positioned for the PCE release. Median forecasts are for a rise of 0.3% in April, keeping the annual pace at 2.8%, with risks on the downside.
The Japanese yen steadied at 156.80 per dollar, just a touch stronger than the key 157 level. It, however, kept weakening against a slew of high yielding currencies, with the New Zealand dollar hitting a fresh 17-year top of 96.56 yen on Tuesday.
Thanks to the strong carry demand, the kiwi hit a 2-1/2-month high of $0.6155.
The cash Treasuries market returned from a holiday with little movement after taking a hit last week.
Two-year yields fell 1 basis point to 4.9396%, having surged 13 bps the previous week, while the 10-year yield held at 4.4649%, after rising 5 bps the week before.
Oil prices were mostly steady on Tuesday. Brent futures rose 0.1% to $83.19 a barrel.
Gold prices climbed for a third day, up 0.1% at $2,354.23 per ounce.