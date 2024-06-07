LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live Updates : Markets to open higher on firm global cues; All eyes on RBI MPC decision today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : FIIs net sold ₹ 6,867 crore, and DIIs net bought equities worth ₹ 3,718 crore, on 6 June, per provisional data from NSE. FIIs bought ₹ 13,970 crore and sold ₹ 20,837 crore, and DIIs picked up ₹ 17,030 crore and sold ₹ 13,312 crore worth of equities in the session.