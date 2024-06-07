Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian stocks rose in early trading as markets await a key US jobs reading that’s likely to guide the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%, lifted by a strong gain in South Korea, while shares in Australia rose and those in Japan and China traded in a tight range. Futures contracts for US stocks were steady after the S&P 500 closed little changed as traders refrained from big bets ahead of US nonfarm payrolls data. The dollar was little changed, while US Treasury yields edged higher.
Traders have escalated rate-cut bets in the past week, emboldened by the slew of softer-than-forecast US data, the Bank of Canada’s decision to ease monetary policy, and bets the ECB would be the next to cut — a move confirmed on Thursday. Global stocks are on track for their first weekly gain in almost a month, while a Bloomberg gauge of global government bonds posted its longest rising streak since November on Thursday.
“A quiet session should be expected ahead today given the large move lower in yields this week," said Martin Whetton, head of markets strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. “The nonfarm payrolls data is on the horizon and it’s unlikely, given moves seen, that fresh risk appetite would appear."
In Asia, markets will be paying close attention to Chinese trade data later Friday as fears of overcapacity in the nation’s manufacturing sector may cause trade partners to slap tariffs on its exports. Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser is also due to speak after the nation’s growth almost stalled in the first quarter.
Investors will be also be monitoring the Indian rupee as the nation’s central bank meets to decide interest rates, with economists seeing borrowing rates unchanged.
The RBI can’t ignore the market’s negative reaction after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s narrow election victory, but it’s unlikely to cut its rate on Friday, Bloomberg Economics’ Abhishek Gupta wrote in a note. “Cutting rates now – ahead of any reductions by the Federal Reserve — risks triggering capital outflows, which the RBI wants to avoid."
Elsewhere in Asia, more than a half of surveyed Bank of Japan watchers have forecast that the central bank will trim its government bond buying when authorities meet next week, with a growing number also looking ahead to a rate hike in July.
Attention will then turn to the looming US jobs print, which is expected to show the US added 180,000 jobs in May while the unemployment rate held steady. In the run-up to the reading, US data included jobless claims that topped estimates and labor costs which increased by less than previously reported. Swap markets continued to pencil in the start of the Fed rating cut in November, with a strong likelihood it begins in September.
“We expect the overall message from the non-farm payrolls report to be one of strength, albeit ebbing," said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “Consequently, market pricing for the FOMC’s first rate cut in September may be pushed out, supporting a modest increase in the US dollar."
Oil rose Friday, set for a third straight gain, as expectations waned that OPEC and its allies will allow the market to become oversupplied. Gold slipped.
Sensex Today Live : ITC, Bajaj Finance, IRB, Dixon, RVNL, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, 7 June.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to have a flat opening on Friday, as the market awaits the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a flat start for the Indian benchmark index, trading at around the 22,920 level.
On Thursday, the domestic equity indices closed on a high note, with the Nifty 50 maintaining above the 22,800 level. The Sensex rose by 692.27 points (0.93%) to close at 75,074.51, while the Nifty 50 increased by 201.05 points (0.89%) to settle at 22,821.40.
The Nifty 50 chart formed a small positive candle with upper and lower shadows. “This pattern signifies a high wave type candle pattern, indicating ongoing high market volatility at the highs. Such a high wave pattern after a reasonable upmove typically signals caution for an impending reversal. However, the negative implication of this pattern could be less, given it formed after one day of upmove," stated Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised for a flat opening on Friday, as investors await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision. Mixed trading was observed in Asian markets, while US markets closed similarly due to a drag from technology and industrial stocks.
The spotlight is now on the RBI monetary policy outcome, set to be announced later today. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is anticipated to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time, while upholding the ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance.
However, market watchers are keenly interested in the RBI Governor’s remarks on the inflation trajectory and future interest rate cut trajectory.
“With the market regaining its buoyancy, the fear gauge volatility index also significantly eased, falling by 11%. The focus will now shift to the Union Budget next month and the RBI’s commentary on the interest rate to be announced in its credit policy," stated Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian shares are set to open slightly higher on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting at which it is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,905 as of 07:40 a.m IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open marginally higher than its close of 22,821.40 on Thursday.
The RBI is expected to keep rates steady and retain its tighter monetary stance, as robust economic growth continues to give it space to focus on bringing down inflation towards its medium-term target of 4%. The decision is due at 10 a.m. IST.
World stocks climbed and the euro rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years, while signaling that further moves could take a while.
ECB policymakers delivered their widely flagged quarter-point cut to 3.75%. The euro and German government bond yields rose after the ECB move as investors took into account the central bank's refusal to promise further rate cuts.
The euro inched up to almost $1.0890 against the dollar and government bond yields - which reflect borrowing costs and move inversely to price - ticked up too.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7%.
MSCI's 47-country main world index rose as much as 0.3%, near a record-high set on May 20, before trimming gains slightly.
Wall Street, however, was more muted, with the S&P 500 index unchanged after hitting an all-time high earlier on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was flat, also pulling back from an all-time high hit earlier in the day.
ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed at the start of her post-meeting press conference: "We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path."
Stronger-than-expected data over the last few weeks, plus Thursday's increase in the ECB's in-house inflation forecasts, have raised doubts about how many more rates cuts will be justified this year.
The Bank of Canada pipped the ECB to become the first G7 country to cut rates in this cycle on Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve meets next week, although is not expected to move until September, at the earliest.
By contrast, the debate at the Bank of Japan, which meets the week after, will be about whether to raise rates, and when.
In the bond markets, Germany's two-year government bond yield, which is sensitive to policy rate expectations, rose as high as 3.037%. It hit 3.125% on Friday, its highest since mid-November.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were flat at 4.287%, although that was still near their lowest in two months, after data this week hinted that the U.S. labor market is finally cooling.
The data included private U.S. payrolls on Wednesday and a report on Tuesday that showed job openings fell in April to their lowest in more than three years.
Markets are now pricing nearly two quarter-point Fed cuts again this year, with a September move seen as a 68% chance compared to 47.5% last week.
"We're still in the 'Goldilocks' range, so bad economic news has been good for equities, as Fed rate cuts are back on the table," said Ben Bennett, Asia-Pacific investment strategist at Legal and General Investment Management.
Investor attention will soon turn to the U.S. nonfarm payroll report for May on Friday, with a Reuters poll of economists expecting payrolls to have risen by 185,000 jobs.
In commodities, Brent crude futures rose as much as 1.9% to $79.86 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2% to $75.53.
Gold gained 0.8% to $2,372.77 per ounce after a 1% rise previously, while the cryptocurrency bitcoin was at $71,415, shuffling back towards March's record high.