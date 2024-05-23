LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live Updates : Sensex, Nifty muted at open, tracking global cues; Power Grid, Sun Pharma down

8 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold ₹ 686.04 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in ₹ 961.91 crore worth of shares on May 23, provisional data from the NSE showed.