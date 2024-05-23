Sensex Today Live Updates : US equity futures rallied following upbeat earnings from Nvidia Corp. released after the New York close, which reinforced optimism for the global artificial intelligence boom.
Nvidia said second-quarter revenue will be about $28 billion, beating analysts’ estimates. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split and boosted its quarterly dividend by 150% to 10 cents a share. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both gained after Nvidia’s results sent its shares as much as 7% higher in after-hours trading.
“Even in the face of huge expectations, the company once again stepped up and delivered," said Ryan Detrick at Carson Group, who highlighted strong data center revenue.
A gauge of semiconductor manufacturers in Asia climbed to its highest since February 2021, taking its lead from Nvidia’s results.
Still, stock benchmarks declined in Australia, South Korea, China and Hong Kong, while those for Japan gained. The dollar was little changed in Asia, after rising for three straight days.
Treasuries traded in a narrow range after a Wednesday drop pushed shorter-maturity yields higher. The selling sent the policy-sensitive two-year yield four basis points higher as the latest Federal Reserve minutes showed officials remained in no rush to cut rates.
“Many" Fed officials expressed uncertainty over the degree to which policy is restraining the economy — but the minutes also noted policy “was seen as restrictive."
“I felt the signals from FOMC reinforcing the likelihood of rates higher for longer is negative for most Asian currencies and thus capital markets," said Abrdn investment director Xin-Yao Ng. “It’s the currency effect."
In currencies, a gauge of dollar strength held a rally from the prior session, when it touched a one-week high. The yen was little changed after falling against the greenback to the lowest level since late April. The People’s Bank of China cut its yuan fixing to the weakest level since January.
New Zealand’s dollar rose after Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said the central bank doesn’t want to risk a blowout in inflation expectations. Bank of Korea left its key interest rate at 3.5%.
A busy day of economic reports in Asia includes inflation figures for Singapore, price expectations for Australia and China’s April Swift payments data. Markets in Indonesia are closed. Singapore’s gross domestic product rose slightly in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, beating estimates.
US tech earnings have been among the strongest in the first-quarter reporting season, with revisions in the sector outpacing the rest of the market. However, earnings results also suggest a broadening market, according to Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.
“We stay positive on the AI trend and maintain our preference for big tech given the advantageous market positions," she said. “We forecast global tech earnings growth of 20% and 16% this year and next, respectively, led by the semiconductor sector where we see investment opportunities."ed.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said he currently expects the Fed won’t cut rates this year amid an economy that’s proved more resilient thanks to government spending.
Gold edged higher after suffering its largest one-day decline since April on Wednesday. The precious metal dropped 1.7% to around $2,379 following the Fed’s meeting minutes that indicated rate cuts may come later than previously expected. West Texas Intermediate slipped Thursday, on track for its fourth-consecutive daily decline. Copper prices fell sharply on signs of weakening demand.
Sensex Today Live : The company saw a 4.81% YoY decrease in net sales for March 2024, down to ₹939.24 crore from Rs. 986.68 crore in March 2023. The quarterly net profit dropped by 58.8% to Rs. 9.14 crore, and EBITDA decreased by 27.36% to Rs. 38.39 crore.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 1.49% YoY increase in net sales for March 2024, up to ₹913.96 crore from Rs. 900.58 crore in March 2023. The quarterly net profit skyrocketed by 2,307.36% to Rs. 10,665.75 crore, and EBITDA increased by 1.04% to ₹287.80 crore. The EPS also increased to Rs. 19.86 in March 2024 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2023.
Sensex Today Live : The company saw a 73.1% YoY surge in profit for Q4, up to ₹69.6 crore from ₹40.2 crore. Revenue jumped by 30% to ₹1,076.6 crore. The board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 32.3% YoY drop in profit for Q4, down to ₹65.8 crore from ₹97.3 crore. The company also reported an exceptional loss of ₹51.86 crore. However, revenue grew by 7% to ₹251.3 crore. Tejpreet Singh Chopra resigned as Chairman and Samir Chaturvedi was appointed as the new Chairman.
Sensex Today Live : The company saw a 102% YoY jump in profit for Q4, up to ₹111.6 crore from ₹55.3 crore in the year ago period. Revenue increased significantly by 69% to ₹1,015.7 crore.
Sensex Today Live : The bank saw a significant 91.3% YoY drop in profit for Q4, down to ₹3.3 crore from ₹38.2 crore. Net interest income fell by 8.9% to ₹104.86 crore. The bank reported an operating loss of ₹17.44 crore and a provisions write-back of ₹28.15 crore. Tax expenses were ₹7.4 crore. Gross NPA dropped to 4.05% and Net NPA declined to 1.25%.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 7.6% YoY decrease in profit for Q4, down to ₹447 crore from ₹484 crore. However, revenue rose by 8.1% to ₹6,529 crore. The board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures of up to ₹3,000 crore and fund raising via QIP of up to ₹5,000 crore.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 145% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹192.4 crore. Revenue rose 96% to ₹1,537.5 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share for FY24.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a Q4 consolidated net profit of ₹208.2 crore, seven times more than ₹28.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 23.8% to ₹1,572.7 crore. The Board recommended a dividend of ₹1.2 per equity share for FY24.
Sensex Today Live : The company announced a nearly 4% fall in its Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹4,166.33 crore, mainly due to a marginal decline in income. For FY24, PowerGrid’s consolidated net profit rose to ₹15,573.16 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹2.75 per equity share for FY24 and approved fund raising of ₹5,000 crore.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a Q4 consolidated net profit of ₹2,655 crore ($318.9 million), surpassing estimates, driven by strong performance in the U.S. and domestic markets. This represents a significant increase from the previous year’s profit of ₹1,984 crore. Total revenue rose 9.6% to ₹11,983 crore. The company’s U.S. sales rose nearly 11.9% to ₹3,954 crore, while India sales rose more than 10.2% to ₹3,710 crore. The board proposed a dividend of ₹5 per share for fiscal year 2024.
Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday, led by muted sentiment among Asian peers weighed down by hawkish comments from revealed in the Fed's FOMC meeting minutes.
BankNifty witnessed some profit booking to slip towards the support zone of 47,400 levels but recovered to end near the 47,800 zone to restore the lost sentiment. The index needs to decisively move past the 48,300 zone to establish conviction for further rises to 49,600 and 49,900 levels.
Bankex once again witnessed sluggish movement hovering in the range of the 54,300-55,000 zone, and with mixed bias witnessed among the banking stocks, some conviction needs to be established before we confirm a directional move of the index. BankNifty would have a daily range of 47,500–48,200 levels, with Bankex support at 54,300 and resistance at 55,000 levels.
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
The Nifty has witnessed a steady rise in the last 3–4 sessions, reaching the 22,600 zone with a positive bias and active participation from the broader markets as well in recent times. The index can carry on with the positive move for the next target of 22,900 in the coming days, with 22,300 as the important support zone.
Sensex, after opening above the 74,000 level, slowly and gradually gained momentum to end near the 74,220 zone with a positive bias. The index has a crucial resistance barrier in the range of 74,400 to 74,700 zones, while 73500 has been maintained as the important support zone that needs to be sustained from here on. The support for the day is seen at 73,800/22,450 levels, while the resistance is seen at 74,600/22,700 levels.
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Indian benchmark indices were up at pre-open on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street that was being driven by a rally in Nvidia stocks.
Sensex Today Live : “This Thursday morning, Nifty may face modest bearish pressure due to hawkish signals from the Fed's May FOMC meeting minutes, where policymakers expressed concerns about inflation and indicated potential further tightening of monetary policy. This has diminished hopes for a September rate cut, contributing to market anxiety amid record FPI outflows and a spike in India VIX above 21, signaling heightened volatility. With major supports at 22,153 and a trading range expected between 22,000-23,000, the strategy is to stay nimble. Preferred trades include selling Nifty and Bank Nifty at CMP with specific stop and target levels. Bullish opportunities exist in PI Industries, Lupin, and Reliance Industries, while Patel Engineering is recommended as a buy at CMP 65 for an intermonth momentum play."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Sensex Today Live : L&T Technology Services announced the inauguration of the Simulation Centre of Excellence for Airbus, strategically located at the LTTS stateof-the-art campus in Bangalore. This Centre of Excellence is designed to bolster engineering support for Airbus aircraft structural simulation activities across its diverse business units in Europe spanning France, Germany, the UK, and Spain.
The Simulation CoE aims to unify and standardize processes across all Airbus European business units and aircraft programs. The ultimate objective is to streamline efficiency and enhance productivity, facilitating the timely achievement of program milestones, the company said in an exchange filing.
Initiated approximately 18 months ago with a specialized core team, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) has demonstrated significant growth and development. The strategic plan includes a substantial scaling up of the centre over the next two years, the company added.
Sensex Today Live : Grasim, Sun Pharma, Power Grid Corp., Nykaa, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 23.
The Indian stock market's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to open flat, influenced by global markets' ongoing response to hawkish comments from the US Fed meeting minutes.
Gift Nifty trends suggest a similar flat start for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,658 level, a slight premium of 8 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close. On Wednesday, despite a volatile session, the domestic equity indices closed higher, with the Nifty 50 settling near the 22,600 level.
The Sensex increased by 267.75 points to close at 74,221.06, while the Nifty 50 rose by 68.75 points or 0.31% to end at 22,597.80. The Nifty 50 formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating support-based buying interest.
Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, noted that the Nifty continues to hold above the 20 and 50 day SMA, a positive signal. The 14-day RSI at 59.83 is rising but not overbought, which is promising. With the near-term uptrend intact, the Nifty could potentially reach the life highs of 22,795 in the upcoming sessions. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The domestic equity market is expected to open with little to no change, with a positive bias, as Gift Nifty’s morning trade stood at 22,671, an increase of 21 points or 0.1%. This follows the weak global cues from US and Asian markets after hawkish comments were revealed in the US Fed meeting minutes.
On Wednesday, Indian stock market indices closed higher, led by significant gains. The Sensex rose by 267.75 points or 0.36% to close at 74,221.06, while the Nifty 50 increased by 68.75 points or 0.31% to end at 22,597.80.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted that despite the weak global cues, the markets remained mostly positive throughout the trading session, supported by selective buying in IT, FMCG, and realty stocks. However, he added that investors are currently exercising extreme caution, avoiding significant equity asset exposure with only a few weeks left for the poll outcome. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian shares are set for a muted open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes reflected disappointment in recent inflation data, dampening hopes of an early rate cut.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,646 as of 7:52 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 will open near Wednesday's close of 22,597.80.
Several key Asian share benchmarks fell on Thursday as markets digested the implications of policymakers in major economies preferring to take patient approach to monetary easing amid sticky inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.57%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was one of the biggest decliners, slumping 0.8%, also hurt by a pullback in some commodity prices.
Geopolitical tensions also kept investors nervous as China's military started two days of "punishment" drills held in five areas around Taiwan just days after new Taiwan President Lai Ching-te took office. But Taiwan's stock market was not too fussed and was last up 0.3%.
More hawkish-than-expected minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, a hot UK inflation print and a sobering assessment of New Zealand's inflation problems from the country's central bank have caused investors to pare their bets of the pace and scale of global rate cuts expected this year.
"One thing that's interesting from the last 24 hours that can be taken away is still the uncertainty from central banks about policy settings and at what levels interest rates have to be at, and where they need to potentially stay at, in order to tame inflation" said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.
"That's causing uncertainty from a policy point of view, but it's obviously also causing uncertainty from a market point of view."
U.S. futures meanwhile received an early boost after AI darling Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above estimates after the bell on Wednesday, which sent its shares jumping 5.9% in extended trade.
S&P 500 futures tacked on 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.57% in Asia trade.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6%, drawing some support from a weaker yen that touched its lowest level in over three weeks. It was last at 156.85 per dollar.
Sterling and the kiwi held near two-month highs and last bought $1.2721 and $0.6102, respectively.
Data on Wednesday showed inflation in Britain eased less than expected and a key core measure of prices barely dropped, prompting investors to pull bets on a Bank of England rate cut next month.
Earlier that day, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand wrongfooted markets by warning cuts were unlikely until far into 2025 at the conclusion of its policy meeting where it held its cash rate steady as expected.
"There are still 'hard yards' to be done to bring annual CPI inflation down to the 2% target midpoint in a timely and sustainable manner, and thus monetary policy easing remains unlikely this year," said Kelly Eckhold, Westpac chief economist for New Zealand.
"Our baseline view remains that the first 25bp policy easing will occur in February next year, to be followed by a series of gradual (once a quarter) 25bp reductions that will eventually lower the OCR to around 3.75% in 2026."
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ran into profit taking and fell 1.5%, after having touched an over nine-month high at the start of the week.
China's blue-chip index eased 0.3%.
Gold dipped 0.25% to $2,372.28 an ounce, away from its record high of $2,449.89 hit on Monday, as the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. rates took some shine off the yellow metal.
Oil prices likewise fell, with brent crude down 0.82% to $81.23 a barrel, while U.S. crude edged 0.9% lower to $76.87 per barrel.