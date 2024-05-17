Market Close Highlights : Global stocks eased on Friday after Federal Reserve officials hinted U.S. interest rates may not fall any time soon, while commodities rallied on the back of optimism over a series of measures in China to stabilise its beleaguered property sector.
Data on Wednesday showed cooling US consumer price inflation, prompting markets to price in at least two rate cuts this year. But the excitement soon fizzled out as the latest report showed the that U.S. labour market remains tight, while central bankers remain cautious about inflation.
Equities are still heading for a gain this week, but have retreated since the U.S. inflation figures. Oil and gold have benefited from the evidence that price pressures have not worsened, while copper is set for its best weekly performance in two months as a shortage of material for immediate delivery has sent prices soaring.
Traders expect roughly two quarter-point cuts from the Fed this year, with November being the most likely starting point.
"Despite inflation cooling first time this year, the Fed are sticking to that chorus of 'rates need to stay here for some time'," City Index strategist Fiona Cincotta said.
"That's really poured a bit of cold water over the rate cut party."
The MSCI All-World index was last down 0.1%, but still near this week's record highs, while in Europe, the STOXX 600, which also hit a record peak this week, was down 0.4%.
This week's data offered the Fed good news on two fronts, but policymakers have not openly shifted views yet about the timing of rate cuts that investors are convinced will start this year.
Monetary policy is "restrictive" and "is in a good place," Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said. "I don't see any indicators now telling me ... there's a reason to change the stance of monetary policy now."
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, indicating that labour market conditions remain fairly tight even as job growth is cooling.
Overnight, the Dow rose as high as 40,051.05 while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also hit record highs before gradually losing steam and finishing slightly lower on the day. U.S. futures were down 0.1%.
In Asia, Chinese blue-chips staged a late rally on Friday, after the government unveiled a series of "historic" steps to underpin the property sector, which has lurched from crisis to crisis and weighed on overall economic growth.
Shanghai's CSI 300 ended up 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index hit its highest since August 2022, up 0.9%.
In the currency markets, the dollar headed for its largest weekly fall versus the euro in 2/1-2 months. The euro was last down 0.1% at $1.0851, but still set for a weekly gain of 0.7%.
The yen weakened 0.3% to 155.87, giving back some of the gains it made after the mild US CPI report earlier in the week.
The Japanese currency has fallen around 9.5% this year as the Bank of Japan has kept monetary policy loose while higher U.S. interest rates have drawn money towards US bonds and the dollar.
Tokyo is suspected to have intervened on at least two days in late April and early May to support the yen after it tumbled to lows last seen more than three decades ago.
"While the weaker US data should benefit low-yielders like the yen, the recent price action suggests the Japanese authorities may have more to do beyond verbal jawboning if they intend to keep speculators at bay," Nicholas Chia, Asia macro strategist at Standard Chartered, said.
In commodities, oil prices headed for their first weekly gain in three weeks, thanks to signs of improving global demand.
U.S. crude was up 0.2% at $79.44 a barrel, while Brent, the global benchmark, was up 0.4% at $83.58.
Copper, which hit two-year highs this week, was up 0.7% at $10,500 a tonne. Traders are scrambling to get hold of metal to deliver against large short positions on the U.S. market, creating a vacuum in which New York copper prices have hit record highs above $11,000 a tonne.
Gold, meanwhile, was up 0.3% at $2,384 a ounce, and heading for a second straight weekly increase.
Closing Bell Wrap
Sensex Today Live : Indian markets managed to maintain their momentum on Friday, even as global peers eased on hints from US Federal Reserve officials that interest rates could stay higher for longer. Domestically, the Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the second day running.
Sensex, which had opened higher at 73,711.31, traded between a low of 73,459.80 and a high of 74,070.84. At close, Sensex was up 253.31 points, or 0.34%, at 73,917.03.
Similarly, Nifty 50, which had opened higher at 22,415.25, see-sawed between a low of 22,345.65, and a high of 22,502.15. At close, the Nifty 50 was up 62.25 points, or 0.28%, at 22,466.10.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "Despite mixed global signals and uncertainties surrounding the US Fed, the Indian market experienced a robust recovery, largely fuelled by the outperformance of the broader market and positive Q4 earnings".
12 of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex closed in the red. TCS, HCLTech, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, and Wirpo, were the top drags for the day, while Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Maruti Suzuki India, were the top gainers.
On the Nifty 50, 27 of 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 ended in the green. Cipla, TCS, SBI Life, HCLTech, and Britannia Industries, were the top drags for the day, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, and BPCL, were the top gainers.
The broader market indices had outperformed the benchmark indices, with the BSE SmallCap gaining 1.40% and the BSE MidCap index gaining 1.22%.
The Consumer Durables, Auto, Metal, Realty, and Oil & Gas indices were the biggest sectoral gainers for the day, while IT, Pharma, and Healthcare, were the biggest drags.
"Some index heavyweight earnings surpassed expectations, and midcap and small-cap stocks continued to exhibit buying interest during dips. Auto and consumer durables particularly stood out with strong earnings momentum," Nair added.
Shares of GSK Pharmaceuticals closed 12% higher after the company reported a 46% YoY surge in Q4 net profit at ₹194 crore, while its revenue rose 18% YoY to ₹930 crore. GSK also announced a dividend of ₹32 per share.
Shares of Kaynes Technology closed more than 10% higher after the company reported a 97% jump in its Q4 net profit, while revenue increased by 75% to ₹637.3 crore.
Similarly, shares of Crompton Greaves closed 10% higher as the company posted a 9.5% increase in Q4 revenuem while net profit saw an increase of 1.4% YoY.
Mahindra & Mahindra shares jumped more than 6% after company posted 32% YoY increase in Q4 net profit, while revenue from operations rose by 11.24% to ₹25,108.97 crore.
Markets will remain closed on Monday, May 20, due to polling in Mumbai for the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Sector Indices Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : The Consumer Durables, Auto, Metal, Realty, and Oil & Gas indices were the biggest sectoral gainers, while IT, Pharma, and Healthcare, were the biggest drags.
Broader market indices heat map
Sensex Today Live : The broader market indices had outperformed the benchmark indices, with the BSE SmallCap gaining 1.40% and the BSE MidCap index gaining 1.22%.
Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : Half of the stocks on the 50-stock Nifty 50 were in the green. TCS, Cipla, SBI Life, HCLTech, and Bajaj Auto, were the top drags, while Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers.
Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live : 14 of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were in the red. TCS, HCLTech, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, and Wirpo, were the top drags, while Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement Co, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ITC, were the top gainers
3 pm market update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were trading up on Friday, driven higher by a raft of positive Q4 earning reports from companies on Thursday.
At 3 pm, Sensex was up 237.97 points, or 0.32%, at 73,901.69, and Nifty was up 59.75 points, or 0.27%, at 22,463.60.
GPT Infra reports 55.8% YoY jump in Q4 net profit at ₹16.2 crore; shares climb 5%
GPT Infra reported a 55.8% YoY increase in Q4 net profit at ₹16.2 crore, from ₹10 crore in the year ago period
The company’s revenue grew 10.1% YoY to ₹295 crore, from ₹268 crore earlier
EBITDA jumped 43.5% YoY to ₹33 crore, compared to ₹23 crore in the previous year
The company’s margin improved to 11.2% from 8.6% earlier.
GPT INFRAPROJECTS
LT Foods reports 15.4% YoY increase in Q4 net profit at ₹148.8 crore
LT Foods reported a 15.4% YoY increase in Q4 net profit at ₹148.8 crore, compared to ₹129 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue grew 14% YoY to ₹2,074 crore from ₹1,821 crore in the year-ago period
EBITDA rose 24.5% YoY to ₹244 crore, compared to ₹196 crore in the previous year
The company's margin improved to 11.8% from 10.8% earlier
GSK Pharmaceuticals posts 46% YoY increase in Q4 net profit at ₹194 crore; shares jump 14%
GSK Pharmaceuticals reported a 46% YoY surge in Q4 net profit to ₹194 crore
The company’s revenue rose 18% YoY to ₹930 crore
Total costs increased by 8.6% YoY to ₹691 crore
GSK has announced a dividend of ₹32 per share
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICAL
Elara Securities India recommends to 'REDUCE' Apollo Tyres, citing weak quarter; says cost pressures loom
Sensex Today Live : Apollo Tyres Rating: REDUCE
Target Price : ₹506
Upside : 4%
CMP : ₹488 (as on 16 May 2024)
We believe FY24 will post peak margin for APTY and the tyre sector. The likelihood of earnings downgrades going forward are higher for the tyre sector with cost pressures looming which will restrict PAT CAGR for the sector to single digits over FY24-27E; thereby restricting further multiple upgrades.
We built in a 4% revenue CAGR during FY24-26E, led by improvement in EU volume and stable domestic replacement demand. With capex intensity behind us, cumulative FCF generation is likely to be at INR 66bn during FY24-26E.
We expect margin to dip from 17.5% in FY24 to 16.7% in FY25E and 16.9% in FY26E, given bottoming of RM cost, increased competition and factoring in the impact of the EPR regulation. We downgrade to Reduce from Accumulate with a revised TP of ₹506 from ₹558 on 15x (unchanged) FY26E P/E.
2 pm market update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were trading up on Friday, driven higher by a raft of positive Q4 earning reports from companies on Thursday.
At 2 pm, Sensex was up 344.5 points, or 0.47%, at 74,008.22, and Nifty was up 79.95 points, or 0.36%, at 22,483.80.
Go Colors ties up with Apparel Group to expand women's fashion in GCC countries
Go Colors today announced a new five-year franchise agreement with Apparel Group, a leader in global fashion and lifestyle retail. This partnership marks a significant step towards expanding the Go Colors brand throughout the GCC countries, starting with launching 13 new stores across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
The strategic expansion plan will see Apparel Group leverage its extensive retail expertise to introduce Go Colors’ diverse range of products to a new audience, looking to fulfill the growing demand for versatile and fashionable bottom wear across the GCC.
GO FASHION (INDIA)
Nava reported a 16.4% YoY decrease in its net profit for Q4 at ₹206.2 crore; shares down more than 6%
Nava posted a 16.4% YoY decline in its Q4 net profit at ₹206.2 crore from the previous year's ₹246.6 crore
The company’s revenue increased 4.8% YoY to ₹924 crore from ₹881.4 crore in the year-ago period
Its Ebitda jumped 10% YoY to ₹382 crore, compared to last year’s ₹347.2 crore in the year-ago period
Nava’s margin came in at 41.3% as opposed to the previous year’s 39.4%
NAVA
Anand Rathi Research recommends to 'BUY' NCL Industries
Aided by volume growth across divisions (except Energy), NCL' topline expanded. Low fuel costs aided the cement and RMC divisions.
However, the Board division’s operating performance was hit by high input (wood) costs.
While the Vizag GU expansion would be complete by Sep’25, the door division continues to be hurt by lower dispatches.
We retain our Buy, at a lower 12-mth TP of ₹267, earlier ₹291.
Tushar Chaudhari, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommends to 'HOLD' Jindal Stainless; says weak quarter affected by low NSR and high cost
Jindal Stainless Rating: HOLD | CMP: ₹680 | TP: ₹712
Jindal Stainless reported weak standalone operating performance in 4Q led by sharp 10% YoY decline in average NSR, 5% decline in export volumes and higher costs. Although volume growth was stronger at 12% YoY, product mix deterioration has affected margins due to higher share of domestic business. Management indicated negative impact of ~ ₹2.5 bn in 4Q on nickel inventory loss, higher freight cost and weak exports.
We expect near term weakness to continue with slight improvement in 1Q led by higher stainless steel prices. With NPI and newly acquired Chromeni assets getting commissioned in FY25, JDSL is expected to continue delivering strong 20% volume CAGR over FY24-26E. We upgrade FY25E/26E EBITDA by 5%/10% incorporating recently announced capex of ₹54 bn. We expect Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 29%/34%/41% over FY24-26E respectively. At CMP, the stock is trading at 9.5x/6.7x EV of FY25E/FY26E EBITDA. Maintain ‘Hold’ rating with revised TP of ₹712 (earlier ₹705) valuing at 7x EV of Mar’26E EBITDA.
1 pm market update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were trading up on Friday, driven higher by a raft of positive Q4 earning reports from companies on Thursday.
At 1 pm, Sensex was up 227.17 points, or 0.31%, at 73,890.89, and Nifty was up 57.30 points, or 0.26%, at 22,461.15.
Swarnendu Bhushan, Co. Head of Institutional Equities, Prabhudas Lilladher, recommends to 'ACCUMULATE' Gujarat Gas
Gujarat Gas Rating: ACCUMULATE | CMP: ₹553 | TP: ₹589
As Gujarat Gas, with its predominant focus on industrial and commercial customers charts its growth trajectory, parallels emerge with China’s CGD sector. Across the four leading CGDs of China, volume growth has been aided primarily by i/c segments. With gas consumption rising in India we believe demand from this particular segment will drive growth. GujGa has already been recovering its industrial volume in Morbi with LNG prices softening to ~US$10/mmBtu and we continue to remain positive on its long term story.
The stock is trading at 28.2x FY26 EPS, however with more stability appearing in its volume, one could assign a higher multiple. Upgrade rating from ‘Hold’ to ‘Accumulate’ with a TP of ₹589 based on 30x FY26 EPS.
TVS Motor launches Black Edition of Apache RTR 160
TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of 'A Blaze of Black' Dark Edition variant of the TVS Apache 160 series motorcycles, namely the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V.
Both motorcycles come with best-in-segment performance features including three ride modes, digital LCD cluster, LED headlamp and taillamp and GTT, the company said in an exchange filing. The segment first ride modes are a combination of engine and ABS mode to give 3 modes – Sport, Urban and Rain which are engineered for different riding environments.
The Black Edition - TVS Apache RTR 160 series will be available across India at a price of ₹1,20,420 (ex-showroom Delhi ) for TVS Apache RTR 160, and ₹1,24,870 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
Sector Indices Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : The IT, Pharma, and Healthcare indices were under pressure, while Consumer Durables, Auto, Metal, and Realty indices were the top sectoral gainers.
Broader market indices heat map
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was outperforming the frontline indices, with the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.65% and the BSE MidCap gaining 0.60%.
Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : 23 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were in the red. Cipla, Bajaj Auto, SBI Life, Nestle India, and Britannia Industries, were the top drags, while Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Steel, were the top gainers.
Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live : 12 of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were in the red. Nestle India, TCS, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, and Sun Pharma, were the top drags, while Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors, were the top gainers.
12 pm market update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were trading up on Friday, driven higher by a raft of positive Q4 earning reports from companies on Thursday.
At 12 pm, Sensex was up 293.79 points, or 0.40%, at 73,957.51, and Nifty was up 75.60 points, or 0.34%, at 22,479.45.
Creative Newtech posts 215% YoY growth in Q4 net profit at ₹20.36 crore, revenue down 20%; shares climb
Creative Newtech reported a total income of ₹320.44 crore, down 20.48% YoY from ₹402.98 crore in Q4FY23
EBIDTA for Q4FY24 was ₹28.05 crore, up 144.05% YoY from ₹11.49 crore in Q4FY23
EBITDA margin for Q4FY24 stood at 8.75%, an increase of 590 basis points YoY from 2.85% in Q4FY23
Profit After Tax for Q4FY24 was ₹20.36 crore, up 215.55% YoY from ₹6.45 crore in Q4FY23. The annual PAT also increased 77.08% YoY, to reach ₹48.25 crore in FY24
PAT margin for Q4FY24 stood at 6.35%, an increase of 475 basis points YoY from 1.60% in Q4FY23
CREATIVE NEWTECH
DCX Systems reported nearly 20% YoY decline in Q4 net profit at ₹32.95 crore; shares down
DCX Systems posted operational revenue growth of 46.16% YoY, rising to ₹746.20 crore in Q4FY24, from ₹510.55 crore in Q4FY23.
Ebitda for Q4FY24 decreased by 5.89% YoY to ₹51.91 crore, compared to ₹55.16 crore in Q4FY23
Ebitda margin decreased 384 basis points YoY to 6.96% in Q4FY24, from 10.80% in Q4FY23.
The company posted a PAT of ₹32.95 crore in Q4FY24, down 19.89% YoY from ₹41.13 crore in Q4FY23. Annual PAT saw a growth of 5.72%, reaching ₹75.78 crore in FY24.
DCX SYSTEMS
L&T bags significant order worth ₹1,000 to ₹2,500 crore to build a medical college and hospital campus in Kolkata
L&T today announced that its Buildings & Factories (B&F) business has won multiple orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore.
The Health Business Unit has secured an order from the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata to construct a medical college and hospital campus at Rajarhat, Kolkata on a Design & Build Mode. This involves a 605-bed hospital, a medical college with 150-students annual intake capacity, hostels for students, interns, nurses and residents. The total built up area is 1.21 mn sq ft, the compay said in an exchange filing.
The project is to be executed in two phases over a period of 60 months. The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes, MEP, paramedical and external development works including landscaping, the company added.
LARSEN & TOUBRO
11 am market update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were trading up on Friday, driven higher by a raft of positive Q4 earning reports from companies on Thursday.
At 11 am, Sensex was up 259.84 points, or 0.35%, at 73,923.56, and Nifty was down 54.15 points, or 0.24%, at 22,458.
Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2%|0.5%
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today announced that it has received final approval from the US FDA for Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2%|0.5%.
Glenmark’s Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2%|0.5% has been determined by the FDA to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Combigan Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2%|0.5%, of AbbVie, Inc., and will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, the company said in an exchange filing.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2024, the Combigan® Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2%|0.5% market achieved annual sales of approximately $290.0 million*.
Zydus Lifesciences and MSN announces exclusive licensing and supply deal to market cancer drug Cabozantinib for the US market; shares climb
Zydus Lifesciences today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with MSN Laboratories for Cabozantinib Tablets (a generic version of CABOMETYX) for the US market.
As per the terms of the agreement, MSN Laboratories will be in charge of manufacturing and supplying the generic version of CABOMETYX, following the receipt of regulatory approval. Zydus will exclusively market, distribute, and sell the Product in the US market, the company said in an exchange filing.
MSN was a first sole ANDA applicant for Cabozantinib Tablets, to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification and therefore may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for the generic version of CABOMETYX®.
Cabozantinib is used to treat a certain type of thyroid cancer.
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES
BEML bags ₹250 crore order from Northern Coal Fields; shares jump more than 5%
BEML Limited announced to day that it has bagged an order from Northern Coal Fields worth ₹250 crore, to supply dump trucks to the company.
B E M L
10 am market update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were mixed and muted on Friday, following weak cues from Asian peers.
At 10 am, Sensex was up 16.99 points, or 0.02%, at 73,680.71, and Nifty was down 4.45 points, or 0.02%, at 22,399.40.
Sector Indices Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : While the Consumer Durables and Auto indices were the top sectoral gainers, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, IT, Pharma, and Healthcare were trading in the red.
Broader market indices heat map
Sensex Today Live : The broader market indices were in the green, with the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.65% and the BSE MidCap climbing 0.60%.
Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : 13 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were in the green. Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, ONGC, and UltraTech Cement Co, were the top gainers, while Adani Ports & SEZ, SBI Life, Britannia Industries, Cipla, and Infosys, were the top drags.
Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live : Only seven stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement Co, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, out of the 30 on the BSE Sensex were trading in the green, while IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Larsen & Toubro, were the top drags.
Triveni Turbine shares up more than 5% after company posts nearly 40% jump in Q4 net profit
The company's net profit rose by 37% to ₹76.2 crore YoY, and revenue increased by 24% to ₹458 crore. The board recommended a dividend of ₹1.3 per share.
TRIVENI TURBINES
HCL Infosystems shares climb 5% after company wins ₹150 crore arbitration award agains ITI Ltd
The company has won the arbitration case against ITI Ltd, concerning the recovery of dues related to the commissioning of telecom networks for BSNL and MTNL. The final arbitration award brings relief in the form of a monetary award amounting to approximately ₹150 crore. The counterclaims worth ₹111 crore filed by ITI against HCL Infosystems have been disallowed as part of the arbitration award.
HCL INFOSYSTEMS
Container Corporation of India shares down more than 2% despite posting a 5.5% increase in Q5 net profit
The company's March quarter profit jumped 5.5% to ₹315.1 crore from the year-ago period, aided by volume growth and increased market share. Revenue rose 6.4% YoY to ₹2,325.1 crore, due to an 11.24% YoY growth in total volumes in the quarter under review.
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA
Dixon Technologies shares up more than 5% after company signs MoU with Acerpure for manufacturing consumer appliance products
The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Acerpure for manufacturing consumer appliance products. The company will undertake the manufacturing of Acerpure products in its facilities starting with TVs, subject to signing of definitive agreements.
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA)
JK Paper shares jump more than 6% despite posting a 1.7% drop in Q4 net profit
The company reported a 1.7% YoY dip in net profit at ₹275.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. The company's revenue from operations remained unchanged at ₹1,719 crore. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share (50%), on the equity share capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
JK PAPER
Endurance Technologies shares jump more than 8% after company posts 54% increase in Q4 net profit
The company's net profit rose by 54% to ₹210 crore YoY, and revenue increased by 20.1% to ₹2,685 crore.
ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES
Kaynes Technology shares jump more than 10% after company posts 97% jump in Q4 net profit
The company's net profit rose by 97% to ₹81.3 crore YoY, and revenue increased by 75% to ₹637.3 crore.
KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA
eClerx Services shares down nearly 4% after company posts 1.5% drop in Q4 net profit
The company's net profit fell by 1.5% to ₹130.5 crore YoY, while revenue rose by 10.6% to ₹766.5 crore.
ECLERX SERVICES
Crompton Greaves shares jump 10% as company posts 9.5% increase in Q4 revenue
The company's net profit rose by 1.4% to ₹133.43 crore YoY, and revenue increased by 9.5% to ₹1,961 crore. The board recommended a dividend of ₹3 per share.
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS
Mahindra & Mahindra shares jump more than 6% after company posts 32% increase in Q4 net profit
M&M reported a 31.6% YoY increase in net profit to ₹2,038.21 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 11.24% to ₹25,108.97 crore. The company's EBITDA increased by 12% to ₹3,119 crore, while the EBITDA margin remained at 12.4%. The board recommended a dividend of ₹21.10 per share, and approved an investment of ₹12,000 crore in its EV unit, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MEAL).
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
Opening Bell
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were down at open on Friday, following muted cues from Asian peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 76.87 points, or 0.10%, at 73,586.85, and Nifty was up 22.20 points, or 0.1%, at 22,381.65.
Benchmark indices muted at pre-open
Indian benchmark indices were muted at pre-open on Friday, following muted cues from Asian peers.

Sensex was up 47.59 points, or
Sensex was up 47.59 points, or 0.06%, at 73,711.31 and Nifty was down 11.40 points, or 0.05%, at 22,415.25 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, says the positive sentiment from lower inflation reading in the US extends to the Indian markets
Sensex Today Live : “The Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit 40,000 for the first time, buoyed by optimism from a softer-than-expected April inflation report, which has increased bets on a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This positive sentiment extends to Indian markets, with the Nifty likely trading between 22,000-22,500, facing resistance at 22,500 and support at 22,000. Key stock picks include TVS Motors, Indian Hotels, IRCTC, and Coal India. Notably, Balrampur Chinni is recommended for buying at CMP 379, targeting 395/403 with aggressive targets at 419 due to its oversold status. Corporate results from major companies like JSW Steel and Pfizer are also expected today."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Sensex Today Live : Retail bulls run into wary FPIs on Street
Sensex Today Live : The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections has led to contrasting positions on Nifty derivatives contracts between optimistic domestic investors and cautious foreign investors. Retail and high net-worth investors, referred to as ‘clients’ by NSE, are bullish on Nifty futures contracts, anticipating a significant victory for the ruling NDA coalition. This bullish stance is reflected in their net positions, which have reached their highest level since November 2. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to watch today
Sensex Today Live : M&M, Vedanta, HAL, Vi, Biocon, PB Fintech, Crompton Greaves, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 17.
