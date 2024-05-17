Market Close Highlights : Sensex ends up 250pts, Nifty at 22,460; Cons. Durables, Auto, Realty up, IT, Pharma drag

23 min read . 03:45 PM IST

Market Close Highlights : FIIs net sold ₹ 776 crore in shares on May 16, while DIIs net bought shares worth ₹ 2,128 crore. Provisional data showed FIIs buying ₹ 16,604 crore in shares and selling ₹ 17,380 crore. DIIs bought ₹ 14,908 crore and sold ₹ 12,780 crore in the session.