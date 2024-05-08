Sensex Today Live Updates : Stocks in Asia struggled for direction following a sluggish US session, with investors split on whether the market can sustain this month’s rally given economic crosscurrents.
Equities in Japan fell while those in South Korea and Australia climbed. Futures for Hong Kong pointed to a flat open. Contracts for US stocks were little changed. The S&P 500 briefly hit 5,200 before paring its advance at the close.
Treasury 10-year yields were steady after falling on solid demand in a sale of three-year notes. The Bloomberg dollar index held on to gains recorded Tuesday. The yen inched lower, as US calls for caution on intervention added to expectations that the currency will face continued pressure. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government stands ready to take all possible measures as needed.
In Asia, the focus will be on President Xi Jinping’s trip to Europe and how trade relations will develop from here. In another sign of geopolitical tensions between China and the West, the US has revoked licenses allowing Huawei Technologies Co. to buy semiconductors from Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.
Stocks across the world have been trying to make a comeback after April’s rout, with gains fueled by prospects of Federal Reserve rate cuts and solid earnings.
“We continue to see a path higher for stock prices as long as fundamental conditions remain stable and profit growth remains on a positive trend," said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise. “Elevated interest rates and sticky inflation, along with the Fed holding monetary policy at restrictive levels for longer than most expected at the start of the year, introduce some added risks."
Despite resilient consumption and artificial-intelligence optimism, US economic growth slid last quarter while inflation stayed high. Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday it’s likely the central bank will keep rates where they are “for an extended period of time" until officials are certain prices are on track to their target.
In commodities, oil was little changed as traders tracked tensions in the Middle East and a mildly bearish US stockpiles report.
US growth momentum is resilient, but likely slowing, and that could weigh on equities, which have decoupled from the Fed by assuming that an acceleration in growth was lying ahead, a JPMorgan team led by Mislav Matejka wrote.
The biggest buyers of US equities, American companies, are back in the market and ready to drive the next leg of the stock rally, according to Goldman. About a sixth of the $934 billion in estimated share repurchases this year are expected get executed in May and June, the firm’s tactical specialist Scott Rubner wrote.
Sensex Today Live : Benchmark indices red at pre-open
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were red at pre-open on Wednesday, as investors treaded with caution amid the ongoing voting for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Sensex was down 286.85 points, or 0.39%, at 73,225 and Nifty was down 71.30 points, or 0.32%, at 22,231.20 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities, says concerns linger over Nifty's ability to break its recent losing streak
Sensex Today Live : “In today's market scenario, the Dow celebrates its fifth consecutive day of gains, marking its longest winning streak of 2024. Meanwhile, optimism surrounds the Gift Nifty's performance this Wednesday morning, though concerns linger over Nifty's ability to break its recent losing streak amidst disappointing Q4 corporate earnings and election uncertainty. Despite challenges, factors such as a robust US economy, potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, and depressed WTI oil prices offer hope for market resilience. Nifty's pivotal support rests at the 22137 mark, with options data indicating a trading range of 21700-23000. Amidst ongoing corporate earnings scrutiny, strategic trades on Nifty and Bank Nifty are advised, while stocks like NESTLE and MARICO appear promising amidst any corrective declines. Jindal Steel & Power emerges as a sell candidate due to weakening momentum."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to watch today
Sensex Today Live : Dr Reddy's, PB Fintech, L&T, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, IRB Infra, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 8.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect in Indian stock market trade on May 8
Sensex Today Live : Amid the ongoing general elections, volatility is expected in the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty50, on Wednesday. However, current trends in Gift Nifty indicate a promising start for the Indian benchmark index, with a level around 22,432, a premium of roughly 39 points over the previous Nifty futures close.
Contrary to positive global cues, both equity benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday due to a comprehensive sell-off. The Sensex ended the trading day down by 384 points or 0.52%, settling at 73,511.85, while the Nifty 50 closed 140 points or 0.62% lower at 22,302.50, with losses in 34 stocks. This marks the third straight session of losses for the Nifty 50 index.
The daily chart shows a long negative candle pattern with a minor lower shadow, indicating a continuing downward correction. Overlapping negative candles on the downside in recent sessions suggest a lack of strong selling momentum in the market. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Six key things that changed for market overnight -Gift Nifty, Disney shares to Wall Street ends mixed
Sensex Today Live : Despite positive global cues, India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to open higher on Wednesday but closed lower on Tuesday due to a broad sell-off. This downturn is largely attributed to heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in anticipation of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.
The market's uncertainty is fueled by mixed economic signals and divided investor sentiment on the sustainability of this month's market surge. This has left Asian stocks directionless following a sluggish US session. However, major Asian and European markets experienced gains on Tuesday, buoyed by a slowdown in the US labor market and renewed hopes of US Fed rate cuts.
The Nifty 50 ended down by 140 points or 0.62% at 22,302.50, and the Sensex closed 384 points or 0.52% lower at 73,511.85. Despite these declines and factors such as premium valuations and low election turnout leading to profit booking, the domestic market continued to consolidate, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. The FMCG sector remained the top sectoral gainer for the day, driven by expectations of improved volume growth from rural areas due to favorable monsoon forecasts. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian markets likely to open on muted note as global peers look for direction
Sensex Today Live : Indian markets were likely to open on a muted note on Wednesday, led by direction-less trading among Asian and US peers. Sentiment was further clouded in the markets by the ongoing voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
At 8:13 am, Gift Nifty futures were trading at 22,396, around 90 points higher than Nifty 50's Tuesday close of 22,302.
Asian stocks lacked direction on Wednesday, while the dollar remained firm despite lower U.S. Treasury yields as markets assessed mixed signals from U.S. policymakers and economic data on the path for Federal Reserve interest rates.
The yen remained on the back foot even with the threat of currency intervention from Japanese authorities to support it.
Crude oil hovered near two-month lows amid signs of easing supply pressure and continued hopes for a Middle East ceasefire.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.19%, weighed down partly by declines from mainland Chinese blue chips. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.52%.
Japan's Nikkei slumped about 1% as traders took profits following the previous session's 1.6% surge. The tech-heavy index also succumbed to pressure from a sell-off in U.S. chip stocks on Tuesday. U.S. stock futures were flat.
The yen slipped 0.16% to 154.94 per dollar, even as Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed deep concern over the negative impact of a weak currency and reiterated a readiness to respond to excessive volatility.
The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency against the yen, euro, sterling and three other major peers - rose 0.09% to 105.51, adding to Tuesday's 0.3% advance.
The euro edged down 0.12% to $1.07325 and sterling lost 0.14% to $1.24915.
On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari suggested the U.S. central bank may need to forgo interest rate cuts this year due to stubborn inflation.
Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the wait to loosen policy is taking longer than anticipated, but signalled his inclination is still to cut.
And while prices have been sticky, the labour market showed some signs of weakening in the monthly payrolls data from Friday. Consumer price data in a week from now will be closely watched.
"Debate continues within markets and amongst policymakers about the appropriate level for interest rates," Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a report.
"A lack of major U.S. economic data in the days ahead (means) there was little to position for or react to," he added. "For now, the markets see marginally higher chances for two cuts in the U.S. this year, with the first fully baked in for November."
U.S. long-term Treasury yields stood at 4.4651% in Asian trading, after dipping to a nearly one-month low of 4.42% on Tuesday. Gold slipped 0.16% to around $2,310 per ounce.
Crude oil extended Tuesday's declines after market sources said that data due later from the American Petroleum Institute will show a jump in U.S. crude and fuel stocks for last week, a sign of lower demand.
Meanwhile, the U.S. believes negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire should be able to close the gaps between Israel and Hamas, lessening the risks of supply disruptions.
Brent crude oil futures fell 32 cents, or 0.38%, to $82.84 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.36%, to $78.10 a barrel.
