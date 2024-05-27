Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian stocks tracked gains in US peers as an easing in US consumer inflation expectations bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates this year.
Markets in Australia, South Korea and Japan posted modest gains on Monday, while futures for Hong Kong equities also gained. Contracts for US stocks were little changed in early Asian trading.
The renewed optimism came after a gauge of Asian stocks suffered their worst week in more than a month. The moves came as concerns over whether the Fed will cut this year mounted along with doubts over the implementation and effectiveness of a property rescue package in China.
“Given the rebound in US markets, you’ll see Asian bourses open reasonably well," said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets in Sydney. “Risk sentiment looks reasonably good today."
In Japan, the yen traded slightly stronger against the dollar as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Monday that the central bank’s challenge is to determine the neutral interest rate. The yen fluctuated around 157 per greenback, as markets priced in a chance of another rate hike by the BOJ this year.
Wall Street got a degree of relief as University of Michigan data showed consumers expect prices to climb at a 3.3% annual rate over the next year, down from the 3.5% expected earlier in the month. Later this week, the Federal Reserve’s first-line inflation gauge - due on Friday— is set to show some modest relief from stubborn price pressures.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have stressed the need for more evidence that inflation is on a sustained path to their 2% goal before cutting the benchmark interest rate, which has been at a two-decade high since July.
The dollar edged lower in Asia on Monday while the trading of cash Treasuries was closed. With US markets closed Monday, the “T 1" rule will come into effect when traders come back from the holiday weekend — making US equities settle in one day rather than two.
Among the US central bankers speaking during the holiday-shortened week are John Williams, Lisa Cook, Neel Kashkari and Lorie Logan.
Elsewhere this week, investors will pay close attention to China industrial profits and PMI data to help gauge the health of the world’s second largest economy. A swath of inflation prints from Australia to Japan and the Eurozone are also due as traders finesse bets on the outlook for monetary policy.
“A firmer Eurozone reading will not deter expectations for rate cut on June 6," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global. “Nor will a higher Tokyo print impact expectations for the BOJ."
In commodities, oil steadied after a weekly loss, with the focus on an OPEC supply meeting on Sunday and US demand at the start of the summer driving season. Elsewhere, gold was little changed Monday following its worst week since September.
Indian benchmark indices were up at pre-open on Monday, tracking firm sentiment among Asian peers.
Sensex was up 244.93 points, or 0.32%, at 75,655.32 and Nifty was up 81.85 points, or 0.36%, at 22,038.95 during pre-open.
"BankNifty has gained strength with a big bullish candle formation breaching above the crucial 48,300 zone and has opened the gates for next higher targets of 49,600 and 50,700 levels in the coming days. The index needs to maintain above the near-term important support of 47,500 levels for the bias to remain intact. Bankex has almost retraced 0.786% of its recent fall, and further ahead, it would need to breach above the 0.786% retracement level of 56,000 to establish conviction for further steady upward movement. The near-term support would be maintained near the 20 DMA level of the 55,054 zone, which needs to be maintained. BankNifty would have a daily range of 48,600–49,400 levels, with Bankex support at 55,500 and resistance at 56,500 levels."

--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Sensex Today Live : Nifty witnessed a decent gain during the week scaling the all-time high zone and breaching above the 23,000 levels to strengthen the trend and sentiment maintained positive. The index is maintained buoyant with further targets of 23,200 and 23,500 levels expected in the coming days and would have 22,800 as the important near-term support zone which needs to be sustained.
Sensex has made a new high of 75,636.50 and almost reached the upper end of the rising channel pattern. Any pullback towards 75,000 will be a buying opportunity for the next target of 77,100 in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 75,000/22,800 levels, while the resistance is seen at 76,000/23,200 levels."
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
"Nifty traders should gear up for a week of potential volatility driven by six big catalysts: Exit Poll (June 1st), May F&O expiry (May 30th), US GDP (May 30th), India's GDP (May 31st), US PCE Inflation (May 31st), and May Auto Sales (June 1st). Despite Wall Street being closed on Monday for Memorial Day, confidence remains high among Nifty buyers, bolstered by investor optimism about the general elections and a drop in oil prices to $77 a barrel. Also, Vodafone Idea's ₹18,000-crore FPO anchor lock-in period expires on May 27th. Bullish outlooks are noted for stocks like Maruti, GAIL, and Reliance Industries on corrective declines. Recommended stock: GAIL (CMP 205) with targets at 215/221 and aggressive targets at 243. Preferred trades: Nifty (22957) - buy on dips between 22,800-22,850 with targets at 23,100/23,351 and aggressive targets at 23,500-23,750; Bank Nifty (48,972) - buy at CMP with targets at 49,300/50,000 and aggressive targets at 50,500-51,000."

--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Adani Ports, Divi's, Wipro, Nazara Tech, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 27.
Sensex Today Live : Indian stock market indices are anticipated to have a subdued start on Monday, influenced by favorable global indicators. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a steady commencement for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 23,025 level, nearly 10 points above the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Friday, the domestic equity benchmark indices concluded with a slight negative bias. The Sensex declined by 7.65 points (0.01%) to close at 75,410.39, while the Nifty 50 fell by 10.55 points (0.05%) to settle at 22,957.10.
The Nifty 50 chart formed a doji candle on the daily timeframe following a significant bull candle the day before. Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, noted that the Nifty continues to maintain above the 20 and 50-day SMA, indicating a positive trend. The 14-day RSI is at 67.5, rising but not overbought, which is a promising sign. He expects further growth and new lifetime highs in the upcoming sessions leading up to the election results, but also anticipates potential volatility in the following week. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to start strong on Monday, buoyed by encouraging global market trends. Asian markets saw gains, and the US stock market ended positively last week following significant economic data releases. The probability of a rate cut at the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting has been adjusted to 49.4%, a decrease from 54.8% the previous week, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.
On the other hand, the Indian stock market indices concluded Friday’s session relatively flat due to profit booking and unfavorable global cues. The Sensex marginally dropped by 7.65 points (0.01%) to close at 75,410.39, while the Nifty 50 slightly fell by 10.55 points (0.05%) to end at 22,957.10.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, noted that the easing of FII selling and robust domestic macro data have fostered positive market sentiments. He anticipates a slow upward trend in the market with some fluctuations expected next week as the election and earnings seasons draw to a close. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were likely to start on a muted to positive note, driven higher by expectation of a lower consumer inflation reading in the US that could firm up anticipation of an earlier interest rate cut there.
The positive bias for the Indian markets was indicated in the Gift Nifty futures, which was trading at 23,034, ahead of Nifty 50's Friday close of 22,957. Not only that, markets in India, along with its Asian peers, looked on a firm footing on Monday morning.
Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors braced for a busy week of data which culminates in a key U.S. inflation report that could set the stage for a cut in interest rates there, albeit not for a few months yet.
Holidays in the United States and UK made for thin trading ahead of Friday's figures on core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Median forecasts are for a rise of 0.3% in April, keeping the annual pace at 2.8%, with risks on the downside.
"Consumer and producer price data suggest core PCE inflation lost further momentum in April after a strong start to the year. Indeed, we look for the core index to advance 0.22% m/m vs 0.32% in March and an initial 0.25% estimate," said analysts at TD Securities in a note.
"We also look for the headline to rise 0.23% m/m while the super core likely cooled to 0.26%."
Figures for inflation in the euro zone are also due on Friday and an expected tick up to 2.5% should not stop the European Central Bank from easing policy next week.
Policy makers Piero Cipollone and Fabio Panetta both flagged a coming cut over the weekend, while markets imply an 88% chance of an easing to 3.75% on June 6.
The Bank of Canada might also ease next week, while the Fed is seen waiting until September for its first move.
There are at least eight Fed officials due to speak this week, including two appearances by the influential head of the New York Fed John Williams.
The head and deputy head of the Bank of Japan speak later on Monday, along with the ECB's chief economist. The BOJ holds its policy meeting on June 14 and there is some chance it may buck the global trend and hike rates again, albeit to a modest 0.15%.
The prospect of lower borrowing costs across much of the globe has been positive for equities and commodities, though many markets did run into profit taking last week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.1%, having slipped 1.5% last week and away from a two-year peak.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3%, ahead of a reading on Tokyo consumer prices later in the week.
S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq futures dipped 0.1% having hit record highs last week after Nvidia beat expectations.
Indeed, Nvidia alone has accounted for a quarter of the S&P 500's gains so far this year, while the Magnificent 7 tech darlings are up 24% for the year.
In currency markets, attention was again centred on the yen and the risk of Japanese intervention ahead of the 160.00 level. The dollar stood at 156.89 yen, having added 0.9% last week and close to its recent top of 160.245.
Japan renewed its push to counter excessive yen falls during a weekend gathering of Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders, after a recent rise in bond yields to a 12-year high failed to slow the currency's decline.
The euro was steady at $1.0845, and short of its recent top at $1.0895.
Gold was holding at $2,337 an ounce, having recoiled 3.4% last week and off an al-time peak of $2,449.89.
Oil prices were stuck near four-month lows amid concerns about demand as the U.S. driving season gets underway this week. Investors are waiting to see if OPEC will debate new production cuts at an online meeting on June 2, though analysts doubt there will be a consensus for a move.
Brent was up 5 cents at $82.17 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 9 cents to $77.81 per barrel.