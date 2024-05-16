Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends up 670pts, Nifty at 22,400; IT, Realty, FS, Consumer Durables gain; PSU Bank drags

23 min read . 16 May 2024

Market Close Highlights : Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers at ₹ 2,832 crore on Wednesday, while DIIs, bought shares worth ₹ 3,788 crore.