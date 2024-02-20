Asian shares were pinned below 1-1/2 month highs on Tuesday as even a larger-than-expected interest rate cut in China failed to excite investors jaded at the lack of bigger stimulus measures.
Elsewhere Japan's Nikkei opened flat to stay below but close to topping its 1989 record high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1%, pulling away from its highest level since January touched during Monday. South Korean shares fell 1%.
U.S. Treasury yields ticked up, as trade resumed following Monday's U.S. holiday. S&P 500 futures were 0.2% lower.
Outside China, global markets are smarting a little as traders have sharply scaled back bets on U.S. rate cuts following high readings on producer and consumer prices.
Economic indicators, on which this week is a little bit light, are likely to drive the next move.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 1.4 basis points to 4.31%. Two-year yields were steady at 4.65%.
Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trading on Tuesday, hovering close to three-week highs on heightened Middle East tensions and recovering China demand.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 20
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open flat on Tuesday following mixed global cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,141 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,160.
The domestic equity indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on Monday, with the Nifty hitting an all-time high on the intraday charts. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Eight key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to China’s lending rate cut
The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a flat note on Tuesday tracking mixed global market cues.
Asian markets traded mixed as China’s central bank cut the benchmark five-year loan prime rate for the first time since June. The US stock futures were muted amid lack of fresh triggers.
Meanwhile, investors now eye the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting due on Wednesday for more clues on its interest rate cut timing. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Asian shares subdued, Gift Nifty indicates muted start at opening bell
Gift Nifty futures, which were at 22,139.50 at 7:40 am, were marginally ahead of Monday's Nifty close of 22,122.25.
But Gift Nifty was down from Monday's, and also its all-time-high, of 22,186 that Nifty touched during the day's trade, indicating a slow start for markets on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Asian stocks held to tight ranges Tuesday as investors awaited fresh catalysts after US markets were closed for a holiday Monday.
Stocks in Australia fell, while those in Japan eked out a gain. Futures for Hong Kong shares edged higher, and contracts for US equities were little changed.
A gauge of global stocks was just 1.1% from its peak after the S&P 500 set a fresh record last week, while the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 hovered near a two-decade high.
