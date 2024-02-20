Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian shares subdued, Gift Nifty indicates muted start at opening bell

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 754.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 452.70 crore worth of stocks on February 19, provisional data from the NSE showed.