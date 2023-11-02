LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex jumps at start of preopen; Tata Steel, RIL in focus

7 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to jump at the start as Gift Nifty is trading significantly higher amidst positive global cues. Wall Street rallies on hopes the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are done. Most Asian markets are trading in the green.