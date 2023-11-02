Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The US Federal Reserve announced leaving the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the second straight meeting.
The Fed added that any future decisions on policy firming would take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, as well as economic and financial developments.
Goods and Services Tax(GST) revenue collection jumped by 13% YoY to ₹1.72 lakh crore in October this year. This is the second highest-ever GST revenue collection ever.
Indian government bond yields are likely to trend lower in early trade, tracking a drop in U.S. yields, after the Federal Reserve maintained status quo, while the commentary has led to a reduction in the chances of a rate hike next month.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to be in the 7.31%-7.37% range, after ending at 7.3599% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.
"Indian bond yields will not see a major move like the 10-year U.S. yield, but there should be some relief as the benchmark could have threatened to break the strong upside of 7.38%, had Treasury yields risen further," the trader said.
U.S. yields fell after the Fed meeting on Wednesday, with the two-year yield comfortably below the 5% mark, and the 10-year hugging the crucial 4.70% handle. (Reuters)
Bitcoin rose back to a more than 17-month high amid hopes the Federal Reserve is done with interest-rate hikes and expectations that a fresh source of demand is brewing in the exchange-traded fund industry.
The largest digital token added 4% in the past 24 hours and traded at $35,840 as of 10:53 a.m. in Singapore on Thursday. Some smaller coins climbed, including the Solana network’s SOL token, which is up 142% to $42 since mid-September.
Bitcoin has more than doubled this year in part on bets that the Securities and Exchange Commission may approve applications from the likes of BlackRock Inc. to start the first US ETFs investing directly in the token. (Bloomberg)
The initial public offering (IPO) of Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of D2C brand Mamaearth opened for subscription on October 31 and will close today, November 2. Mamaearth IPO issue size is ₹1,701 crore, which comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹365 crore and offer for sale of 4.12 crore shares by promoters and investors.
The IPO will see the sale of 3,186,300 shares by Honasa promoter Varun Alagh and up to 100,000 shares by his wife Ghazal Alagh. Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 70% on day 2. The retail investors portion was subscribed 62%, NII portion was subscribed 9%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were booked 1.02 times, and employee portion was subscribed 3.19 times.
Hindustan Unilever declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per share, Kajaria Ceramics declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. Laurus Labs declared an interim dividend of ₹0.40 per share, Share India Securities declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, Tech Mahindra declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share. (Read More)
Reliance Industries Plans to Raise ₹15,000 Crore Through Bond Sale; Bharti Airtel Eyes Reduced Spectrum Spending; Tata Steel Reports Record Quarterly Loss; GAIL Inks ₹63,000 Crore Deal with BPCL; SBI Raises ₹10,000 Crore in Bond Issue; Britannia, REC, and Godrej Consumer Report Profit Growth; Indraprastha Gas Registers 29.5% Rise in Q2 Net Profit. (Read More)
India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) on 1 November announced to have raised ₹10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.81 percent through its first Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bond for the current financial year – FY 2023-34.
The SBI informed that the bonds are issued for a tenor of 15 years, with the first call option after 10 years. (Read More)
Tata Steel Ltd on Monday swung to its highest quarterly loss in two fiscal years after it booked a ₹6,358 crore impairment charge related to a decarbonization project at its Port Talbot plant in the UK.
The steelmaker reported a loss of ₹6,511 crore for the three months ended 30 September from a profit of ₹1,297 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. A Bloomberg survey of analysts expected a profit of ₹569 crore. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
- Buy Granules India Ltd at ₹337.40 with a stoploss of ₹330 and a target price of ₹352.
- Buy Astral Ltd at ₹1,824 with a stoploss of ₹1,855 and a target price of ₹1,755.
- Buy Ashoka Buildcon Ltd at ₹127.60 with a stoploss of ₹130 and a target price of ₹119. (Read More)
LIC Housing Finance announced its results for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2023
Key Highlights:
- Q2 FY2023-24 Profit after tax at Rs. 1188 crs, up by 290 % Y-o-Y
- Net interest income for the quarter is Rs. 2107 crs, up by 83%
- Outstanding loan portfolio is Rs. 277987 crs
Total disbursements were at Rs. 14665 crs in Q2 FY2024, as against Rs.16786 crs for the corresponding period in Q2 FY2023.
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, Hero Motocorp reported a robust net profit of ₹1,054 crore, marking a significant 47% increase from the ₹716 crore recorded in the same period the previous year. The company's operational revenue for Q2FY24 stood at ₹9,445 crore, reflecting a 4.1% growth compared to the ₹9,075 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. (Read More)
NSE, India’s largest stock exchange, posted a 13% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1999 crore on revenues of ₹3652 crore, a 24% rise, in the second quarter of the current fiscal year (FY24).
The net profit margin for Q2 FY24 stood at 50%. Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines which include clearing services, listing services, index services, data services and colocation services. (Read More)
Bharti Airtel will be spending much less on the upcoming spectrum auctions and subsequent sales over the next couple of years, as it does not require additional airwaves, but will renew spectrum in a few circles, managing director Gopal Vittal said during the earnings call on Wednesday.
“I would not imagine that the company needs further spectrum for some time to come. The only place where some small chunks of spectrum may be needed is renewable spectrum in three or four circles, but it is a function of the traffic pattern. How much do we need? Do we need it at all? Those discussions are still underway." (Read More)
U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it may not need to pump the brakes any harder on Wall Street and the economy.
The S&P 500 rose 1.1% in its first trading coming off a third straight monthly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 221 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.6%.
Stocks built on gains as Treasury yields eased in the bond market after the Fed announced its decision to hold interest rates steady, as expected. The Fed has already yanked the overnight rate from nearly zero early last year to its highest level since 2001, above 5.25%.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in the afternoon that the central bank still isn't sure its main interest rate is high enough to ensure high inflation will move down to its 2% target. That kept alive the possibility of more hikes by the Fed. He also said cuts to interest rates, which can act like steroids for financial markets, aren't even on Fed officials' minds at the moment. (AP)
