 Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat; Jio Financial down 5%
Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat; Jio Financial down 5%
LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat; Jio Financial down 5%

3 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Zaheer Merchant

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: At 10 am the Sensex was down 53.37 points or 0.07% at 73,274.57, and the Nifty was down 18.80 points or 0.09% at 22,078.70.

The Sensex and Nifty hit record highs on MondayPremium
The Sensex and Nifty hit record highs on Monday

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices opened marginally in the red on Tuesday. At 10 am the Sensex was down 53.37 points or 0.07% at 73,274.57, and the Nifty was down 18.80 points or 0.09% at 22,078.70.

Gainers on the Nifty included BPCL, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel, while the losers included Wipro, Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and NTPC.

Asian equities fell on Tuesday following declines in European stocks and bonds as European Central Bank officials tamped down rapid rate-cut expectations.

Australian and Japanese shares slipped, while contracts for US equities edged lower after a Monday holiday. Treasuries declined in their first trading session since Friday as Australian and New Zealand sovereign bonds also joined the selloff.

Oil edged higher as traders tracked geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with the US telling commercial ships to avoid the Red Sea following missile strikes by Houthi militants.

16 Jan 2024, 10:04:03 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: 10 am market update

At 10 am the Sensex was down 53.37 points or 0.07% at 73,274.57, and the Nifty was down 18.80 points or 0.09% at 22,078.70.

16 Jan 2024, 10:03:11 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Paytm stock up 1.4% after UBS projects 26% upside

Brokerage firm UBS has initiated coverage on One 97 Communications Ltd., parent company of Paytm. UBS has a “buy" recommendation on Paytm with a price target of 900, implying a potential upside of 26% from Monday’s closing.

UBS believes that continued monetisation and a break-even in the company’s Ebitda will drive the stock’s re-rating.

16 Jan 2024, 09:40:52 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Angel One stock down more than 8%

The retail stock-broking firm recorded a net profit of 260.3 crore in the December quarter, up 14.2% from the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 41.5% year-on-year to 1,059 crore. The stock is currently down 8.3%.

16 Jan 2024, 09:38:04 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Media, PSU Bank, Auto gain, IT, Pharma drag

16 Jan 2024, 09:30:53 AM IST

Jio Financial Services stock sheds 5% on Q3 results

On Monday the company reported a consolidated net profit of 293.8 crore for the December quarter, down 56% from the previous quarter. Total income fell 31.9% to 414.33 crore.

16 Jan 2024, 09:24:21 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: NALCO & Hindustan Copper stocks in focus

Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), a joint venture between NALCO, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration Co. Ltd, has signed an agreement with Argentina's CAMYEN SE to explore and mine lithium. This is the first lithium exploration and mining project by an Indian PSU. KABIL will start exploring and developing five lithium brine blocks covering 15,703 hectares in Argentina’s Catamarca province at a cost of 200 crore.

16 Jan 2024, 09:17:30 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Indices open in the red

At open, the Sensex was down 141.17 points or 0.19% at 73,186.77, and the Nifty was down 40.20 points or 0.18% at 22,057.30.

16 Jan 2024, 09:09:46 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: PNC Infratech stock in focus

The company and its subsidiary PNC Infra Holdings have executed definitive agreements with Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT) to divest 12 road assets in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

16 Jan 2024, 08:22:20 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Dollar advances as traders weigh rate-cut expectations

The dollar was firm on Tuesday as investors assessed the chances of early and steep interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, ahead of a data-packed week that could influence major central banks' thinking on monetary policy.

The yen weakened slightly to 145.89 per dollar after data showed Japan's wholesale inflation was flat in December from a year ago, slowing for the 12th straight month.

16 Jan 2024, 08:20:20 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: BLS International stock in focus

Its wholly owned subsidiary BLS International FZE, UAE, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in iDATA, a Turkish visa and consular service provider. The acquisition has an enterprise value of €50 million or nearly 400 crore, and the deal is likely to be completed this financial year.

16 Jan 2024, 07:49:18 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Jio Financial Services stock in focus

The company recorded a consolidated profit of 293.82 crore for the December quarter, against 668.2 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations came in at 413.6 crore against 608 crore during the previous one as the company had no dividend income in the quarter, against 216.85 crore in the previous one.

16 Jan 2024, 07:48:39 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Rahul Kalantri, VP, commodities, Mehta Equities

“The Indian rupee is showing continuous strength and remains below 83 amid an increase in the foreign exchange reserves and upbeat growth prospects for the year 2024-25. However, steady dollar index and rebound in crude oil prices limiting gains of the rupee. We expect a rupee to remain volatile in today’s session amid volatility in the dollar index and a pair could trade in the range of 82.65- 83.40."

16 Jan 2024, 07:37:12 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty indicates gap-down start

The GIFT Nifty was trading a discount of 45 points from Nifty Futures' Monday close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian market.

16 Jan 2024, 07:37:12 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Oil edges higher as Red Sea tensions elevate crude market risks

Oil edged higher as traders tracked geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with the US telling commercial ships to avoid the Red Sea following missile strikes by Houthi militants.

West Texas Intermediate traded just below $73 a barrel, 0.2% higher than last week’s close, with futures not settling on Monday due to a US holiday. Brent crude was above $78. Houthi militants hit a US-owned commercial vessel with an anti-ship ballistic missile on Monday, underscoring warnings from militaries and trade groups that the vital route remains too risky for navigation.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
