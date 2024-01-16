Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat; Jio Financial down 5%

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 10:04 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: At 10 am the Sensex was down 53.37 points or 0.07% at 73,274.57, and the Nifty was down 18.80 points or 0.09% at 22,078.70.