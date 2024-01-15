Hello User
Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices likely to open higher

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Zaheer Merchant

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: The GIFT Nifty traded at a premium of more than 90 points, indicating a gap-up start for the market.

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: The Nifty closed just shy of 22,000 on Friday (Photo: Reuters)

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: A sharp rally in information technology stocks took equity indices to record highs on Friday. The Sensex hit a new lifetime high of 72,721 before closing the day at 72,568, up 847 points or 1.18%, while the Nifty closed at 21,895, up 247 points or 1.14%.

The Nifty IT index surged 5.27%, the Nifty PSU Bank index 2.7%, and the Nifty Realty 1.6%.

Most Asian markets, barring the Japanese, declined on Monday morning. The Nikkei rose 0.5% while the Hang Seng fell 0.8%.

Oil steadied as the risk that airstrikes by the US and allies against the Houthis would ignite a wider conflict and disrupt crude flows from the Middle East was balanced by softening fundamentals.

15 Jan 2024, 08:50 AM IST Sensex Today Live: Quarterly earnings today

Jio Financial, Angel One, Kesoram Industries, PCBL and several other companies will announce their third-quarter results today.

15 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Sensex Today Live: Dollar ebbs, yuan slips after PBOC surprise

The US dollar ebbed on Monday on renewed expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March, while the yuan fell to a one-month low after China's central bank surprised markets by keeping its medium-term policy rate steady.

15 Jan 2024, 07:57 AM IST Sensex Today Live: HCL Technologies stock in focus

The company clocked 13.5% sequential growth in profit at 4,350 crore in the December quarter, beating analysts' expectations. Revenue grew 6.7% sequentially to 28,446 crore (6% in constant-currency terms).

15 Jan 2024, 07:30 AM IST Sensex Today Live: Wipro stock in focus

The company reported revenue from IT services of 22,150.8 crore in the December quarter, down 1.09% from the previous quarter. Revenue in dollar terms fell 2.1% sequentially to $2,656.1 million (1.7% in constant-currency terms).

15 Jan 2024, 07:21 AM IST Sensex Today Live: Indices likely to open higher

The GIFT Nifty traded at a premium of more than 90 points, indicating a gap-up start for the market.

15 Jan 2024, 07:21 AM IST Sensex Today Live: Oil steady as Middle East risks offset by softening fundamentals

Brent crude traded near $78 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was close to $73 even after the US followed up the initial strikes against targets in Yemen with a fresh attack on a radar installation. While the global benchmark was up more than 4% at one point on Friday it ended the session with a relatively modest gain of 1.1%.

