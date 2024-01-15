Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices likely to open higher

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: A sharp rally in information technology stocks took equity indices to record highs on Friday. The Sensex hit a new lifetime high of 72,721 before closing the day at 72,568, up 847 points or 1.18%, while the Nifty closed at 21,895, up 247 points or 1.14%.
The Nifty IT index surged 5.27%, the Nifty PSU Bank index 2.7%, and the Nifty Realty 1.6%.
Most Asian markets, barring the Japanese, declined on Monday morning. The Nikkei rose 0.5% while the Hang Seng fell 0.8%.
Oil steadied as the risk that airstrikes by the US and allies against the Houthis would ignite a wider conflict and disrupt crude flows from the Middle East was balanced by softening fundamentals.
Jio Financial, Angel One, Kesoram Industries, PCBL and several other companies will announce their third-quarter results today.
The US dollar ebbed on Monday on renewed expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March, while the yuan fell to a one-month low after China's central bank surprised markets by keeping its medium-term policy rate steady.
The company clocked 13.5% sequential growth in profit at ₹4,350 crore in the December quarter, beating analysts' expectations. Revenue grew 6.7% sequentially to ₹28,446 crore (6% in constant-currency terms).
The company reported revenue from IT services of ₹22,150.8 crore in the December quarter, down 1.09% from the previous quarter. Revenue in dollar terms fell 2.1% sequentially to $2,656.1 million (1.7% in constant-currency terms).
The GIFT Nifty traded at a premium of more than 90 points, indicating a gap-up start for the market.
Brent crude traded near $78 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was close to $73 even after the US followed up the initial strikes against targets in Yemen with a fresh attack on a radar installation. While the global benchmark was up more than 4% at one point on Friday it ended the session with a relatively modest gain of 1.1%.
