Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: FIIs on Wednesday sold stocks of Indian companies resulting in an outflow of ₹84.55 crore, according to NSE data. DIIs bought equities resulting in an inflow of ₹524.47 crore, the exchange data showed.
The price for a barrel of U.S. crude oil is back to where it was in July, and it dropped another $2.04 to settle at $75.33. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $2.07 to $79.54.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.51% from 4.57% late Tuesday, helping to impart calm across financial markets.
Deven Mehata, Research Analyst, Choice Broking: The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open higher on November 09 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 40 points.
According to the charts, Nifty may be taking support at 19420, followed by 19,400 and 19,350. On the higher side, 19,550 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 19,600 and 19,650.
The charts indicate that the Bank Nifty may get support at 43,500, followed by 43,450 and 43,400. If the index advances, 43,900 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 44,000 and 44,100.
A decrease in FII sales has been observed, which will support an increase in market prices. The markets may rise towards the next resistance, which are the 19750–19800 zones. Around the 19300 support level, traders should maintain long positions with a trailing stop loss.
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The favourable market texture continues with declining bond yields in the US (10- year yield is at 4.48%) and Brent crude dipping below $80. The resilience of the market is forcing the FIIs to substantially reduce their selling which dwindled to ₹85 crores yesterday. The FOMO ( Fear of Missing Out) factor is likely to restrain the FIIs from aggressive selling. This will be favourable for the financial sector which has been bearing the brunt of FII selling.
While declining crude is a positive for India it also is indicative of the slowing global economy. The three drivers of the global economy - US, China and the Euro Zone - are likely to struggle in CY 24. Even though India is outperforming now, it would be difficult for India to completely decouple from this global slowdown. Therefore, Investors may focus on domestic demand driven sectors like banking and automobiles. A safe bet now is quality pharmaceutical stocks which are exhibiting resilience.
The companies that will declare their Q2 results today include Aurobindo Pharma, ABB, Abbott India, Bosch, Page Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Dish TV India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, SJVN, Torrent Power, The Ramco Cements, NALCO, Suven Pharma, NBCC India, Finolex Cables, eClerx Service, NCC, Graphite India, Granules India, among others.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported a net loss of ₹238 crore in the September quarter of FY24, a significant downturn from the ₹12 crore profit in the same period last year. The company's revenue also experienced a 1.5% decrease, amounting to ₹5,125.3 crore in the September quarter compared to ₹5,202.6 crore in September FY24.
Furthermore, BHEL's performance in the previous April-June quarter demonstrated a 30.8% reduction in net loss from ₹343.89 crore. In Q2 FY23-24, BHEL's EBITDA loss amounted to ₹387.7 crore. (Read More)
India's Pidilite Industries on Wednesday posted a jump in second-quarter profit on the back of lower costs, and said it would enter the lending business.
The Fevicol-maker posted a consolidated net profit of 4.5 billion rupees ($54.1 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up over 35% from last year.
Profit growth was helped by an over-50% decline in prices of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), a key raw material for adhesives, which analysts said helped adhesive makers keep costs under control.
Pidilite's expenses fell nearly 4%, while revenue grew 2.2%.
The company, which commands a lion's share of India's adhesive market, acquired Pargro Investments for 100 million rupees for the new lending business, and said it would invest one billion rupees over the next two years. (Reuters)
- Power Finance Corporation (PFC): Recorded a 27% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,628.17 crore, with total income reaching ₹22,403.69 crore.
- Tata Power: Reported an 8.79% YoY growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,017.41 crore, with revenue rising by 9% to ₹15,442 crore.
- Lupin: Noted a substantial 277% increase in net profit at ₹490 crore, with total revenue from operations at ₹5,039 crore, marking a 21% YoY increase.
- Raymond Ltd: Registered a marginal rise in net profit to ₹159.78 crore, and a 4% YoY growth in revenue to ₹2,253.4 crore, despite a delayed festive and wedding season.
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL): Signed a technology transfer agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for manufacturing the BMI Engine Bay Door for the LCA – Tejas Mk1A.
- Bata India: Experienced a 38% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹33.9 crore, with a 1.3% drop in revenue from operations to ₹819 crore.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL): Reported a net loss of ₹238 crore in the September quarter of FY24, with revenue decreasing by 1.5% to ₹5,125.3 crore.
- Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd: Plans to raise up to ₹700 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and seeks a strategic partner for its shipbuilding, bridges, and defense business.
- Oil India: Noted over an 80% drop in second-quarter profit, setting aside ₹2,363 crore for an ongoing litigation, with profit for the quarter at ₹325 crore.
- Pidilite Industries: Posted a consolidated net profit of 4.5 billion rupees for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up over 35% from last year, and announced plans to enter the lending business.
Bata India released its fiscal 2023-24 second-quarter results (Q2FY24) on November 8, indicating a significant 38% decrease in consolidated net profit, which amounted to ₹33.9 crore, in contrast to the previous year's corresponding period, which had recorded ₹54.8 crore.
The company's revenue from operations during the second quarter of the current fiscal year totaled ₹819 crore, showcasing a marginal decline of 1.3% when compared to the earnings of ₹829.7 crore registered during the same period in the previous year. (Read More)
Engineering company Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd on Wednesday said it plans to raise up to ₹700 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and seeks a strategic partner for the shipbuilding, bridges, and defence business.
In a regulatory filing, the company said proceeds from the QIP will be used to strengthen the company's position in its core businesses and to fund future growth initiatives.
The company will seek the requisite approval from its shareholders for the QIP issue.
Its board approved the QIP plan at its meeting and also constituted a committee for scouting a partner for the Shipbuilding, Bridges and Defence (SBD) business. Currently, wagons and rail passenger coaches are its core operation and are foraying into railway wheels through a joint venture. (PTI)
Online gaming and sports company Nazara Technologies Ltd on Wednesday reported a 53% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹24.2 crore for the quarter ended September.
The company’s revenue from operations grew by 13% year-on-year to ₹297.2 crore in July-September.
“We are delighted to report consistent year-on-year growth in both revenue and profit for Q2 and H1FY24. Our strategic focus remains strong as we lay a robust foundation not only for the remainder of FY24 but also for FY25," said Nitish Mittersain, founder, CEO of Nazara Technologies Ltd. (Read More)
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has reported a substantial surge in its consolidated net profit, marking a remarkable 27% increase, with figures reaching ₹6,628.17 crore during the July-September quarter, in contrast to the previous year's data.
According to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company's consolidated net profit for the quarter concluding on September 30, 2022, stood at ₹5,229.33 crore.
Additionally, there has been a notable growth in the company's total income, which has escalated from ₹19,344.39 crore to ₹22,403.69 crore in the corresponding quarter, signaling a significant upswing. (Read More)
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed the income tax department to refund ₹11.89 crore to insolvent travel firm Cox & Kings.
“We direct the income tax department to refund the amount of ₹11.89 crore adjusted by them towards outstanding dues of the corporate debtor (Cox & Kings) within four weeks from the date of receipt of the order," said a bench led by Justice Lakshmi Gurung in an order issued on 1 November but uploaded on the official website on Tuesday.
The order comes in response to a plea filed by the liquidator of the company. (Read More)
With the Israel-Hamas war intensifying, crude oil prices were expected to surge over concerns of supply disruptions in case hostilities widened. Yet, counter-intuitively, prices have been weakening. On Wednesday, they fell more than 4% to a three-month low, with Brent crude settling at $81 a barrel. This, despite voluntary output cuts reaffirmed by Saudi Arabia and Russia on top of the ones enforced earlier by the Opec+ cartel. Crude oil is currently down 17% from a $98 recent-high hit in September. (Read More)
A court in Delaware has ruled that there was nothing wrong in Byju’s lenders’ consortium appointing a director on a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that borrowed $1.2 billion (nearly ₹10,000 crore today) for the online tutoring company in the US, and removing Riju Raveendran, the brother of the edtech giant’s founder, from the SPV’s board.
The ruling is significant because the case filed by Glas Trust Co., the trustee representing 37 lenders, against the Indian company in Delaware was the first court case that sparked two related courtroom battles in New York and Miami. (Read More)
U.S. stocks were largely stuck in place Wednesday as Wall Street continues to recalibrate following its sharp recent swings.
The S&P 500 edged up by 4.40 points, or 0.1%, to 4,382.78 for a third straight day of quiet, mixed trading. Its movements have become much calmer after the index screamed to its best week of the year last week, which itself came after months of painful losses.
Though the gain was slight, it was enough to extend the index's winning streak to eight days. That ties its longest such winning streak since a nine-day run 19 years ago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 40.33 points, or 0.1%, to 34,112.27, and the Nasdaq composite rose 10.56, or 0.1%, to 13,650.41.
Eli Lilly was one of the strongest forces pushing upward on the market. It rose 3.2% after U.S. regulators said its popular diabetes treatment, Mounjaro, can be sold as a weight-loss drug and tap into a market with massive potential.
American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines were also toward the front of the market, and each rose more than 2% as oil prices continued to drop and ease the pressure on fuel costs. (AP)
