Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: The dollar weakened and Treasuries extended their November rally on speculation the Federal Reserve is done with interest-rate hikes and will be able to ease policy next year.
The Japanese yen and New Zealand dollar led gains as the greenback lost ground against all of its Group-of-10 peers.
Fed swaps are anticipating over 100 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2024 after Governor Christopher Waller said the bank is well positioned to push inflation to a 2% target.
In stocks, Australia’s benchmark opened higher, Japan and Hong Kong were under pressure. Contracts for the S&P 500 were flat after the index swung between small gains and losses to close with a small advance.
Bitcoin traded back above $38,000.
On the economic front, US consumer confidence rose for the first time in four months in November, aided by more optimistic views about the outlook for the labor market. Home prices hit a fresh record high, according to seasonally adjusted data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller.
Wall Street stocks rebounded Tuesday behind solid retail data and reassuring comments from Federal Reserve officials, while oil prices rose and the dollar slid.
World stock markets, including in New York, have made robust gains in recent weeks on hopes that the US central bank had finished with hiking rates and could cut borrowing costs next year as inflation cools.
India Shelter Finance, pencil maker DOMS Industries and lender Jana Small Finance Bank, have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
Vadodara-based Shiva Pharmachem and FMCG firm Onest Ltd. have also secured approvals to float public issues, according to information available on the Sebi website.
TCS, Zomato, Aster DM Heathcare, PCBL, Ireda, Tata Power, BHEL, among other stocks, will be in focus today.
On Tuesday, the Adani Group of stocks showed its biggest increase in market capitalization of over a trillion rupees for the first time since the Hindenburg report surfaced, days after the Supreme Court reserved its judgement on a bunch of public interest litigations pleading for a court-monitored investigation into allegations of corporate malfeasance and manipulation against the ports to renewables conglomerate.
The market, which was closed for the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on Monday, reacted to the conclusion of the SC hearing on Friday as investors interpreted some of the SC’s observations as its having confidence in Sebi’s investigation pertaining to the Hindenburg report that was released on 24 January. (Read here)
GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX rose 23 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 20,150.50, indicating a flat to positive start for Indian indices on Wednesday.
Asian equities looked headed for another mixed session on Wednesday.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.33%, or 109.57 points, at 33,298.82 in early deals, while the broader Topix slipped 0.21% to 2,371.81.
Australia’s benchmark rose after monthly inflation gauge snapped two months of acceleration in October, bolstering the case for the Reserve Bank to resume pausing interest rates next week.
Hong Kong shares were barely moved at the open of business Wednesday following another unremarkable day on Wall Street as traders kept their powder dry ahead of inflation data later in the week.
The Hang Seng Index inched up 4.94 points to 17,359.08.
The Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, dipping 0.09 points to 3,038.46, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.06% to 1,903.65.
Overnight, stocks in the US drifted to a mostly higher close Tuesday following a strong report on consumer confidence and a boost to hopes that the Federal Reserve is finished with its aggressive interest rate hikes.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% after hovering between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite eked out a 0.3% gain.
Gains in technology stocks, retailers and other sectors helped temper declines elsewhere in the market.
