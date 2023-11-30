Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Bond bulls again latched onto comments from Fed officials, juicing a rally in November that has placed a gauge of global sovereign and corporate debt on track for the best month since 2008.
Treasuries were steady early Thursday trading after two-year yields fell nine basis points, while those on 10-year notes eased seven basis points lower to 4.26%. Australian and New Zealand bond yields also tracked lower Thursday.
The rise in bonds followed a ramping up of expectations the Fed will cut rates quicker than previously expected. Swaps pricing now reflects market forecasts that the central bank will cut by 25 basis points in May, bringing forward prior expectations for a June cut.
Hard data provided support for a soft landing for the US economy. Gross domestic product rose at the fastest pace in nearly two years, while consumer spending advanced at a less-robust rate and the Fed’s preferred inflation metric — the personal consumption expenditures price index — was revised lower.
Elsewhere, Japan industrial production in October was stronger than expected, while retail sales for the month fell short of estimates. South Korea’s central bank will hand down a monetary policy decision. Later Thursday, inflation and unemployment data for the Eurozone will be released, as will US jobless claims and the PCE deflator.
Sensex Live Today: Oil holds two-day advance ahead of high-stakes OPEC meeting
Oil steadied after a two-day advance as traders count down to a key meeting that may see OPEC extend or deepen production cuts, Bloomberg reported.
West Texas Intermediate traded below $78 a barrel, after rising 4% over the previous two sessions. Global benchmark Brent was above $83.
OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia is pressing fellow members to join it in restraining output to stave off a renewed oil surplus next year, but is facing pushback from nations including Angola and Nigeria before a virtual meeting later Thursday.
A deeper collective cutback of 1 million barrels a day or more may be considered, delegates said. The absence of group-wide reductions may spur more weakness in oil prices — after a 14% drop over the past two months — amid plentiful supplies from outside the producer group, including record exports from the US.
Sensex Live Today: GIFT Nifty futures hint a weak start
GIFT Nifty futures traded 36.50 points lower at 20,105, indicating a subdued start for Indian indices.
Sensex Live Today: Asian equities off to a mixed start; bonds extend rally
Shares in Asia were little changed, mirroring a flat day on Wall Street as bonds extended a rally on bets that the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates in the first half of 2024, Bloomberg reported.
Australian and Japanese stocks were flat at the open while equity futures for Hong Kong were slightly higher, even as the Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese companies slipped 1.3%. A small gain for US futures in early Asian trading eroded Wednesday declines for the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.
Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading with a mixed finish Wednesday as a late-afternoon pullback among several Big Tech companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.
The S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower after having been up by 0.7% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had been up 0.5% before finishing with a gain of just 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.
