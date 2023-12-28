LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Markets look for new peaks; Asia up, positive global trend continues

Updated: 28 Dec 2023, 07:53 AM IST

Markets scaled new record highs on Wednesday as Sensex closed above 72,000 mark for the first time after touching an intra-day high of 72,119.85. Nifty hit a record high of 21,654.75, registering an increase of 1%, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 701 points up at 72,038.43 on Wednesday.