Markets scaled new record highs on Wednesday.
The rupee declined 15 paise to settle at 83.34 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to sustained outflow of foreign funds and increased demand for American currency from importers and banks, PTI reports.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.21 and traded between the peak of 83.20 and the lowest level of 83.35 against the dollar during intra-day deals. The local unit finally settled at 83.34 against the greenback, registering a fall of 15 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the domestic currency settled at 83.19 against the dollar.
Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said the Indian rupee depreciated on dollar demand from foreign banks and importers.
"USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹83 to ₹83.70," he said.
Global stocks mostly rose on Wednesday with a positive year-end mood continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led gains on Wall Street, advancing 0.3% to finish at another all-time high of 37,665.52. In European markets, London leading the way as it closed 0.4% higher. Hong Kong also returned from a long break to close 1.7% higher.
In other major markets, S&P 500 closed up at 0.1% at 4,781.58, Nasdaq closed up 0.2% at 15,099.18; FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,724.95. The Frankfurt DAX closed 0.2% up at 16,742.07 and EURO STOXX 50 was also up 0.2% at 4,528.38. In Asia, Nikkei 225 was up 1.1% to close at 33,681.24 on Wednesday. Hang Seng Index jumped 1.7% at 16,624.84 and Shanghai Composite registered a 0.5% rise to close at 2,914.61 on Wednesday.
Asian shares touched five-month highs on Thursday as market wagers on ever-more aggressive rate cuts extended a huge rally in U.S. stocks and bonds, but also left plenty of scope for disappointment next year, says Reuters report. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has gained 10% in two months and added another 0.3% on Thursday to its highest since August.
Japan's Nikkei was off 0.4% as a rebound in the yen has kept its gains for December to a minimum. Chinese shares have generally missed out on the global cheer as foreign investors shun the country, worried about economy's faltering recovery and tensions with the United States. Blue chips were up 0.5% on Thursday, but are down 4% for December so far.
The Gift Nifty indices open in green indicating a positive opening for other major Indian markets. Market experts and investors are expecting the Sensex and the Nifty 50 to scale new heights after hitting record highs on Wednesday's trading.
Markets expected to scale new record heights today when they open for trade. Markets scaled new record highs on Wednesday as Sensex closed above 72,000 mark for the first time. Nifty hit a record high of 21,654.75, registering an increase of 1%, or 213 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up almost 1%, or 701 points, to close at 72,038.43 on Wednesday. Metal stocks helped the rally amid a broader positive cue in global markets. Mainly, large-cap stocks drove the markets to fresh highs on Wednesday, as both foreign portfolio investors and direct retail investors stepped up buying. There were total 27companies in green and three in the red at the Sensex showing a positive mood in the market. In the Nifty, there were 39 of its constituents in the green and 10 in red and one unchanged. The rupee falls 16 paise to settle at 83.35 (provisional) against US dollar.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!