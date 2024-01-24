Sensex Live Updates: Stocks in Asia look set for a mixed day with traders hoping for another positive session in China while Japan markets opened lower. Japanese shares slipped and government bond yields surged following slightly more hawkish tone by the Bank of Japan. Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday that the certainty of achieving the BOJ’s projections has continued to gradually increase.
Equity futures point to gains in Hong Kong and China shares, with positive spillover expected from a near 5% gain in the Nasdaq Golden China Dragon Index overnight. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed at all-time highs for a second straight day.
Stocks have largely been immune to the Federal Reserve’s warnings that interest-rate cuts are some way off. But some corners of Wall Street are starting to question if the rally will endure as swaps traders in the US rein in bets of a March rate cut.
A gauge of the dollar was little changed after two days of gains. Treasury yields steadied in Asian trading after mostly edging higher Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year at 4.14%. The rate on policy-sensitive two-year fell 3 basis point to 4.34%.
Sensex Live Updates: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy on January 24
Following an eventful weekend, the Indian stock market had an enthusiastic opening on Tuesday, but as the day unfolded, it came under sell-off pressure and witnessed a bearish reversal. The Nifty 50 index finished 1.54% lower at the 21,238 level, the BSE Sensex crashed 1,053 points and closed at the 70,370 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index tanked 1,043 points and ended at the 45,015 level. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the Nifty 50 index has crucial support placed at 21,100 to 21,000 levels. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that the 50-stock index breaching below this crucial support decisively would further weaken the market bias and anticipated further intensified selling on Dalal Street. (Read the full report here.)
Sensex Live Updates: Bajaj Auto net profit, revenue may rise over 30% YoY in Q3
Bajaj Auto will announce its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on Wednesday, January 24. The two and three-wheeler major is expected to report robust growth in net profit and revenue driven by volume growth, price hikes, and a better product mix in favour of premium vehicles, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses. The net profit of the auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is expected to rise 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,987 crore and revenue may rise 31 per cent to ₹12,258 crore. The surge is likely driven by a 22 per cent YoY growth in volumes and rise in average selling price (ASP) on rich product mix. (Read the full story here.)
BAJAJ AUTO
Sensex Live Updates: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on January 24
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to remain choppy on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and after a sharp decline seen in the previous session.
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,264 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,202. (Read the full story here)
Sensex Live Updates: Six key things that changed for market overnight--Gift Nifty to S&P’s third record high close
The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday after a sharp slump in the previous session and amid mixed global market cues.
Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight as investors looked out for key economic data and corporate earnings.
On January 23, the domestic equity benchmark indices suffered steep losses on an across-the-board sell-off amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex plunged 1,053.10 points, or 1.47%, to end at 70,370.55, while the Nifty 50 closed 333.00 points, or 1.54%, lower at 21,238.80. (Read the full story here)
Sensex Live Updates: Stocks to Watch Today
Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, JSW Energy, United Spirits, are among the stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday, January 24.
Sensex Live Updates: Reliance Securities' technical outlook on Bank Nifty
BANK NIFTY failed to give a breakout at 45,600 levels and witnessed a complete reversal with profit booking in PSU Banks and other index pivotal.
On the higher side crossover of 46,500 levels will give strong upward breakout while on the downside the 200 day average near 44,600 will be support.
RSI has closed near the lower band and other key technical indicators are showing some oversold on multiple time frames.
Bank Nifty 45,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside 44,000 for the put OI for the monthly expiry.
Sensex Live Updates: Reliance Securities' technical outlook on NIFTY-50
NIFTY-50 once again failed to cross 21,700 levels and witnessed sharp profit booking to close below the previous support of 21,300 levels.
The double top of 21,700 levels will act as strong resistance while on the downside 20.900-21,000 would act as the next support being the 50 day average
RSI has moved lower to 45 levels and we could expect it to test near the lower band of 30-35 levels over the next few days.
Highest call OI is at 21,300 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved lower to 21,000 for the monthly expiry.
Sensex Live Updates: Gift Nifty slips into the red
GIFT Nifty futures were down 5 points, or 0.02%, at 21,258.00, indicating a weaker opening for Indian markets from Tuesday's close.
Sensex Live Updates: Asian shares set for a mixed day
China-related stocks are poised for healthy gains on Wednesday, buoyed by Beijing’s latest market rescue efforts and tracking Wall Street after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed at all-time highs for a second straight day.
Futures point to early gains of about 2% in Hong Kong stocks and 1% in China’s benchmark index, while Australian shares edged higher. Stocks in Japan may start slightly down. A gauge of US-listed Chinese shares surged almost 5% on Tuesday after Bloomberg News reported Beijing is considering a package of measures to stabilize its falling stock market.
US equities gained Tuesday ahead of an onslaught of company reports that promise insight into the state of the global economy. The S&P 500 climbed to another record Tuesday as earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies picked up the pace. The index rose 14.17 points, or 0.3%, to 4,864.60. The Nasdaq composite also climbed, up 65.66, or 0.4%, to 15,425.94. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 96.36 points, or 0.3%, a day after topping 38,000 for the first time. It finished at 37,905.45.
A gauge of the dollar was little changed after two days of gains. Treasury yields steadied in Asian trading after mostly edging higher Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year at 4.14%. The rate on policy-sensitive two-year fell 3 basis point to 4.34%. Spot gold was little changed.
