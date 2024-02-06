Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Asian shares edged up on Tuesday thanks to a bounce in battered Chinese markets, although investors were cautious after a slide on Wall Street amid diminishing expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate cut, which in turn underpinned the dollar.
Equities in Japan and Australia opened lower, while futures for Hong Kong shares pointed to modest gains after Beijing stepped up efforts to ease a stock selloff. US equity futures were steady after the S&P 500 dropped 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.2% Monday.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell three basis points in early Asian trading. That followed another bout of heavy selling on Monday that pushed the rate up by 14 basis points, marking the biggest two-day jump since June 2022.
MSCI's broadest index of world shares fell 0.36%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.1% lower.
Oil held a modest advance as the market weighed geopolitical risks in the Middle East against hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve.
Brent crude traded near $78 a barrel after rising 0.9% on Monday in a session that saw it rebound from a three-week low. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was near $73.
Indian benchmarks started the day in the green.
Sensex was up 92.79 points, or 0.13%, at 71,82s4.21 and Nifty was up 27.30 points, or 0.13%, at 21,799 at market open.
Sensex was up 232.69 points, or 0.32%, at 71,964.11 and Nifty was up 55.55 points, or 0.26%, at 21,827.25 during pre-open.
Airtel, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp., UltraTech Cement, and JSW Steel were the top gainers on Sensex.
BANK NIFTY continued to underperform the broader markets, fills the intraday gaps and again witnessed pressure to close lower by 145 points.
The broader positive momentum will be only above of 46,400 levels and on the downside the 200 day average and double bottoms at 44,700 will be a strong support level.
RSI is oversold on intraday hourly charts and crossover of the average line would build positive momentum.
Bank Nifty highest call OI has moved to 46,500 CE while on the downside moved higher to 45,500 for the put OI for the weekly expiry.
NIFTY-50 has once again witnessed profit booking from the higher range of 22,000 levels and retraced 50% of the previous day up move to close near the day’s low.
On the higher side the resistance levels are placed at 22000-22,100 levels while on the downside the support would be at 21,500-21,450 levels which would as reversal point.
RSI is witnessing and trending above the average line and other key technical indicators are mixed and could swing with respect to the trends in the index.
Highest call OI is at 22,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,700 for the weekly expiry.
Bharti Airtel's consolidated net profit in the quarter ended December rose nearly 55% year-on-year to ₹2,442 crore, helped by subscriber additions and a rise in average revenue per user. It posted revenues of ₹37,900 crore during the quarter, up 5.9% from the same period last year. The Africa business reported a 92% fall in net profit to $15 million, with finance costs more than doubling to $352 million. The average revenue per user, or ARPU, a key metric of profitability, bettered market expectations at ₹208 per month, up 7.7% y-o-y and also higher than ₹203 it posted in the quarter ended September 2023.
Airtel, Ashok Leyland, LIC, Britannia and JFS, are some of the stocks likely to be in focus today.
At 8:25, Gift Nifty futures was trading at 21,813.50, down 22.50 points, or 0.10%, indicating a muted start for Indian benchmark indices.
Shares on Wall Street and in Europe fell on Monday and government bond yields jumped as traders amended their expectations of a near-term U.S. interest rate cut.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.71%, at 38,380.12, as the S&P 500 lost 0.32% to 4,942.81 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.20% to 15,597.68.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued to push back against the prospect of near-term rate cuts, in an interview aired on Sunday.
In Asia, the focus will be on China, where concern over the torpid economy has spilled over into a deepening stock rout.
In the US, Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said officials have time to gauge incoming data before easing while his Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee reiterated he’d like to see more of the favorable inflation data.
