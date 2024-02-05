Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices had a shaky start at market open, but recovered to trade in the green.
Sensex was up 235.86 points or 0.33% at 72,321.49 and Nifty was up 87.50 points or 0.40% at 21,941.30 at 10 am.
Also, the NSE website was down during market open.
Asian shares fell on Monday and the dollar climbed after a robust U.S. jobs report dashed any expectations of a near-term interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, while stocks in China stocks remained on the back foot on weak sentiment.
Oil prices were tentative following fresh strikes in Tehran-aligned factions in Iraq, Syria and Yemen over the last two days by the United States, with rising tension in the Middle East keeping risk appetite in check.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1% at the start of the week. The index is down 4.5% so far in the year. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5%.
China's blue-chip index eased 0.12%, having touched a fresh five-year low last week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5% in early trading.
Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated in January and wages increased by the most in nearly two years, signs of persistent strength in the labour market that could push the Fed to start its easing cycle a bit later in the year than markets anticipated.
Markets are currently pricing in an 80% chance of the Fed standing pat on rates in March, compared with a 33% chance at the start of the year, the CME FedWatch tool showed. Traders are now pricing in just below 120 basis points of cuts this year.
Even before the labour market data, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting last week signalled little appetite for early or aggressive cuts, analysts at Barclays said in a note.
U.S. crude rose 0.21% to $72.43 a barrel and Brent was at $77.58, up 0.32% to start the week as escalating geopolitical tension and its repercussions on oil supply boosted prices.
Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $2,035.09 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.10% to $2,034.00 an ounce.
Fueled by strong growth in subscriber numbers and an increased average revenue per user (ARPU) driven by premiumization efforts, Bharti Airtel is likely to announce a consolidated net profit of ₹38,068 crore, according to brokerages. This signifies a 6.3 percent YoY increase in the current quarter compared to ₹35,804.40 crore in the corresponding period last year, and a modest 2.7 percent sequential rise. According to a report by Prabhudas Lilladher, Airtel's consolidated revenue for Q3FY24 will experience a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.3 percent, reaching ₹37,900 crore. Simultaneously, the adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) for the current quarter is estimated at ₹15,467 crore, reflecting a 2.6 percent decrease from the Q3FY2023 figure of ₹15,881 crore.
Paytm stocks fell another 10 percent to ₹438.50, hitting the lower circuit on Monday, February 5. It has falled over 42 percent in the last three sessions.
Separately, it has categorically denyed any investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on One97 Communications, associates or its founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma for anti-money laundering activities, Paytm parent OCL rejected the recent misleading reports in media on Sunday, February 4. “Neither the company nor its founder and CEO are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate regarding inter alia money laundering", the company said in an exchange filing. “We would like to set the record straight and deny any involvement in anti-money laundering activities... (sic)," the company said.
Traders' body CAIT on Sunday issued a cautionary advisory to traders to switch from Paytm to other payment options for business-related transactions following RBI curbs on Paytm wallet and bank operations.
The carmaker reported a surge of 137.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹7,025.11 crore, compared to ₹2,958 crore in the year-ago period in the December quarter of FY24, beating Street estimates driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). On the near-term outlook, Tata Motors remains positive on all three auto businesses. Tata Motor's total revenue from operations for Q3FY24 rose 25% to ₹110,577 crore, compared to ₹88,488.59 crore. On the operating front, the auto major's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the December quarter rose 59 per cent to ₹15,333 crore, compared to ₹9,644 crore in the year-ago period.
Indian benchmark indices had a shaky start at market open.
Sensex was down 0.09% or 66.66 points at 72,018.97 and Nifty was up 0.01% or 2.45 points at 21,856.25 at market open.
Sensex was up 0.25% and Nifty was up 0.44% during pre-open trade. Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp., NTPC, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel were the top gainers on Sensex.
BANK NIFTY opened higher, scaled a high of 46,892 and witnessed sharp profit booking to decline by 900 points from the high to close near the low point of the day.
The crossover of 46,500 levels gave a intraday breakout but failed to sustain and it would be key to cross for the positive trend
RSI is piercing upwards crossing its average line and other key technical indicators are in positive momentum.
Bank Nifty highest call OI has moved to 46,500 CE while on the downside moved higher to 45,500 for the put OI for the weekly expiry.
NIFTY-50 has closed at all time high on the weekly chart and we continue to remain positive till it does not breach 21,400 levels on the downside.
A doji candle on the daily charts indicates resistance at 22000-, 22,100 levels while on the downside the support would be at 21,630-21,650 levels.
RSI is witnessing and trending above the average line and we expect the momentum to continue over the next few days.
Highest call OI is at 22,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,400 for the weekly expiry.
India's largest bank reported its Q3 standalone net profit at ₹9,164 crore on February 3, a decline of 35% in the December quarter, the company said in a stock exchange filing. SBI's net profit for the October-December quarter was weighed down by higher operating expenses, it stated. Corporate advances crossed ₹10 trillion, while SME advances surpassed ₹4 trillion – showing expansion in both sectors. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) also showed an improvement, standing at 2.42%, down 72 bps compared to the previous year. Net NPA also improved at 0.64%, down by 13 bps YoY.
SBI, Airtel, TaMo, Indigo, Paytm, Zee, are among the stocks that will be in focus on Thursday, January 25.
India's GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,916 points as of 8:25 am, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 will open near its Friday close of 21,853.80.
The Indian rupee is expected to decline at open on Monday after a robust U.S. jobs report and comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prompted a plunge in the odds of an interest rate cut in March.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83 to the U.S. dollar, compared with its close of 82.9175 in the previous session.
Investors are now pricing in only a 15% probability that the Fed will cut rates at its next meeting in March. The dollar index climbed to its highest since mid-December and the two-year U.S. yield rose to a one-month peak.
Chinese stocks fell, adding to last week’s rout, as investors assessed the latest pledge by policymakers to stabilize the slumping market.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 1.5% before paring some of its loss. The CSI 300 Index also slipped following its worst week since 2022. Both indexes have trailed most major equity benchmarks around the world this year.
Equities on the mainland capped their worst week in years on Friday, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index sliding 4.6%. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 6.2% in its biggest weekly drop since 2018.
