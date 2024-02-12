Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: As the S&P 500 has soared to fresh highs, fewer stocks have been participating in the rally, stirring worries that recent gains could reverse if the market’s leaders stumble.
Strong market breadth, or the number of stocks taking part in a broader index’s rise - is often viewed as a healthy sign by investors as it shows gains are less dependent on a small cluster of names.
Trading in Asia hours is expected to be thin as most of the region including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia are closed for holidays.
Mainland China's financial markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trade on Monday, Feb 19. Hong Kong trade will resume on Feb. 14.
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday after Israel said it had "concluded" a series of strikes in southern Gaza, slightly easing concerns about supply from the Middle East.
While supply concerns in the Middle East remained relatively heightened, news from the U.S. eased some worries.
U.S. energy firms increased oil and natural gas rigs to their highest since mid-December, potentially signaling an increase in output. Domestic production returned last week to a record 13.3 million barrels per day (bpd).
Sensex Today Live : Zomato's recipe for success: Blinkit's performance steals the spotlight
Zomato Ltd seems to have perfected the recipe for delivering strong results quarter after quarter. In the three months ended December (Q3FY24), the company’s food delivery business remained stable, but what truly caught the attention was the impressive performance of its quick commerce arm—Blinkit.
In Q3, Blinkit’s gross order value (GOV) grew 28% sequentially thanks to festive tailwinds. While most of the growth was volume-led, a rise in the average order value also helped. 90% of Blinkit’s GOV originates from the top eight cities, highlighting significant acceptance. Moreover, the average time taken for new stores to reach 1,000 orders per day dropped to two months in October from 5.8 months in Q4FY23. Little wonder, its shares rose 6.5% in the past two trading sessions following Q3 results, scaling to a new 52-week high of ₹151.40 on Friday. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live: 10 am market update
Indian benchmark indices were in the red at 10 am.
Sensex was up 228.81 points, or 0.32%, at 71,366.68 and Nifty was up 68.40 points, or 0.31%, at 21,714.10.
Sensex Today Live : Apollo Tyres: At the mercy of margin amid muted demand
Apollo Tyres Ltd managed to sail through the December quarter (Q3FY24), but bleak demand prospects led investors to book profit in its shares. The stock slipped about 5% on Friday – a swift fall from the 52-week high of ₹557.90 seen the previous day.
In India, the company saw its replacement and export volumes grow in mid-single digit year-on-year in Q3, while OEM volumes were flat. It lost market share marginally in the domestic truck and bus, radial (TBR) segment. (Read the full story here.)
APOLLO TYRES
Sensex Today Live : EaseMyTrip share price jumps over 5% on proposed 5-star hotel in Ayodhya
EaseMyTrip share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Monday after the company’s board in-principally approved the proposal to open a 5 star hotel in Ayodhya, strategically situated near the iconic Shree Ram Mandir. EaseMyTrip shares rallied as much as 5.56% to ₹53.67 apiece on the BSE.
Easy Trip Planners, the online travel tech platform, announced the in-principal approval of the board by proposing its newest joint venture: a luxurious 5-star hotel in the prime location of Ayodhya.
The hotel’s prime location is less than 1 kilometer from the revered temple, the company said in a release. (Read the full story here.)
EASY TRIP PLANNERS
Sensex Today Live : Sector Indices Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : Broader market indices heat map
Sensex Today Live : Sector Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : Sector Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : Broader Market Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live: Sensex green, Nifty slips into red after opening bell; Wipro, HCL Tech top gainers
Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Monday.
Sensex was up 42.97 points, or 0.06%, at 71,638.46 and Nifty was down 82.85.45 points at 21,800.80 at market open.
Sensex Today Live: Sensex, Nifty in the green in pre-open ahead of inflation data
Indian benchmark indices were in the green in pre-open on Monday, ahead of CPI inflation data.
Sensex was up 129.82 points, or 0.18%, at 71,721.56 and Nifty was up 18.30 points, or 0.08%, at 21,800.80 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Week Ahead - Inflation data, Q3 results, global cues among key market triggers this week
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the first week of the month including the ongoing October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), domestic macroeconomic data, crude oil prices, foreign capital inflow, along with global cues.
Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 logged weekly losses but ended the week higher supported by banks. On the sectoral front, indices gave a mixed performance with PSU bank rising the most becoming the top performer and the FMCG sector declined the most. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Q3 results this week - HAL, SAIL, ONGC, IRCTC, M&M, Aditya Birla Fashion are among others to declare earnings
The last week of earnings season will witness giants and marquee companies to release their quarterly financial results. Industry leaders like HAL, ONGC, IRCTC and big corporates like M&M, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Muthoot Finance, Siemens, Hindalco Industries will be revealing their results this week.
The earning season commenced in January with technology giants Infosys and TCS setting the initial tone. Now, the spotlight shifts to heavyweight players across diverse sectors. (Read the full report here.)
Sensex Today Live : Q3 results so far - Total revenue up 10.95%, bottomline rises 25.08%
The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 10.95% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 25.08%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.29%, while profits were up 38.59%.
The analysis covered 1,779 BSE-listed companies (including 294 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Gail eyes stake in assets abroad
State-run GAIL is in talks with several entities to acquire stakes in gas-producing assets abroad amid India's efforts to achieve energy security, said chairman and managing director Sandeep Kumar Gupta.
The company is interested in assets that are already producing and on the verge of producing, given an attractive proposition, Gupta said in an interview with Mint.
"We always keep looking out for possibilities world over and if there are assets, especially if there are producing assets available or near producing assets available, we will be more than interested to have our stakes in those assets. Several discussions are also going on," he said. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing date today. Experts predict up to 25% listing gain for share allottees
The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited has been fixed on 12th February 2024. As per the information available on the official website of the BSE, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price will be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 12th February 2024 in a special pre-open session.
"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, February 12, 2024, the equity shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice said. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Buy or Sell - Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Infosys and Indian Hotel stock this week
Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in green on Friday's session led by by buying in financial, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharma stocks.
According to analysts, Nifty 50 stuck to rebound gains as the bulls regrouped at session lows indicating ‘lack of bearish conviction’. However, a review of Nifty 50's advances over time reveals that they were mostly directionless due to a cautious outlook and weak global clues. Amidst the debate between hawks and doves of the Federal Reserve's ability to achieve its inflation target, sentiments at Dalal Street also stumbled. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Dividend stocks - Torrent Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, Goodyear, among 12 shares to trade ex-dividend today
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cochin Shipyard, Engineers India, Great Eastern Shipping, Goodyear India, Quess Corp, Automobile Corporation Of Goa, Banaras Beads, Carborundum Universal, Clean Science and Technology, among othres will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday, February 12. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Buy or sell - Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 12
After witnessing a sharp sell-off on Thursday, the Indian stock market shifted into a sustainable upside bounce from the lows and closed higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index gained 64 points and closed at the 21,782 level, the BSE Sensex went up 167 points and closed at the 71,595 mark while the Nifty Bank index shot up 622 points and finished at the 45,634 level. However, broad market indices continue to remain weak. The small-cap index lost 1.36 percent while the mid-cap index dipped to the tune of 0.82 percent. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch Today
Hero Motocorp, ONGC, MCX, Pfizer, DOMS Industries, Bandhan Bank, are some of the stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, February 12.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 12
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday amid mixed global market cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,942 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,849.
On February 9, the benchmark equity indices witnessed upside bounce with the Nifty 50 ending above 21,750 level.
The Sensex gained 167.06 points, or 0.23%, to close at 71,595.49, while the Nifty 50 ended 64.55 points, or 0.3%, higher at 21,782.50. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : 5 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, oil prices to FPI outflows
The domestic equity indices are expected to open higher on Monday amid mixed global market cues.
While most Asian markets were closed for holiday, US stock market ended mostly higher on Friday led by tech stocks fueled by
Investors would watch out for several stock market triggers including the key inflation data this week, after the hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve and RBI, and their focus on bringing inflation under control. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty in the green firms up sentiment
US equity futures were little changed after shares ended Friday with a rally that pushed the S&P 500 to close above 5,000 index points for the first time.
Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan are closed Monday for public holidays.
Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $81.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 46 cents, or 0.6% lower, at $76.38 a barrel at 0135 GMT.
Australian and New Zealand bonds fell, echoing selling in Treasuries on Friday, ahead of US inflation data this week that will help identify the path ahead for the Federal Reserve.
The two nations’ 10-year yields climbed three basis points in early trading Monday after their US equivalent edged higher Friday. Australian stocks fell, while major currencies were broadly stable after an index of the dollar extended losses from Friday.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!