Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex down 150pts, Nifty at 21,700; IT, Pharma, Healthcare up, rest fall

LIVE UPDATES

9 min read . 10:07 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 141.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹ 421.87 crore worth of stocks on February 9, provisional data from the NSE showed.