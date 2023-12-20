Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks hit new highs in a volatile session on Tuesday. At close, the Sensex was up 122.10 points or 0.17% at 71,437.19, and the Nifty was up 34.40 points or 0.16% at 21,453.10.
Stocks in Asia gained this morning after Wall Street extended its rally on Tuesday, with traders shrugging off warnings from policymakers trying to rein in expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Shares rose at the open in South Korea and Japan, with Australia’s equity benchmark also trading higher. Futures for Hong Kong pointed to solid gains in early trading.
Earlier, the Nasdaq 100 hit a new peak just shy of 15,000 points, while the S&P 500 got within 1% of a new record high. The 'FAANG' index of mega tech stocks rose for a ninth straight day and, remarkably, has almost doubled in value this year.
Oil rose a third day as traders and shippers braced for the prospect of more disruption in the Red Sea. Gold held two days of gains.
The company has launched a QIP to raise funds. The floor price of ₹358.96 is a 5.2% discount to Tuesday's closing price. The company may offer a 5% discount on the floor price at its discretion.
The GIFT Nifty is trading at a premium of more than 80 points from Nifty Futures' Tuesday close, indicating a positive start for the Indian market.
Oil rose a third day as traders and shippers braced for the prospect of more disruption in the Red Sea.
The West Texas Intermediate contract for February inched higher to trade above $74 a barrel, after rising about 3% in the previous two sessions. Brent approached $80 a barrel Tuesday.
Stocks in Asia gained after Wall Street extended its rally on Tuesday, with traders shrugging off warnings from policymakers trying to rein in expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Shares rose at the open in South Korea and Japan, with Australia’s equity benchmark also trading higher. Futures for Hong Kong pointed to solid gains in early trading. The Nasdaq 100 and blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average set all-time highs Tuesday, while the S&P 500 added 0.6%, fast approaching a record.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!