LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty set to gain at start; Gift Nifty trading higher

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 07:26 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market is set to start on a positive note on Monday after gaining 0.5% for Diwali trading. Wall Street rose sharply on Friday despite concerns around inflation remains strong. The Asian market is also trading mostly higher in the morning.