Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in November's third week including the last set of the second quarter results of current fiscal (Q2FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and global market cues.
Indian stock markets rose more than 0.5% in Samvat 2080 with impressive gains. The Sensex and Nifty recorded one of their best muhurat trading sessions in recent years.
Today, on the 13th of November 2023, Protean eGov Technologies Limited is set to debut on the stock market with its initial public offering (IPO). The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has officially announced that, starting from this Monday, the equity shares of Protean eGov Technologies Limited will be listed and included in the 'B' Group of Securities.
As per the BSE notice, the listing of Protean eGov Technologies Limited shares will occur on both the BSE and NSE, with a special pre-open session scheduled for Monday's trading activities. Despite concerns among retail investors regarding the company's business model and revenue sustainability, stock market experts anticipate a positive listing for Protean eGov Technologies Limited. Projections suggest that the IPO will likely debut with a premium ranging between ₹30 to ₹40 per share. (Read More)
Wall Street rose sharply Friday, keeping November on track to be one of its best months of the year, as companies continued to turn in better profits for the summer than expected.
The S&P 500 leaped 1.6% amid a widespread rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 391 points, or 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite was 2% higher.
Stocks climbed as financial markets recovered from a slump the prior day, triggered in part by worries that the Federal Reserve may hike its main interest rate further to get inflation under control. Bets diminished among traders on Friday that the Fed will increase rates at its next meeting, even though a report in the morning indicated expectations for inflation among U.S. households is on the rise.
This earnings reporting season is also turning out much better than analysts expected, and it’s likely to show the first growth in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies in a year, according to FactSet. But the focus is swinging toward what companies will do later this year and beyond as interest rates remain high and the U.S. economy is expected to slow.
“We think earnings growth can accelerate in 2024," said David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities at UBS Global Wealth Management. That’s one reason he’s forecasting the S&P 500 can continue to rise modestly over the next year. (AP)
