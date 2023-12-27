Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Markets open in green; Rupee is up

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 71, 336.80 after touching the day’s high of 71,471.29 on Tuesday. The Sensex was up 229.80 points, or 0.32%. There were total 24 companies in green and only six in the red at the Sensex showing a positive mood in the market. The broader Nifty advanced 91.95 points or 0.43 per cent to 21,441.35 with 41 of its constituents ending in the green and nine closing with losses.
US stocks notched more gains on Tuesday as Wall Street kicked off what's expected to be a quiet, holiday-shortened week of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, finishing less than 0.5% below its all-time high set nearly two years ago. The benchmark index is coming off eight straight weekly gains, its longest winning streak since 2017. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, while the Nasdaq composite ended 0.5% higher.
The S&P 500 rose 20.12 points to 4,774.75. The Dow gained 159.36 points to 37,545.33, and the Nasdaq added 81.60 points to 15,074.57. With less than a week to go in 2024, the S&P 500 is now up more than 24% for the year, while the Nasdaq is up 44%.
Major European and some Asian markets remained closed on Tuesday.
Rupee is trading at 83.22 at the opening with a gain of 0.04%. The India rupee was down 3 paise to settle at 83.19 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong US currency and outflow of foreign funds.
Brent crude futures and US WTI crude futures slipped, though stood not too far from their respective one-month highs hit in the previous session as further attacks on ships in the Red Sea prompted fears of shipping disruptions.
Israel's war on Hamas will last for months, Israel's military chief said on Tuesday, while the United Nations voiced alarm over an escalation of Israeli attacks that killed more than 100 Palestinians over two days in part of the Gaza Strip.
Brent fell 27 cents to $80.80 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 35 cents to $75.21.
Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday, tracking a rally from Wall Street as investors latched on to the year-end optimisms on Fed's likely rate cut next year.
Those bets have spurred a bout of risk taking and driven a rally in global equities, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last up 0.6%.
The index was on track for a 2.3% gain this month and looked set to end the year roughly 2.5% higher, having clocked a 20% decline in 2022 - its worst performance since 2008, a Reuters report says. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was last up 0.9% in its first trading day after being closed for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.
Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as trading remained muted amid expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in the first quarter of 2024 and a generally weaker dollar.
The spot gold was steady at $2,066.86 per ounce, as of 0150 GMT. The US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,078.20 per ounce. Bullion is on track to mark an over 10% gain this year - its best since 2020 - on safe-haven inflows driven by wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, coupled with bets for a cut in US interest rates. The spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.25 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $978.56. Palladium fell 0.3% to $1,176.49.
Trading is expected to remain muted for the whole week as many traders are out for holidays globally until the New Year.
Nifty 50 will likely open higher on Wednesday tracking gains in Asian peers, helped by bets of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, though market watchers expect some profit booking to continue.
GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,550 as of 8:05 a.m., suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 is set to open above its Tuesday's close of 21,441.35.
The NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, helped by energy and metals stocks.
Analysts, however, expect the market to consolidate in the last week of 2023 with some investors booking profits, though the equities are anticipated to end the year on a positive note.
The indexes have gained 6.5% each so far this month, respectively, helped by strong domestic macroeconomic data, a return of foreign inflows, and moderation in oil prices.
US stocks extended their rally overnight on expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates as soon as March.
Most Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbing 0.65%.
Markets are pricing in a 70% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut from the Fed in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared with a 21% chance at the end of November. (Reuters)
Bloomberg compiles some of the main moves in markets
Stocks
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time
Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.2%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
The euro was little changed at $1.1044
The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.34 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1446 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $42,501.32
Ether rose 0.3% to $2,229.65
Bonds
Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.99%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $75.19 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
The India rupee was down 3 paise to settle at 83.19 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong US currency and outflow of foreign funds. A positive equity market sentiment and softer crude oil prices provided a cushion and restricted the fall in the Indian currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.17 and traded between a peak of 83.10 and a low level of 83.21 during intra-day deals. The local unit settled at 83.19 against the dollar, registering a loss of 3 paise from its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.16 against the dollar. Forex markets were closed on Monday on account of Christmas.
The rupee is likely to trade with a slight positive bias amid rising expectations of a reduction in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.
The Gift Nifty showing a positive trend in the morning, indicating an uptrend in the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty when they open for the morning trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 229.84 points, or 0.32% to settle at 71,336.80 on Tuesday. The broader Nifty advanced 91.95 points, or 0.43% to 21,441.35 with 41 of its constituents ending in the green and nine closing with losses in the previous day.
DivisLab topped the list of the Nifty 50 gainers, followed by Hero Motocorp, NTPC, M&M and Wipro are Nifty gainers.
Major European markets remained closed on Tuesday. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled with gains while Shanghai ended lower. Markets in Hong Kong were closed.
