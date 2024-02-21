Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian stocks fell after a tech-led retreat on Wall Street, with all eyes on Nvidia Corp.’s earnings due later Wednesday and the impact of China’s latest market support measures.
Shares dropped from Japan to South Korea and Australia, with Hong Kong equity futures declining as well. The region’s weak tone came after the Nasdaq 100 fell almost 1% and the S&P 500 slid below 5,000.
The focus is also on Chinese stocks after the country’s two main bourses froze the accounts of a major quantitative hedge fund for three days after the money manager dumped a large amount of shares within a minute Monday.
Sensex Today Live: Indian markets advance at pre-open; Sensex up 200pts, Nifty holds tests 22,200
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were in the green at pre-open on Wednesday, despite weakness in global peers.
During pre-open, Sensex was up 210.53 points, or 0.29%, at 73,267.93 and Nifty was up 51.90 points, or 0.23%, at 22,248.85 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Hindalco takes its crown jewel to the public
Hindalco Industries Ltd has decided to take its US subsidiary Novelis Inc. public, 17 years after the Aditya Birla group flagship snapped up the top aluminium maker that now fetches over half of its revenue.
In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Novelis said it has submitted a confidential filing for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The IPO will be a secondary sale of shares by Hindalco, meaning Novelis will not receive any capital as part of the offer. Hindalco holds 100% of Novelis. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : SEBI finds ₹2000 crore accounting and funds divergence issue at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, say reports
India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has unearthed a financial discrepancy exceeding $240 million, or around ₹2,000 crore in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bloomberg reported. This comes as another setback for the beleaguered media firm, occurring within a month of the collapse of its merger with Sony Group Corp's India unit.
As part of its investigation into Zee founders, SEBI has disclosed that approximately ₹2,000 crore ($241 million) may have been redirected from the company. This amount is nearly ten times more than SEBI investigators initially estimated. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Buy or sell - Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 21
Domestic market benchmark Nifty 50 crossed the coveted 22,000 mark for the first time, hitting its fresh record high of 22,215.60, in intraday trade in the previous session, with shares of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Power Grid among the top contributors. The domestic market witnessed significant volatility on Tuesday, with the Nifty 50 index swinging 170 points during the session. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Dividend stocks - LIC, Hero MotoCorp, SJVN, MRF among 16 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), JK Lakshmi Cement, MRF, Hero MotoCorp, SJVN, Sula Vineyards, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Cummins India, Electrosteel Castings, NCL Industries, PI Industries, PlatinumOne Business Services, Premco Global, Saregama India, Uniparts India, United Van Der Horst, and Eastern Logica Infoway will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 21 (Wednesday).
The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders. (Read the details here.)
Sensex Today Live : Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 21st February
The Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, February 20. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,215.6 and a low of 22,045.85. The Sensex traded between 73,130.69 and 72,510.24, ultimately closing at 72,708.16, a 0.48% increase compared to the opening price, with a gain of 349.24 points. The Bank Nifty ended at 46,535.5, reaching an intraday high of 47,136.75 and a low of 46,367.8. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch Today
Hindalco, ZEE, Devyani International, Union Bank of India, Power Finance Corp., are some stocks likely to be in focus in today's trading session.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 21
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday amid weak global cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,265 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,232.
On February 20, the domestic equity indices settled higher, gains for the sixth consecutive session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 hitting its fresh record high in intraday trade. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty, fall in US stocks to weak dollar; 8 key things that changed for market overnight
The domestic equity indices are expected to open on a cautious note on Wednesday as global market cues remain weak.
Asian markets traded lower, while the US stocks ended in the red overnight amid receding hopes of an early interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
Investors now await the release of minutes from the Fed’s latest policy meeting as well as remarks from a slew of central bank officials later this week. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Asian stocks wobble, but Gift Nifty futures ahead of Tuesday's all-time-high Nifty close
Gift Nifty futures, trading at 22,252 at 8 am, were ahead of Nifty's Tuesday close above 22,200, a first for the benchmark index.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq showing the largest declines as chipmaker Nvidia stumbled ahead of its highly awaited earnings report.
Spot gold was flat at $2,024.00 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% down to $2,035.00 per ounce.
Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.15%, to $82.46 a barrel by 0100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 9 cents, or 0.12% at $77.13.
The Brent and WTI contracts slipped 1.5% and 1.4% respectively on Tuesday.
Treasury 10-year yields were little changed in Asian trading.
