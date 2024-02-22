Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian equities and US stock futures rose Thursday in a sign of fresh momentum in global equities after Nvidia Corp. unveiled a better-than-expected revenue forecast.
Japanese shares rallied, supported by a depressed yen, with the Nikkei 225 Index briefly surpassing its 1989 closing record high. Elsewhere, Hong Kong and China mainland benchmarks all rose while Australian stocks erased early losses.
Gains in US contracts during Asian hours were spurred on by Nvidia results. The tech company’s shares soared as much as 11% in post-market trade after it said first-quarter revenue would likely hit $24 billion, above prior estimates of around $22 billion.
Treasuries steadied in Asia after selling off Wednesday pushing the 10-year yield five basis points higher.
Investors will be again focused on China, after further official efforts to support its financial markets. The country has banned major institutional investors from reducing equity holdings at the open and close of each trading day, an order from the securities watchdog to major asset managers and brokerages stated.
The dollar index was down 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable to overseas buyers.
The bulk of policymakers at the Fed's last meeting were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates too soon, according to minutes of the Jan. 30-31 session.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live : Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Maruti, Wipro and L&T, were the top gainers on Sensex.
Sensex Today Live : Opening Bell
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were marginally up at opening bell on Thursday, following strong cues from global stock markets.
Sensex was up 54.42 points, or 0.07%, at 72,677.51 and Nifty was up 10.95 points, or 0.05%, at 21,081.55 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live: Sensex, Nifty diverge at pre-open; Sensex up 280pts, Nifty at 21,950
Although opening at diverging points, Indian benchmark indices were in the green at pre-open on Thursday, following strong cues from global stock markets.
Sensex was up 54.42 points, or 0.07%, at 72,677.51 and Nifty was up 26.50 points, or 0.12%, at 21,081.55 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Reliance Securities gives technical outlook on Bank Nifty for today
Sensex Today Live : Bank Nifty ends flat to negative near the higher end of the range and managed to hold 47,000 levels with respect to the expiry OI in 47,000 strikes.
On the higher side 47,600 will act as resistance and on the downside support is placed at 46,800 followed by 46,300 levels being the hourly averages crossover.
RSI is trending above the average line and we expect the momentum to continue to test the higher band over the next few days.
Bank Nifty highest call OI is at 47,500 levels while on the downside put OI will has moved higher to 47,000 levels for the monthly expiry.
Sensex Today Live : Reliance Securities gives technical outlook on Nifty-50
Sensex Today Live : Nifty-50 has scaled a new all time high and witnessed some pullback of 200 points from the day’s high to close near the low point of the day.
We expect some consolidation at current levels in range of 21,800-22,300 over the next few days and then a decisive move in the next week.
RSI has witnessed some contraction after the last few hours sell off and could see some retest of the average line.
Highest call OI is at with 22,200 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 22,000 for the weekly expiry.
Sensex Today Live : Thaai Casting IPO allotment finalised; here's how to check allotment status of your shares
Sensex Today Live : Thaai Casting's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed robust investor participation throughout the three-day bidding period from February 15 to February 20. The IPO garnered an exceptional response across all investor categories, witnessing a subscription rate of 375 times.
The allotment for Thaai Casting IPO has been finalised. Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar, Purva Sharegistry India website. The book-running lead manager is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited. Market makers Giriraj Stock Broking and Commodity Mandi are in charge of the Thaai Casting IPO.
Given the oversubscription in the retail category, the allocation of shares to Retail Individual Investors (RII) will be done on a proportionate basis. For those investors who don't receive an allotment, Thaai Casting will initiate the refund process of the application money on February 21, 2024.
Sensex Today Live : GPT Healthcare IPO opens today: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before investing in ₹525-crore issue
Sensex Today Live : GPT Healthcare IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Thursday, February 22). GPT Healthcare operates a chain of mid-sized full service hospitals under the ‘ILS Hospitals’ brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care. (Check the details here.)
Sensex Today Live : Buy or sell - Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 22
Sensex Today Live : Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at 22,300 level. The Prabhudas Lilladdher expert maintained that some of the frontline stocks are under sell-off stress and hence investors should remain vigilant about the crucial support of the 50-stock index. Vaishali Parekh said that Nifty today has crucial support placed at the 22,000 level and a decisive breach below this support may further push the downside trend on Dalal Street. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : 15 stocks under F&O ban list today
Sensex Today Live : Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, RBL Bank, and ZEEL are the 15 stocks part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 22.
The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.
Sensex Today Live : Dividend stocks - NHPC, Tide Water Oil, Gujarat Themis Biosyn among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Sensex Today Live : Shares of NHPC Ltd, Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, AK Capital Services Ltd, Sunshield Chemicals Ltd, SG Mart Ltd, and MAS Financial Services Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 22 (Thursday). (Check details here.)
Sensex Today Live : Day trading guide for stock market today - Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 22nd February
Sensex Today Live : On account of weak global cues after Tuesday's sell-off on Wall Street, the Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index lost 141 points and closed at the 22,055 level, the BSE Sensex shed 434 points and ended at the 72,623 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 74 points lower at the 47,019 level. In the broad market, the small-cap and the mid-cap indices fell more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.52:1. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch Today
Sensex Today Live : Wipro, Eureka Forbes, Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, and Zee, are some of the stocks likely to be in focus in today's trading session.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 22
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Thursday amid mixed global cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,135 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,034.
On Wednesday, Nifty slipped into sharp weakness from the new all-time high and closed the day lower amid profit booking. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed minutes to Nvidia results
Sensex Today Live : The domestic equity market is expected to open with gains on Thursday amid mixed global cues.
Asian markets traded mixed, while US stock market indices ended mostly higher overnight after the release of the minutes of the last US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The US Fed meeting minutes showed most policymakers were concerned about risks of cutting interest rates too soon, with broad uncertainty about how long borrowing costs should remain at their current level, Reuters reported. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Asia markets up; Gift Nifty indicates muted but positive start
Sensex Today Live : With Gift Nifty at 22,127 at 7:45, which was marginally ahead of Wednesday's Nifty close of 22,055.05, Indian benchmark indices were headed for a muted but positive start at opening bell.
Japan's Nikkei share average on Thursday surged past an all-time closing high scaled in December 1989, as chip-related stocks jumped after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's outlook beat market expectations.
The Nikkei rose to a high of 38,924.88, crossing the record close of 38,915,87 set on the final trading day of 1989. The index was up 1.54% to 38,856.90 by 0122 GMT.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.13% to end the session at 4,981.80 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.32% to 15,580.87 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13% to 38,612.24 points.
Oil held a gain as signs of a tightening crude market countered concerns about weak demand, keeping prices in a narrow range.
West Texas Intermediate edged above $78 a barrel after closing 1.1% higher on Wednesday. Brent settled near $83.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,026.9 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% up at $2,035.8 per ounce.
