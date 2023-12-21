Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates start in the red

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: After hitting record highs early on Wednesday, equity markets tanked in the second half of the session.
The Sensex went from a record high of 71,913 to a low of 70,303 before closing at 70,506, down 931 points or 1.3%. The Nifty50 meanwhile hit a record high of 21,593 before falling to a low of 21,087 and ending at 21,150, down 303 points or 1.41%.
Investors in Asia go into Thursday's trading session on the defensive, after a late slide on Wall Street took the shine off figures that earlier showed global inflationary pressures cooling further.
On Wednesday the Dow Jones fell more than 1.2%, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 sank about 1.5%. The down day marked the S&P's worst single-day performance since October, while it also snapped a nine-day winning streak for the Nasdaq and Dow Jones.
Oil declined after three days of gains as data showing record-high US production outweighed threats by Houthi rebels in Yemen to continue targeting ships in one of the world’s most important waterways.
The Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹1,614.89-crore deal with the company for six next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.
The company plans to launch Enhertu in India in January 2024. The drug is used in the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen.
GIFT Nifty trading at a discount of nearly 30 points from Nifty Futures Wednesday close, indicating a start in the red for the Indian market.
West Texas Intermediate fell as much as 1% in early Asian trading to below $74 a barrel, after shifting lower at the end of Wednesday’s session as government data showed US crude output hit a new high of 13.3 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, the Iran-backed militant group warned Washington it would retaliate if the US chooses military attacks on its bases.
