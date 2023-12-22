Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened slightly in the green on Friday but soon traded flat. At 9.15 am the Sensex was up 18.36 points or 0.03% at 70,883.46, and the Nifty was up 16.30 points or 0.08% at 21,271.30.
Markets in Asia started trade with modest gains this morning, with the Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi up around 0.5%.
US markets closed higher on Thursday as economic data fueled optimism that the Fed would ease monetary policy. The Nasdaq rose 1.3%, the S&P 500 1%, and the Dow Jones 0.9%.
The US Q3 GDP numbers were not as robust as originally stated, but revised downward, and cracks seemed to be appearing in the tight labor market, which the Fed considers an obstacle to cooling inflation. The focus now shifts to the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report due later today.
Sensex Today Live: MOIL stock in focus
The state-owned manganese ore mining company announced that production crossed 16 lakh tonnes this calendar year (as of 20 December), 26% higher than the previous record, set in 2019.
Sensex Today Live: Market opens
Sensex Today Live: Bata India stock in focus
The footwear company said Pankaj Gupta will resign as head of retail and franchisee operations and move to a global position in the Bata group from 1 March 2024.
Sensex Today Live: GMR Airports Infrastructure stock in focus
Its subsidiary GMR Airports signed an agreement with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to invest ₹675 crore in the upcoming airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh.
Sensex Today Live: Gold extends gains after US data spurs Fed rate-cut prospects
Gold prices gained on Thursday as US Treasury yields retreated after economic data fuelled expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in March next year. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,041.27 per ounce as of 1735 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,053.20.
Sensex Today Live: Dollar sinks ahead of US inflation test
The dollar languished near a more than four-month low on Friday. A reading on a key US inflation gauge due later in the day will provide further clarity on how much room the Fed has to cut interest rates next year.
The greenback hit a five-month low against the New Zealand dollar and a three-week low against the euro in early Asia trade, resuming its decline after a sudden bout of risk aversion in New York hours on Wednesday led to a selloff in US stocks and a rise in the dollar.
Sensex Today Live: LIC stock in focus
The Department of Economic Affairs has granted the company 10 years to achieve a minimum of 25% public shareholding instead of the usual three years. It said the decision was taken in the “public interest".
Sensex Today Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher
The GIFT Nifty is trading at a premium of more than 40 points over Nifty Futures' Thursday close, indicating a start in the green for the Indian market.
Sensex Today Live: Oil set for weekly gain as Red Sea attacks, OPEC unity in focus
Oil is poised to advance for a second week as shippers avoid the Red Sea amid increased attacks, while Angola’s exit from OPEC put the spotlight on the group’s unity.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel and is set for a second weekly gain after notching a string of seven declines. Tanker traffic in the Red Sea has plummeted after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen increased attacks on vessels in the region. Angola announced it’s leaving OPEC after 16 years, highlighting tensions within the producer group as it seeks to limit output going into the new year.
