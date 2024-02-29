LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Global peers retreat, Gift Nifty signals muted start for Indian benchmarks

2 min read . Updated: 29 Feb 2024, 08:34 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 1,879.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 1,827.45 crore worth of stocks on February 28, provisional data from the NSE showed.