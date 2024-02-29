Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Equities retreated in Asia as Treasuries and the dollar strengthened Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s key inflation metric that will help identify the path forward for interest rates.
Australian, Japanese and South Korean shares all fell Thursday while equity futures for Hong Kong also slipped. US stock futures edged lower in early Asian trading after small losses for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Wednesday.
Bitcoin extended gains after surging above $60,000 for the first time in more than two years on Wednesday, reflecting new demand from exchange traded funds. The currency almost touched $64,000 on Wednesday. The 2021 record high is just below $69,000.
Declines for US stocks came as data showed strong consumer spending despite a small revision to US gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter of 2023. The report comes ahead of the Fed’s favored inflation gauge due Thursday and was broadly supportive of the caution voiced by Fed officials in recent weeks.
Treasuries opened cautiously in Asia after a rally Wednesday saw the 10-year yield falling four basis points and the policy-sensitive two-year slipping six basis points. Australian yields echoed the move in early Asian trading while New Zealand yields were little changed.
In Asia, economic reports due Thursday include fourth-quarter GDP data for India, the current account balance in Thailand, and inflation data for Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
China was again in focus after signs that regulators are taking steps to gradually shrink the size of a popular quantitative trading strategy that contributed to turmoil in the nation’s stocks this month, according to people familiar with the matter.
Investors will also be gauging the impact of efforts to support Hong Kong’s real estate sector. The sweeping measures follow a tumble in home prices to a seven-year low.
In commodities, oil extended declines Thursday following a fall in prices for West Texas Intermediate in the previous session. Gold also stabilized after a rally in the prior session to trade around $2,035 per ounce.
Sensex Today Live : Investors in the Indian stock market are likely to tread carefully on Thursday, the day of the monthly derivatives expiry, in light of the weak cues from the global market and the significant correction observed in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 during the last session.
The Gift Nifty trends suggest a slightly positive opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was seen trading around the 21,960 mark, a rise of over 30 points from the previous close of Nifty Futures.
On Wednesday, the domestic benchmark indices concluded with a decline of more than a percent, with the Nifty 50 dropping below the 22,000 mark just before the monthly expiry.
Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, stated, “From a technical perspective, this pattern indicates a trend reversal towards the downside, and one might anticipate further short-term weakness. The positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms remains intact, and the current weakness could align with the new higher bottom of the pattern. The next critical lower levels to monitor are around 21,800 and 21,700 (ascending trend line and 10-week EMA)." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : On Thursday, domestic equity indices will likely commence trading with caution due to the frailty observed in global counterparts, as investors keep a close eye on significant economic data releases.
Overnight, Asian markets experienced a downturn, and US stock indices concluded trading in negative territory, all awaiting crucial US inflation figures. The GDP growth for the US’s fourth quarter was marginally downgraded, while the GDP data for India’s third quarter of FY24 is slated for release today.
Investors will be particularly interested in the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the US Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation. This data will provide insights into the potential timing of a Fed interest rate reduction. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty, trading at 21,955.50 at 7:52 am on Thursday, marginally ahead of Nifty 50's close of 21,951.15 on Wednesday, indicated a bearish start for benchmark indices in India in today's trading session.
South Korean shares fell on Thursday tracking Wall Street's overnight losses ahead of U.S. inflation data, and were set to end a five-week winning streak. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
The benchmark KOSPI fell 19.64 points, or 0.74%, to 2,632.65 by 0116 GMT.
A global equities index fell slightly on Wednesday while Treasury yields edged down and the dollar rose against a basket of currencies as investors were wary the day before U.S. inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve policy.
January's U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation measure, is due on Thursday.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.33%.
On Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 23.39 points, or 0.06%, at 38,949.02.
The S&P 500 dropped 8.42 points, or 0.17%, to 5,069.76 while the Nasdaq Composite closed down 87.56 points, or 0.55%, at 15,947.74.
European stocks dipped as lackluster corporate earnings weighed on sentiment with the pan-European STOXX 600 index closing down 0.35%.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.1% to 103.94.
The euro was down 0.08% at $1.0835. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.12% at 150.69.
U.S. Treasuries yields slid across the board with yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes falling 4.7 basis points to 4.268%, from 4.315% late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield fell 3.5 basis points to 4.4047% from 4.44%.
