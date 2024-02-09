Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Asian shares struggle; Gift Nifty red, indicating slow start for Sensex, Nifty

08:45 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 4,933.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 5,512.32 crore worth of stocks on February 8, provisional data from the NSE showed.