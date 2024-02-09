Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Stocks in Asia struggled for traction Friday after US shares inched to a record as many markets in the region shutdown for public holidays.
Futures contracts for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell, indicating a third daily decline for the index, which has faced volatile trading this week as China attempts to stem the country’s equity market slump. Prior efforts to arrest market declines, notably in 2015, may not work this time around, investors warn.
The Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese companies fell 1.1% in New York, indicating further pressure ahead in a day disrupted by holidays, including for Chinese New Year. Markets will close early Friday in Hong Kong and Singapore and will be shut in mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher, just below 5,000 index points — a threshold it hit during the session on Thursday. The closing level set a fresh high. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%. US futures were little changed early Friday.
Australian equities were little changed and Japanese stocks traded within tight ranges, with the weaker yen offering some support. The currency steadied after slipping 0.8% against the greenback on Thursday, in the wake of comments from a Bank of Japan deputy governor suggesting the central bank will be in no rush to shift its easy policy settings. An index of the dollar rose 0.2% Thursday.
Treasuries were little changed in Asian trading after a decline on Thursday. Selling came even the US government sold $25 billion in 30-year bonds at a lower-than-expected yield, in a sign of healthy demand. The 10-year yield rose three basis points Thursday and has added 13 basis points this week as investors adjust interest rate forecasts on strong economic data and comments from central bank policymakers.
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin was the latest to reiterate the central bank has time to be patient before cutting rates. Fresh data on Thursday also underscored US economic resilience. Jobless claims fell just shy of consensus predictions, in a sign the labor market remains strong.
NIFTY-50 has witnessed volatility and corrective action post the policy to close near the low point of the week and 20-day average.
The sustenance below 21,700 would push the index lower to 21,400 levels and will confirm a double top is in place near 22,100 levels.
RSI has placed below the average line and other key technical indicators are in mixed trend from current levels.
Highest call OI is at with 22,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved lower to 21,500 for the weekly expiry.
The S&P 500 flirted with a landmark new peak Thursday but finished just shy of 5,000 points following another round of solid earnings.
Shares of Disney rocketed up 11.5 percent as the entertainment giant reported better-than-expected profits, disclosed it is buying a stake in Fortnite maker Epic Games and announced a dividend hike and new share repurchase program.
The S&P 500 edged a bit above 5,000 in the final moments of trading, reaching 5,000.40, before retreating.
The broad-based index ended at 4,997.91, up 0.1 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also edged up 0.1 percent to 38,726.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 15,793.72.
Japanese shares rallied on Friday with Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index breaching the 37,000 mark for the first time in 34 years, supported by overnight gains on Wall Street.
The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.44%, or 163.99 points, to 37,027.27, while the broader Topix index eased 0.08%, or 1.99 points, to 2,560.64.
Among Japanese stocks, SoftBank Group share price jumped 10.73% to 8,139 yen after the company returned to the black in the October-December period following four consecutive quarterly losses. (Read the full story here.)
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, RITES Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, MOIL Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd, PH Capital Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd, Transport Corporation Of India Ltd, and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 09 (Friday).
The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and special dividend for their eligible shareholders. (Read the full story here.)
After the RBI's announcement to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, banking stocks witnessed a heavy selloff that dragged the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market. The Nifty 50 index lost 212 points and closed at 21,717 level, the BSE Sensex crashed 723 points and ended at 71,428 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index nosedived 806 points and ended at 45,012 level.
Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to ₹1.47 lakh crore. The mid-cap index ended marginally positive even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.60:1. (Read the full story here.)
LIC, Zomato, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals, RVNL, Ircon, are some of the stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, February 9.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a negative note on Friday amid mixed global cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,759 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,829.
The domestic equity indices witnessed a sharp decline on February 8 after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) expected decision to maintain its key policy rates unchanged. (Read the full story here.)
The domestic equity market is expected to open lower on Friday tracking subdued global market cues amid cautiousness.
While most Asian markets were closed for holiday, US stocks ended little higher overnight as investors reacted to corporate earnings.
On Thursday, the Indian stock market indices ended a percent lower each, weighed down by rate-sensitive sectors, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) expected decision to maintain its key policy rates unchanged for a sixth consecutive meeting. (Read the full story here.)
Japanese shares hit 34-year highs on Friday and strong earnings had the S&P 500 at record close, while oil prices were set for a sharp weekly rise on Israel's rejection of a ceasefire offer from Hamas.
Trade was lightened in Asia by the closure of Chinese markets for the Lunar New Year break and by a shortened session in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng, however, slumped 2% in the morning, with traders frustrated by a long and so far fruitless wait for Beijing to unleash stimulus or support for China's sliding markets.
The Nikkei rose 1%, aided by a retreating yen that traded near its weakest in two months at 149.37 per dollar in the Asia morning.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat and heading toward a 0.7% weekly rise to notch its longest weekly winning streak since June. The S&P 500 touched the 5,000 mark and notched a record close on Thursday.
Brent crude futures jumped 3% on Thursday and are up more than 5.5% on the week on concerns that prolonged conflict in the Middle East is disrupting shipping and risks bringing the U.S. and Iran into a direct confrontation.
In bond markets this week, U.S. yields have risen in the wake of a strong jobs report and a chorus of central bank comments pointing to reticence on rate cuts.
Two-year yields are up about eight basis points (bps) this week to 4.45%. Ten-year yields seem to have settled above 4% and were steady at 4.14% on Friday, up 11 bps this week.
Currency markets have followed the bond market's lead with higher yields a support for the U.S. dollar. The dollar index is set to log a sixth week without loss in a row.
The euro was steady at $1.0777. The yen, down about 0.6% on the week, has been an underperformer after markets latched on to comments from Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida saying rapid rate hikes were unlikely.
