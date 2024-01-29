Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Benchmark indices dipped on Thursday amid profit booking in large- and mid-cap stocks. The Sensex shed 360 points or 0.51% to close at 70,701, while the Nifty shed 101 points or 0.47% to close at 21,353.
Shares of Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, SBI, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and HDFC Bank were all down between 1.5% and 6%.
On Friday, Asian shares declined on Friday as optimism over China rescue measures faded and investors parsed weak results from Intel. Markets in Australia and India were closed for holidays.
Shares in mainland China and Hong Kong dropped after the biggest three-day rally in Hong Kong and China equities since 2022, on bets the latest efforts from Beijing will support the economy and backstop stock markets. Japan’s Nikkei index dropped about 1.5% while Korea’s gained.
The S&P 500 ended a five-session streak of record highs on Friday, with Intel slumping after a bleak revenue forecast, while US economic data showed inflation moderating.
Oil rose to its highest level in about two months as US inventories, Chinese stimulus and an attack on a Russian refinery ignited a rush of trend-following algorithmic buying.
Sensex Today Live: Adani Power stock in focus
The Adani Group company saw its consolidated net profit increase more than 300 fold to ₹2,738 crore in the December quarter from ₹8.8 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 67.3% year-on-year to ₹12,991.4 crore.
Sensex Today Live: Gold gains as Middle East tensions lift safe-haven appeal
Gold prices rose on Monday as escalations in the Middle East triggered safe-haven buying, while traders awaited Fed chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the end of its two-day policy meet this week for interest-rate outlook.
Dollar steady in cautious start to busy week
The dollar started the week on a steady footing as investors took stock of US economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, while escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept risk sentiment in check.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, inched 0.01% higher to 103.55 on Monday, set for a 2% gain in January as traders temper expectations of early and deep US interest rate cuts.
Sensex Today Live: V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services
"FPIs continued to be sellers in the cash market having sold equity worth ₹27,664 crore through 25 January. FPIs were sellers in autos and auto ancillary, media and entertainment and marginally in IT. They bought in oil and gas, power and selectively in financial services.
“The rising bond yields in the US is a matter of concern and this has triggered the recent bout of selling in the cash market. The rally in global stock markets was triggered by the Fed pivot which saw the 10-year bond yield falling from 5% to around 3.8%. Now the 10-year is back at 4.18% which indicates that the Fed rate cut will come only in H2 of 2024."
Sensex Today Live: Asian markets trade higher
Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, ahead of a slew of GDP and inflation numbers due out from the region this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1%, Japan's Nikkei up 0.8%, and Korea's Kospi index up 1%.
Sensex Today Live: Oil jumps 1% after Houthis attack on fuel tanker in Red Sea
Oil prices jumped 1% on Monday on fuel-supply concerns after a missile struck a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker in the Red Sea and as Russian refined-products exports are set to fall as several refineries are under repair after drone attacks.
Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty signals positive start
The GIFT Nifty is up more than 100 points, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market.
