Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: After surging almost 2% each on Monday, Indian benchmark equity indices opened in the green again on Tuesday but soon gave up their gains. At 10 am the Sensex was down 72.90 points or 0.10% at 71,868.67, and the Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.02% at 21,742.50.
Other Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday. The only exception was Hong Kong, which fell as investors continue to grapple with the fallout from China Evergrande’s liquidation order.
US stocks also advanced on Monday as market participants looked ahead to this week's slew of megacap earnings, economic data and the Fed's monetary policy meeting. The S&P 500 notched yet another record closing high.
The dollar was little changed at 148.06 yen on Monday, while the euro was flat at $1.08465 and sterling was steady at $1.27055.
Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents to $84.38 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 78 cents to $78.79 a barrel.
Sensex Today Live: Petronet LNG stock up more than 3%
The company recorded consolidated net profit of ₹1,213 crore for the December quarter, up 41.7% from the previous quarter, backed by healthy operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew by 17.7% sequentially to ₹14,747.2 crore during the quarter.
The stock is currently up 3.38% at ₹271.85.
Sensex Today Live: 10 am market update
At 10 am the Sensex was down 72.90 points or 0.10% at 71,868.67, and the Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.02% at 21,742.50.
Sensex Today Live: Mahindra Logistics stock sheds 6%
The company reported a net loss of ₹16.4 crore from ₹15.5 crore last year. Revenue was up 5.1% at ₹1,397.2 crore, Ebitda was down 17.1% to ₹52.2 crore, and margin dropped to 3.7% from 4.7% last year.
The stock is currently down 5.77% at ₹412.30.
Sensex Today Live: UTI Asset Management Company stock zooms 10%
The company reported a net profit of ₹186 crore in Q3 against ₹60 crore a year ago. The stock is currently up 9.37% at ₹948.
Sensex Today Live: Rupee gains against US dollar in early trade
The rupee is up 3 paise to 83.13 against the US dollar in early trade.
Sensex Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock in focus
The telecom operator posted a net loss of ₹6,986 crore for the December quarter, against a loss of ₹8,738 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue fell 0.4% sequentially to ₹10,673.1 crore.
The stock is currently down 0.34% at ₹14.65.
Sensex Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock down more than 4%
Shares of Bajaj Finance are currently down 4.36% at ₹6,878.25.
On Monday the company registered 22% growth in consolidated net profit at ₹3,639 crore for the December quarter despite higher loan losses and provisions. Net interest income during the quarter increased by 29% from a year ago to ₹7,655 crore.
Sensex Today Live: Indices open in the green
Indian benchmark indices opened in the green, with the Nifty around 21,800.
At 9.15 am the Sensex was up 152.63 points or 0.21% at 72,094.20, and the Nifty was up 61.20 points or 0.28% at 21,798.80.
Sensex Today Live: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP, research, Mehta Equities
"Nifty surged in the recent session, propelled by a 6.8% gain in Reliance Industries, reaching a record high of Rs. 2905 and a market capitalization of Rs. 19.2 lakh crore.
"The current market outlook suggests a sustained and broadening rally on Dalal Street, contingent on Nifty maintaining levels above 21389. Positive factors include Wall Street nearing its all-time high, a growing US economy, easing inflation rates, a thriving artificial intelligence revolution, and optimism around the FM’s economic blueprint.
“Key upcoming events include the FOMC rate decision, FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim Union Budget, and the US Jobs Report. Notable Q3 corporate earnings today include Astral, Bajaj Finserv, and Dr Reddy's Lab. Nifty's options data hints at a trading range of 21300-22500. The top stock recommendation is to buy Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with specific targets and a breakout play rationale."
Sensex Today Live: Results incoming
Companies that will announce their December-quarter earnings today:
Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, PB Fintech, Arvind, Astral, Adani Total Gas, Blue Star, Cochin Shipyard, Coromandel International, Gillette India, JBM Auto, J Kumar Infraprojects, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Piramal Pharma, Keystone Realtors, Shyam Metalics and Energy, SRF, Strides Pharma Science, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Symphony, Triveni Engineering & Industries, VIP Industries and Voltas.
Sensex Today Live: Morgan Stanley on ITC
-Overweight call, target ₹491 a share
-Company sees Q3 topline miss led by cigarettes and agri business
-Hotels reported better revenue versus estimates
-EBIT for cigarette business was below estimate while FMCG was ahead
Sensex Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock in focus
The company registered 22% growth in consolidated net profit at ₹3,639 crore in the December quarter despite higher loan losses and provisions. Net interest income during the quarter increased by 29% from a year ago to ₹7,655 crore.
Sensex Today Live: Oil edges up as geopolitical concerns support prices
Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to fuel supply concerns.
Brent crude futures rose 25 cents or 0.3% to $82.65 a barrel by 0105 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 31 cents or 0.4% at $77.09 a barrel.
Sensex Today | All Asian markets except Hong Kong trade higher
Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday. The only exception was Hong Kong, which fell as investors continue to grapple with the fallout from China Evergrande’s liquidation order.
Sensex Today Live: ITC stock in focus
The company recorded 10.75% growth in standalone net profit at ₹5,572 crore for the December quarter despite weak operating numbers, thanks to more other income and a lower tax cost. Standalone revenue from operations increased by 1.6% to ₹16,483.3 crore, driven by the cigarette and FMCG segments.
Sensex Today Live: US treasuries steady after rally
Treasuries steadied after rebounding in the previous session following a reduction in this quarter’s US borrowing levels. Yields fell on Monday after the cut in the quarterly borrowing estimate by the US Treasury eased concerns about the flood of debt being issued to cover the federal deficit. Futures contracts on US equities were mostly unchanged after Wall Street climbed to fresh records.
Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices likely to open higher
The GIFT Nifty is up more than 100 points from Nifty Futures’ Monday close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!