Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Asian stocks opened tentatively higher Thursday after the S&P 500 closed at a fresh record within striking distance of 5,000.
Japanese and Australian stocks climbed while Hong Kong futures eased lower. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% on Wednesday and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1% as traders bet that a solid economy will continue fueling corporate profits. US futures were little changed early Thursday.
Markets in China will be again in focus as investors prepare for the last day of mainland equity trading before the Chinese New Year holidays. The nation replaced the head of its securities regulator Wednesday, a surprise move that may foreshadow more forceful measures to support the stock market.
Gains on Wednesday were fueled by a renewed surge in big tech and a strong sale of 10-year Treasuries that dimmed supply concerns. While bonds barely budged, equities extended their bull run on prospects that a solid economy will continue fueling corporate profits.
Traders shrugged off concerns about lofty valuations, February’s weak seasonality and cautious commentary from Federal Reserve officials — with stocks hitting fresh records. That positive tone in equities continued to prevail after the US government sold a record $42 billion of 10-year Treasuries at a lower-than-anticipated yield.
The Golden Dragon index of US-traded Chinese companies fell 1.2% Wednesday.
Treasuries were calm in Asian trading as the 10-year retraced a minor decline from the prior session. Also on Wall Street’s radar on Wednesday was a raft of central bank speakers — all showing no rush to cut rates as already signaled by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
In Asia, Japan’s December current account balance was lower than expected. Other data set for release includes inflation and producer prices for China.
In commodity markets, gold retraced a small Wednesday decline to trade at around $2,037 per ounce. Oil prices rose, with West Texas Intermediate futures climbing early in Asian trading to compound a 0.8% advance on Wednesday.
Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday, ahead of the MPC meeting announcement.
Sensex was up 159.41 points, or 0.22%, at 72,311.41 and Nifty was up 65.45 points, or 0.30%, at 21,995.95 at market open.
Power Grid Corporation of India, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the top gainers on Sensex.
As we pass the halfway point of the earnings season, anticipation builds for the quarterly financial announcements of nearly 272 companies scheduled for Thursday, February 8. Among the highly anticipated reports, Dalal Street is particularly focused on the performance of key players including Zomato Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd, 3M India Ltd, and more. (Read the Full report here.)
Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Wednesday's session flat. All sectors finished in green except for IT. The PSU Bank and Realty sectors both witnessed buying. The real estate sector was booming due to the robust Q3 results from real estate firms, while IT experienced considerable profit booking following a recent upswing.
Ahead of today's Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy meeting result, the market as a whole stayed in the sidelines. Investors would still look to the earnings season for cues and keep an eye out for economic statistics on China's CPI and the US Retail Sales. Today, the insurance giant LIC is anticipated to release its results, with growth in new business premiums predicted to be robust.
From a technical standpoint, the time-wise correction remains static, with no clarity in the trend and the Nifty 50 being confined to a slender range, said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Ltd. (Read the full report here.)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 22,100 levels. (Read the full report here.)
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to remain volatile on Thursday amid the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome.
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,040 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,019. (Read the full story here.)
"Nifty opened positive but soon lost some sheen to close flat at 21931 levels. Barring IT, all sectors ended in green. Buying was seen in the PSU Bank and Realty sector. The realty sector was in momentum amid healthy Q3 numbers from the real estate companies, while IT saw some profit booking after an up-move in the last few sessions," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal. (Read the full story here.)
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to remain volatile on Thursday ahead of the announcement of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy and amid mixed global market cues.
Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market closed in the green overnight as investors assessed corporate earnings and comments from the US Federal Reserve officials on further cues for interest rate cuts.
Meanwhile the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is widely expected to keep its repo rate unchanged for the sixth consecutive time at 6.5%. The policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ also appears to be very likely this time too. (Read the full story here.)
Zomato, Tata Consumer Products, Lupin, Trent, and Nestle, are among some of the stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, February 8.
BANK NIFTY witnessed a minor pullback sustain above its 100 day average at 45,400 levels and making higher bottoms and closed near the high point of the day.
An either side breakout could be expected as we trending in band of averages at 45,400-46,200 levels over the past few days.
RSI is piercing upwards above its average lien and other key technical indicators are in positive momentum.
Bank Nifty highest call OI and put OI is at 46,000 levels ahead of the RBI policy event and we expect contraction in IV’s in the second half.
NIFTY-50 has closed flat witnessing consolidation at the higher end of the range and could witness volatility with respect to RBI policy announcements and weekly expiry.
On the higher side crossover of at 22100 will extend the up move to 22,400 levels while the support will move higher to 21,700 being the week low.
RSI is witnessing and trending above the average line and other key technical indicators are sloping upwards along with the positive momentum in trends in the index.
Highest call OI is at with 22,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,900 for the weekly expiry.
"We believe the RBI may keep a status quo on key policy rates, however the focus on fiscal consolidation in the recent Interim budget by the honourable Finance Minister, may give some headroom to the RBI to change stance to ‘Neutral’ from the current stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. In the backdrop of recent tight system liquidity conditions, the industry will watch out for RBI’s communication and view on system liquidity. Amidst the slowdown in global economy, the resilience of Indian economy clearly stands out, and the Government focus on capex spending along with the RBI’s prudent monetary policy is likely to keep Indian economy on the steady growth trajectory, while keeping the demand conditions intact."
In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its first meeting of the year on February 6, 2024. Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member MPC is set to conclude discussions today, February 8, 2024, with Governor Das revealing the committee's decision at 10 am on Thursday. The 10 am announcement will be followed by a post-policy press conference at noon today, live-streamed on the RBI's YouTube channel or the official X platform (formerly Twitter).
During the last MPC, for the fifth consecutive time, the RBI maintained the repo rate at 6.5 percent.
China shares rose slightly in early trade on Thursday after Beijing ousted the head of the securities watchdog, replacing him with a veteran regulator with a reputation for tough action as policymakers struggle to stabilise the country's stock markets.
China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged up 0.2%. It has pulled off five-year lows in recent sessions amid a slew of supportive policies to boost the market, though analysts are doubtful of the rebound's staying power without fresh stimulus measures.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, slipped 0.1% dragged by a 5% decline in Alibaba Group Holding, after the internet giant missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue.
