Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian shares tracked a negative lead from Wall Street on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped as traders pared back expectations for the pace and scale of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.
The latest shift in rate expectations came after an upside surprise in U.S. inflation on Tuesday which showed the consumer price index (CPI) rising 3.1% on an annual basis, above forecasts for a 2.9% increase.
Futures now point to about 87 basis points of easing priced in for the Fed this year, as compared to 110 bps prior to the data release and 160 bps at the end of last year.
That kept pressure on global stocks, which had rallied strongly towards the end of last year on aggressive bets for rate cuts by major central banks globally in 2024.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% in early Asia trade and was headed for a fifth straight day of losses.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were trading near flat. EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.3%.
Elsewhere, stocks in Hong Kong were likewise in the red in their first trading day following the Lunar New Year holidays. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%.
Mainland China's financial markets remain closed for the week.
Sensex Today Live : What should be the investment strategy in a volatile market?
The domestic market witnessed a widespread sell-off in morning trade on Wednesday, with benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 falling about a per cent each. Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, Private Bank and Pharma indices fell over a per cent each while the IT index plunged over 2%.
The domestic market has witnessed considerable volatility in recent times. The Nifty 50 is currently down by approximately one per cent in February. Should it conclude in negative territory, it would mark the second consecutive month of losses for this key benchmark index. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Adani Green Energy shares up nearly 2% post Moody's ratings upgrade
US-headquartered ratings firm Moody's upgraded the ratings of two green energy firms and two electricity generation and distribution firms of the Adani Group following improved financials, timely debt repayments and a capital infusion by the group over the past year.
On Tuesday, Moody's, in a report, enhanced the ratings of four Adani firms from 'negative' to 'stable', while keeping ratings on eight other Adani Group companies unchanged as 'stable'. (Read the full story here.)
ADANI GREEN ENERGY
Sensex Today Live : Experts indicate up to 20% premium for Rashi Peripherals' IPO listing today; check GMP
The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals has been fixed on February 14, 2024. Rashi Peripherals share price will list on BSE and NSE and it will become open for trade on the bourses from 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals.
According to stock market experts, Rashi Peripherals IPO received a strong response from investors and the issue was oversubscribed at 62.95 times on the third and final day of bidding. The secondary market mood is also favorable for the book build issue, said experts and the mainboard issue appears fully priced based upon its FY24 annualized earnings. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : 10 am market update
Indian benchmark indices were in the red on Wednesday, tracking Asian and US peers down on the back of hotter-than-expected US-inflation data.
At 10 am, Sensex was down 520.27 points, or 0.73%, at 71,034.92 and Nifty was down 127.75 points, or 0.59%, at 21,615.50.
Sensex Today Live : Jefferies initiates ‘buy’ call on Adani Enterprises with ₹3,800 target price
Brokerage firm Jefferies, on Tuesday, initiated ‘Buy’ call on Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Enterprise (AEL) with target of ₹3800 per share.
"We expect AEL's EBITDA to double from FY23 to FY26 and grow 3x+ by FY28. We build the contribution of new biz scaling from 40% of consol EBITDA (FY23) to -75% by FY26 and 85% by FY28, At CMP. AEL is trading at 28x/22x FY25/FY26E EV/EBITDA We value AEL on SOTP basis at Rs3800, valuing all biz on EV/EBITDA," the firm said. (Read the full story here.)
ADANI ENTERPRISES
Sensex Today Live : Are PSU stocks losing steam? Check here
On 10 August 2023, PM Narendra Modi gave a ‘stock tip’ to investors, encouraging them to bet on public sector undertaking stocks, which have had a dream run over the past year.
However, on Monday, stocks of state-owned enterprises crashed more than 4% at one point, bogged down by bearish sentiment and the weak December-quarter performance of some PSUs. Between August and January, PSU stocks hit new peaks but have been in the red twice over the past week (before recouping some losses with a 1.2% rise on Tuesday).
Are these companies running out of steam? (Mint explains in charts. Check here)
Sensex Today Live : LIC rakes in record $4.7 billion from share sales amid market surge in Q3
Life Insurance Corporation of India reaped windfall gains in the December quarter, selling a record $4.7 billion worth of shares of listed domestic companies as the shares reached all-time highs during the market bull run.
According to a Mint study based on regulatory filings, the state-run insurer sold part of its investments in at least 100 top listed companies, which, based on volume-weighted average price for the October-December period, adds up to ₹39,163 crore—the highest ever in the third quarter of a financial year. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Sector Indices Heat Map
Across sectors, the IT index was down over 2%, while Bank, Healthcare, and Realty stocks were down more than 1%.
Sensex Today Live : Broader market indices heat map
In the broader markets, the Midcap index was under pressure, down over 1%.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Eicher Motors, Wipro, Infosys, LTIMindtree and IndusInd Bank were the losers on Nifty, while BPCL, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Hindalco were the top gainers.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Reliance Industries was the only stock in green among the constituents of the Sensex index.
Sensex Today Live : Sensex opens down 500pts, Nifty at 21,600, tracking Asian, US peers
Indian benchmark indices opened in the red open on Wednesday, tracking Asian and US peers down on the back of hotter-than-expected US-inflation data.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 519.94 points, or 0.73%, at 71,035.25 and Nifty was down 175.80 points, or 0.81%, at 21,567.45.
Sensex Today Live : Anand Rathi says large private banks better placed than others, prefers ICICI Bank, SBI among others
Reviewing the banking, financial services and insurance sector's December quarter results so far, brokerage house Anand Rathi noted that the higher cost of fund (CoF) impact seen in banks has not yet hit non-banking financial companies. The incremental CoF, however, is likely higher due to risk weight tweaking by the Reserve Bank of India, it added.
Overall, the brokerage believes that large-cap private banks have better risk-reward than others in BFSI, as the government loosens its purse strings, improving the banking liquidity coupled with the robust underlying credit demand. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live: Sensex down 500pts, Nifty at 21,600 at pre-open, down tracking Asian, US peers
Indian benchmark indices were in the red at pre-open on Wednesday, tracking Asian and US peers down, on the back of hotter-than-expected US-inflation data.
Sensex was down 508.538 points, or 0.71%, at 71,046.61 and Nifty was down 159.35 points, or 0.73%, at 21,583.90 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Reliance Securities gives technical outlook on Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty has once again bounced from its 200 day average support and crossover of 45,850 levels will give an upward breakout on daily charts.
The key trend reversal level is at the 200 day average at 44,500 levels and being the lows for the last 2 weeks.
RSI is moving higher from its oversold levels on hourly charts and crossover of the average line would accelerate the up move.
Bank Nifty highest call OI is at 46,000 levels while on the downside put OI will has moved higher to 45,000 levels.
Sensex Today Live : Reliance Securities gives technical outlook on Nifty-50
NIFTY-50 has recovered its previous day loss holding its support of 50 day average and closed near the high point of the day led by banking and financial services sector.
The broader positive momentum will be only above 21,800 levels which is the intermediate highs and on the downside 21,450 will be the trend reversal levels.
RSI is being trending lower below the average line and other key technical indicators are also piercing downwards on longer time frame charts.
Highest call OI is at with 22,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved lower to 21,500 for the weekly expiry.
Sensex Today Live : This smallcap stock shed 10% after net loss widened to ₹839 crore in December quarter. Time to sell?
Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) declined as much as 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹38.89 apiece on the BSE, after announcing its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) earlier today.
The state-owned telecom company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹839.03 crore in the December quarter, compared to a net loss of ₹775.50 crore in the year-ago period. The net sales for the company declined 15.46 per cent to ₹192.24 crore in the December quarter, compared to ₹227.41 crore in the same period last year. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : FPI flows may remain volatile in the near term, feel analysts
The markets have remained volatile in past few sessions. As on one hand the US federal Reserve has not given any indication of an early rate cut against market expectations of a rate cut by March, the various data points also have not been providing any clear road map for the rate cuts.
The Sensex and the Nifty that closed with cuts of more than 0.7% on Monday, though rebounded on Tuesday. Nevertheless broader trend remains side ways to negative. Nifty-50 index and Sensex are down 2-3% in last one month. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Profit of Indian public sector banks surged by 40% in first nine months of FY24; check top performing lenders
Public sector banks continued to post decent numbers in the December quarter on the back of higher interest income, lower credit costs, and improved asset quality. The combined profit of 12 Indian PSBs in Q3FY24 jumped 3.84% to ₹30,297 crore, compared to ₹29,175 crore recorded in the same period last year. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : 25 PSU stocks trading 10%-37% lower from 52-week highs amid profit booking; check full list
PSU stocks, which rallied significantly in recent times, are currently experiencing notable fluctuations as investors engaged in profit booking over the last few sessions, triggered by disappointing earnings announced by major companies so far.
Overall, 25 stocks from the S&P BSE PSU index are trading between 10% and 37% lower from their 52-week highs. Leading this trend is SJVN, which has witnessed a significant decline over the last two trading sessions, tumbling by 24%. From its 52-week high of ₹170.50, the stock has corrected by 37%, currently trading at ₹108.15 apiece. (Check the full list here.)
Sensex Today Live : Smallcap index down over 3% in February so far. Time for bottom fishing?
After three consecutive months of gains, the BSE Smallcap index is witnessing a strong sell-off in February. The BSE Smallcap index is down over 3 per cent in February so far while the benchmark Sensex is down about 0.3 per cent. The BSE Midcap index is flat this month.
Some of the stocks, such as Ramky Infra, IFGL Refractories, WPIL, Dhunseri Ventures and PTC India Financial Services have fallen between 25-35 per cent this month. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Corporates likely to report 15% EPS growth in FY25; Steel sector to outshine, IT boasts high valuations
Indian corporates are expected to report 15 per cent earnings per share (EPS) growth in FY2025 driven by strong domestic consumption, policy reforms, and healthy corporate balance sheets. Domestic wealth manager Client Associates, in its recent report titled ‘Annual Equity Assessment Report 2024’ said that Indian corporates continue to maintain strong momentum of delivering a double-digit EPS growth in the current fiscal 2-23-24.
Sensex companies are in the midst of witnessing a moderate earnings upgrade due to a fall in commodity prices, better than expected domestic economic activities, government's focus on capex expenditure, and steady credit growth, according to Client Associates. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch Today
Adani Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zee, Hindalco, BHEL, are some of the stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, February 14.
Sensex Today Live : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 14
Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher in the previous session on gains led by select banking heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, Reliance Industries also emerged among the top contributors to the market gains, as the stock hit its new record high during the trading session.
Weak global cues, however, capped the gains of the domestic market as investors waited for the US inflation data which will influence the the policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve. Market participants are expecting rate cuts by the Fed this year. However, recent strong US data dampened expectations of rate cuts as early as March. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Sumeet Bagadia lists Cipla as top 'Valentine's Day 2024 Pick'; here's why
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has chosen Cipla as his ‘Valentine's Day 2024 Pick’. Bagadia has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the pharma stock at ₹1,450 and up to ₹1,415 for a target price of ₹1,600 to ₹1,660.
According to the expert, Cipla is currently trading at ₹1,450, moving within the range of ₹1,420 to ₹1,450 and showing signs of readiness for a breakout. The formation of new higher highs and higher lows suggests a potential upward movement, with projected targets at ₹1,600 and ₹1,660. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 14th February
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher on Tuesday, February 13, driven by notable performances from specific banking giants. Nifty 50 rose 127 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 21,743.25 while the Sensex closed at 71,555.19, up 483 points, or 0.68 per cent. Mid and smallcaps also ended in the positive territory. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.61 per cent while the Smallcap index ended with a small gain of 0.18 per cent. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Dividend stocks - Procter & Gamble Health, Sumitomo Chemical, Minda Corp among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend
Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, and HIL Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 14 (Wednesday).
The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend for their eligible shareholders.
The record date by the 7 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 14. (Check the list here.)
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 14
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to fall on Wednesday tracking losses in global markets after higher-than-expected US inflation data.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,640 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,816.
On February 13, Nifty shifted into a sustainable upside bounce amidst high volatility and settled above 21,700 level. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation to Wall Street sell-off
The domestic benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Wednesday following a sell-off in global markets.
Asian markets traded lower, while the US stocks ended with deep cuts after sticky US inflation data dashed hopes for early interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
Higher than expected US inflation data lifted US dollar and treasury yields, which is expected to weigh on investors’ risk appetite. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Asian shares, Gift Nifty down, indicating a muted start for Indian markets
Asian stocks tracked a drop on Wall Street following hotter-than-expected US inflation data, while a slump in the yen past 150 per dollar triggered a warning from Japan.
Shares fell in South Korea, Japan and Australia, and Chinese equities traded in Hong Kong also retreated as the city’s markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Treasury yields edged higher after soaring Tuesday as traders trimmed bets for an early US interest-rate cut.
The Golden Dragon index of US-traded Chinese companies fell 2.7% on Tuesday
The CPI data came as a disappointment for investors after a recent downdraft in price pressures that helped build expectations for rate cuts this year.
In other markets, gold dipped below $2,000 an ounce for the first time since December as hopes for an early US rate cut faded while Bitcoin traded near its $50,000 milestone. Oil slipped.
