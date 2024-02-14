LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Sensex opens down 500pts, Nifty at 21,600, IT, Healthcare, Pharma top drags

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2024, 10:27 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 376.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 273.94 crore worth of stocks on February 13, provisional data from the NSE showed.