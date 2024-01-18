Sensex Today Live | Share Market updates: Asian shares were off to a tepid start on Thursday, weighed down by a murky economic outlook in China and expectations the global rate easing cycle may not come as early as some had initially thought.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%, though it was still languishing near Wednesday's two-month low of 490.45 points.
The repricing of expected Fed cuts alongside underwhelming economic reports from China have wiped 2% from global stocks this year — including a 10% drop for Chinese stocks alone and more than 6% for emerging markets, according to MSCI indexes. Fresh weakness in the yen against the backdrop of strength in the greenback has nudged the Japanese currency within arm’s reach of 150 per dollar.
Treasuries suffered a second day of selling, concentrated on the short end of the curve. The policy-sensitive two-year yield rose 14 basis points, its biggest one-day increase since June. The 10-year rose four basis points to above 4.1% for the first time in more than a month. Australian and New Zealand yields also traded higher early Thursday.
The drop in bond prices reflected a shift in investor expectations for a Fed rate cut in March. Swaps pricing shows the chances of such a cut slipped below 60% on Wednesday for the first time since the middle of December. That is down from 80% on Friday.
The decline followed comments from Fed officials this week pushing back against market expectations for imminent cuts and stronger-than-expected retail sales data Wednesday. Bumper consumer spending helped propel the economy in recent weeks, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey.
Gold was little changed after falling 1% Wednesday to just above $2,000 per ounce. Oil prices inched higher toward $73 per barrel early Thursday after West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% Wednesday.
In pre-open, the Sensex was down 34.92 points at 71,465.84, and the Nifty fell 106.50 points to 21,465.50.
HDFC Bank's US-listed shares shed 9.14% overnight extending its post-earnings decline to the second session, and added to worries of further slide.
BANK NIFTY broke on the downside from its resistance with sharp profit booking in across the sector to close at 6 weeks low.
The 100 day average at 45,280 and gap levels will be the key supports from current levels while multiple resistances in range of 46,800-47,200 levels.
RSI has moved to the lower end of the range at 38 levels and oversold on daily and hourly charts.
Bank Nifty 47,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside 46,000 for the put OI for the monthly expiry.
NIFTY-50 witnessed a complete reversal from its inside range with sustained sell off to close near the low point of the month at 21,500 levels.
On the higher side crossover of 21,800 will give a upward positive momentum while on the downside 21,250-21,400 will act as support.
RSI has trending below the average line and could weaken further with other key technical indicators from current levels.
Highest call OI is at 21,800 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,300 for the weekly expiry.
Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) sold shares in three Adani group companies totalling ₹3,816 crore in the December quarter amid volatility in the stocks of the ports-to-renewable energy conglomerate, according to data from stock exchanges.
Despite this sale, the value of LIC’s investment in Adani group companies has risen almost 54% from ₹36,470 crore on 30 January 2023 to ₹56,073.64 crore on 17 January 2024, as shares gained during the period. During the third quarter, LIC also bought shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd worth ₹20.3 lakh.
In Q3, LIC sold a little more than 37 million shares across flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL). The insurer’s stake dipped from 4.23% in the September quarter to 3.93% in December in Adani Enterprises, from 9.07% to 7.86% in APSEZ, and from 3.68% to 3% in AESL.
IndusInd Bank, Finolex Industries, Jindal Stainless, Polycab India, Poonawalla Fincorp, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Tata Communications are among companies that will announce their quarterly earnings on 18 January.
IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Nazara Tech, LTIMindtree, NHPC, are among the stocks that will be in focus today.
GIFT Nifty traded 158 points, or 0.73%, lower at 21,421, in early deals in Thursday, indicating a negative start for Indian benchmarks.
On Wednesday, Sensex tanked 1,628 points or 2.23% to settle at 71,500, while the Nifty plunged 460 points or 2.09% to end at 21,572 on Wednesday. It was the worst single-day fall in the Sensex in percentage terms in the last 18 months.
Asian equities traded on a mixed note in opening deals on Thursday mixed after US stocks and Treasuries fell as strong retail sales data cast fresh doubt on the prospect the Federal Reserve will cut rates in March.
Australian shares fell while South Korean equities were little changed and Japanese shares edged higher, helped along by a weaker yen. Hong Kong futures were slightly higher and US futures traded within a narrow range early Thursday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both slipped 0.6% Wednesday.
Wall Street stocks finished lower on Wednesday after upbeat December US retail sales data eroded expectations the Federal Reserve will kick off its rate-cut campaign as early as March.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell to its lowest in over a week, declining 0.56% to end at 4,739.21 points.
The Nasdaq fell 0.59% to 14,855.62 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.25% to 37,266.67 points.
