Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex opens over 400 pts lower, Nifty below 21500; HDFC Bank in focus

3 min read . 09:18 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from global peers. Asian shares were off to a tepid start after US stocks and Treasuries fell as strong retail sales data cast fresh doubt on the prospect the Federal Reserve will cut rates in March.