Japanese equities looked poised for a third straight day of increases, while those in South Korea and Australia also climbed. Futures for Hong Kong shares signaled they could rise about 1% after Chinese Premier Li Qiang flagged more “forceful" measures to stabilize his country’s slumping stock market. In Japan, the central bank is expected to keep its main monetary policy settings steady Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the deepening pessimism about Chinese equities is in stark contrast to the US, where investors are weighing strong economic signals and prospects for corporate earnings. Wall Street shares are shaking off a rocky start to the year on bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates and the artificial-intelligence boom will keep fueling profit growth.
MSCI's global equities index rose on Monday as Wall Street fed on momentum that took it to a new record high last week, while the U.S. dollar index edged up slightly.
In pre-open, the Sensex was up 445.96 points, or 0.62%, at 71,869.61, and the Nifty was up 144.90 points, or 0.67%, at 21,716.70.
India’s stock market has overtaken Hong Kong’s to rank as fourth-biggest equity market globally for the first time, Bloomberg reported. The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion as of Monday’s close, versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
India’s stock market capitalization had crossed $4 trillion for the first time on December 5. The rally in the Indian stock market came on the back of a rapidly growing retail investor base, sustained inflows from foreign institutional investors (FII), strong corporate earnings and robust domestic macroeconomic fundamentals. (Read full story here)
BANK NIFTY has withheld the support 45,600 levels and witnessed a strong up move from its hourly charts as expected and closed higher by 1% for the day.
On the higher side crossover of 46,500 levels will give strong upward breakout witnessing short covering in options strike to test 47,000 levels.
RSI has bounced higher near the average line and sustenance above will it will keep the positive momentum.
Bank Nifty 47,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside 46,000 for the put OI for the monthly expiry
NIFTY-50 opened higher at 21,700 levels but failed to build momentum and witnessed profit booking in the second half to close near the low point of the day.
On the higher side crossover of 21,800 will trigger positive momentum in broader markets while on the downside 21,300 will be a strong support.
RSI has moved from the lower range and we expect volatility to increase in individual sectors and stocks with respect to the rollover movement.
Highest call OI is at 21,700 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,500 for the monthly expiry.
We expect Axis Bank to report good set of numbers in Q3FY24. Though the bank is likely to report NIM deterioration both sequentially and annually due to high cost of funds, the high yield account from the CITI merger will partially offset the margin compression by 15-20bps. Furthermore, the bank’s asset quality is set to improve further as most of the one-offs have been accounted in H1FY24, and the bank’s promptness in providing for additional provisions. We are optimistic that Axis Bank is poised to come out with healthy growth across all the financial parameters in Q3FY23.
Jindal Stainless reported consolidated EBITDA of ~INR 12.5bn in Q3, ~5%/~9% ahead of our/Consensus estimates, respectively. Consolidated net sales grew ~1% YoY but fell ~7% QoQ to ~INR 91bn. Adjusted PAT surged ~39% YoY but declined ~2% QoQ to ~INR 6.9bn.
Standalone EBITDA/tonne down ~2% YoY but up ~1% QoQ
Standalone sales volume grew ~9% YoY but fell ~6% QoQ to 512,015 tonnes. The QoQ fall in volume was due to planned maintenance at the plants. Realization fell ~8% YoY and ~1% QoQ to INR 177,486/tonne. Operating cost declined ~8% YoY and ~1% QoQ to INR 157,549/tonne. Thus, EBITDA/tonne fell ~2% YoY but rose ~1% QoQ to INR 19,937.
CBAM preparation begins – Exit from Jindal Coke
In Q3, JDSL's Board of Directors approved: 1) acquiring 100% stake in Spain-based subsidiary, Iberjindal and 2) divesting 26% stake in Jindal Coke (JCL). While exit from JCL may ensure that JDSL may be better placed in the post Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regime, stake increase in Iberjindal should aid capitalization on European demand recovery.
In Q3, JDSL announced the acquisition of Rabirun Vinimay’s (RVPL) plant at Kharagpur in West Bengal, which has cold-rolling capacity of 0.25mn tonnes for wider and thinner segments and pipe & tube capacity of 50,000 tonnes. JDSL is in the process of finalizing its revival plan to start operations. We expect increased cold-rolling capacity to create a positive bias to FY27 EBITDA/tonne.
Valuation: Revise to Accumulate; TP unchanged at INR 653
Improved asset sweating may drive a volume CAGR of ~17% in FY23-26E. Also, the ramp-up in recently-added capacity may serve as a major trigger to near-term growth. And the announcement with successful execution of future growth capex may bolster long-term growth. We raise EBITDA ~1% each for FY24E/25E but retain it for FY26E.
As JDSL is up ~7% since the release of our report, ‘On the path of a defensive cyclical’ dated 19 December 2023, we revise our rating to Accumulate from Buy, with SoTP-TP unchanged at INR 653, ascribing 7x FY26E EV/EBITDA to JDSL and 6x FY26E EV/EBITDA to Indonesia JV.
Our latest analysis across seven cities suggests diagnostics pricing trends slightly improved further in 3QFY24. Notably, Netmeds, the most aggressive player in the past six months, has hiked prices. Yet, incumbents are still priced ~2-2.5X the cheapest organized alternative thereby still witnessing a volume brunt. We roll forward FVs for DLPL and METROHL with a tad higher long-term estimates. Despite the 500-1,100 bps underperformance of these stocks versus BSE500 in the past six months, valuation comfort is missing even as we bake in higher volumes. Retain SELL on DLPL and REDUCE on METROHL with raised FVs of ₹2,000 and ₹1,525, respectively.
METROHL continues to experiment in Delhi NCR; Thyrocare hikes prices by 5%
Likely indicating its intent to strengthen its presence in Delhi NCR and thereby escalating the threat for DLPL, METROHL has once again reduced its prices in the region by ~18% qoq on KIE’s sample test bouquet. We highlight, over the past six months, METROHL has dropped prices twice and hiked prices once in Delhi NCR. Its pricing has remained largely unchanged in other cities. Thyrocare has raised prices across cities by 5% qoq. Pricing for other incumbents like DLPL, Agilus and Vijaya was largely steady qoq. We highlight over the past one year, most of the larger incumbents, except Agilus, have raised prices up to 8%.
Netmeds bites the bullet; incumbents’ pricing gap stays at ~2-2.5X
APHS took a pause after a fairly hectic past few quarters (2X jump in 2QFY24, 5% hike in 1QFY24 and 50% cut in 3QFY23) with flat qoq pricing in 3QFY24. Among other hospital and offline players, Lupin hiked its overall prices by 5-7% qoq, while Aster DM and Medplus raised their prices in Hyderabad by 5-25% qoq across our sample test bouquet. After six months of aggressive pricing, Netmeds has significantly raised its prices by 27% qoq, reverting to its pricing in FY2023. Among the other online platforms, while Tata 1mg, PharmEasy and Redcliffe have lowered prices in 3QFY24 by 2-9% qoq, Healthians, mFine and Orange Health have raised prices qoq. Tata 1mg is now again the most aggressive online player on pricing, in all seven cities except Delhi, where Netmeds stays the most aggressive player.
Turning less bearish on incumbents than earlier; though not the right time yet
As highlighted in our earlier reports, the latest quarterly trends indicate the worst of the pricing-led competition in diagnostics is behind us. However, pricing of incumbents stays ~2-2.5X higher than the cheapest organized alternative across cities, even for specialized and semi-specialized tests. Given the high pricing differential and the sheer number of newer entrants, we remain guarded on any further meaningful volume advantage to listed incumbents even if competitive intensity ebbs further. We bake in 12-14% sales CAGRs over FY2023-26E, for DLPL and METROHL, hinging on higher volumes. We roll forward and now value DLPL and METROHL at Rs2,000 (Rs1,850 earlier) and Rs1,525 (Rs1,465 earlier), respectively. We retain SELL on DLPL and REDUCE on METROHL.
ICICI Bank, Cipla, ZEE, Axis Bank, Coforge, are among the stocks that will be in focus today.
On Saturday's special trading session, India's benchmark indices ended the day in the red, after opening in the green tracking overnight gains in most global peers.
The Sensex opened 313.09 points higher at 71,969.31, touched a low of 71,312.71 during the day to close at 259.58 points lower at 71,423.65.
Meanwhile, the Nifty had opened up 75.80 points at 21,698.20, and touched a low of 21,541.80 in the day. The index closed 50.60 points lower at 21,571.80.
GIFT Nifty futures were up 191 points, or 0.88%, at 21,780.50, indicating a strong open for Indian markets.
Asian shares rose after US stocks eked out small gains to close at fresh records, with all eyes on Chinese markets’ reaction to Beijing’s latest pledge to arrest a stock rout and the Bank of Japan’s policy decision. In Asia, the focus also remains on the post-pandemic economic malaise in China, after the mainland’s benchmark CSI 300 Index hit a five-year low on Monday.
Japanese equities looked poised for a third straight day of increases, while those in South Korea and Australia also climbed. Futures for Hong Kong shares signaled they could rise about 1% after Chinese Premier Li Qiang flagged more “forceful" measures to stabilize his country’s slumping stock market. In Japan, the central bank is expected to keep its main monetary policy settings steady Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the deepening pessimism about Chinese equities is in stark contrast to the US, where investors are weighing strong economic signals and prospects for corporate earnings. Wall Street shares are shaking off a rocky start to the year on bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates and the artificial-intelligence boom will keep fueling profit growth.
MSCI's global equities index rose on Monday as Wall Street fed on momentum that took it to a new record high last week, while the U.S. dollar index edged up slightly.
The benchmark S&P 500 scaled a fresh record-high after closing at a record on Friday for the first time in two years, confirming it was in a bull market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.01 points, or 0.36%, to 38,001.81, the S&P 500 gained 10.62 points, or 0.22%, to 4,850.43 and the Nasdaq composite gained 49.32 points, or 0.32%, to 15,360.29.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 nations, gained 0.29%. Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.77%.
In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.1091% compared with its U.S. close of 4.146% on Friday. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up 0.08% at 103.35. The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet again Jan. 30-31.
Spot gold prices fell 0.44% to $2,020.36 an ounce as investors rolled back expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut at the end of March.
Oil prices rose as traders saw oil supply tightening due to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as extreme North American cold weather. U.S. crude settled up 2.4% at $75.19 a barrel. Brent crude settled up 1.9% at $80.06 per barrel.
