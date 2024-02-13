LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Sensex climbs 400pts, Nifty at 21,700; Metal, Realty, Media indices down

12 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 126.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 1,711.75 crore worth of stocks on February 12, provisional data from the NSE showed.