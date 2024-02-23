Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian stocks extended gains Friday, fueled by the global rally in equities that’s seen share markets from the US to Europe and Japan hit all-time highs.
Mainland China and Hong Kong shares fluctuated at the open. Equities in Australia and South Korea both advanced. Japanese markets are closed Friday for a public holiday.
The bullish mood continued on Wall Street overnight, with a buoyant outlook for Nvidia Corp., helping it surge 16% amid artificial-intelligence mania, while fresh data showed the world’s largest economy is still going strong.
While most Asian markets are likely to end the week by following Wall Street’s lead higher, in China concern is lingering over an economic slowdown that’s starting to look entrenched. There’s no signs of a pick-up in the struggling housing market, with data published Thursday showing the number of foreclosed properties for sale in China rose at a faster pace in January.
Equities were also buoyed by solid manufacturing, housing and labor-market data, with traders taking more hawkish Fedspeak in stride. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.32% Thursday. Trading in cash Treasuries will be closed in Asia Friday due to the Japanese holiday.
In commodities, oil steadied in Asia as investors weighed signs of a tightening market against persistent concerns around demand. Elsewhere, gold fluctuated after the US economic data and Fed minutes which indicated policymakers are content with leaving rates higher for longer if needed.
Sensex Today Live : After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed operational restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) due to the ongoing non-compliance issues and significant supervisory concerns, HSBC mutual fund (MF) completely exited from the stock (One 97 Communications) in January ’24, from its actively managed funds.
Quant MF on the other hand reduced the exposure by 72.4 percent during the same period and Aditya Birla Sunlife MF has reduced the exposure by 10 per cent, according to brokerage house Fisdom Research. After the RBI action, shares of One 97 Communications shares declined 55 per cent on NSE and BSE. Moreover, following the announcement, major players such as Jefferies and Macquarie also downgraded the stock rating.
Fisdom Research also highlighted that before the recent decline since January 31, the MF industry’s shareholding in Paytm had increased by 41 per cent in January 2024 from December 2023. As per the brokerage, in terms of share count, Nippon MF, Mirae Mutual Fund, and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund rank as the top three, holding the largest number of Paytm shares in their portfolios as of January 2024.
Sensex Today Live : Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the Indian stock market mood has turned positive after the strong rebound on Thursday's session. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that the Nifty 50 index is now heading for its immediate targets placed at 22,400 and 22,800 levels. (Read her stock picks here.)
Sensex Today Live : After the sharp selling in small and mid-cap stocks, the Indian stock market opened lower on Thursday. However, bulls came back strongly in the last session and most of the Indian sectors witnessed sharp buying, which helped Dalal Street recuperate its losses and end higher. Except for the Bank Nifty index, all sectors ended in the green zone with IT and auto being the outperformers.
Global stocks rallied, with Japan’s benchmark hitting a record high and Europe’s on track to do the same after Nvidia’s blowout sales forecast reinforced investor conviction in the boom in generative AI use. (Read the full story here.)
Angel One, Vodafone Idea, Grasim, Paytm, Spicejet, and IRCTC, are among the stocks likely to be in focus on Friday's trading session.
Shares of Bosch, National Aluminium Co., Sun TV Network, Bharat Forge, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Cantabil Retail India, Aegis Logistics, BLS International Services, India Nippon Electricals, Career Point, Dynamatic Technologies, Gretex Corporate Services, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Modison, Nicco Parks & Resorts, Nirlon, Sandesh, Saurashtra Cement, Taparia Tools, United Drilling Tools, Xchanging Solutions, Zydus Lifesciences, Kaveri Seed Company, and Remedium Lifecare, will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 23 (Friday) as the Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, shares buyback, and stock split for their eligible shareholders. (Check details here.)
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 15 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 23.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today are expected to open higher following positive global market cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a higher start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,310 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,270.
On Wednesday, the frontline indices witnessed an excellent upside recovery from the intraday lows and closed the day with handsome gains with the Nifty 50 registering a new all-time high at 22,252 levels. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live: The domestic equity indices are likely to open higher on Friday, extending previous session’s rally, led by positive global market cues.
Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight with the S&P 500 ending at a record high and the Dow Jones Industrials Average closing above 39,000 for the first time.
The bullish global market sentiment was led by a buoyant outlook from Nvidia Corp., the most valuable chipmaker, whose shares surged 16% amid artificial-intelligence mania, boosting its market value by $277 billion in a single day. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live: Driven by buoyant global peers, Gift Nifty futures, at 22,304.50 at 7:50 am on Friday morning, climbed higher than Thursday's Nifty close of 22,217.45, indicating a strong opening for Indian benchmark indices.
Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday, a day after Japanese, US and European markets saw surging tech gains driven by demand for AI-powering chips.
The Hang Seng Index opened down 0.5 percent, or 88.27 points, to 16,654.68.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2 percent, or 4.55 points, at 2,992.91, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.4 percent, or 5.85 points, to 1,655.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!