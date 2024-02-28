Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian stocks were tentative on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. inflation reading this week that could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's easing cycle. Wall Street saw another busy session of bond sales as issuers looked to borrow before key economic data later this week.
Australia’s equity benchmark edged up, while futures pointed to a slight gain in Hong Kong and little change in Tokyo. The S&P 500 advanced even after consumer confidence fell for the first time in four months, while the Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese shares jumped in its fifth day of gains. Treasuries were mixed after a $42 billion auction of seven-year notes and a heavy slate of new corporate debt. Australian 10-year yields rose in early trading.
Investors are contending with an erosion in expectations for how much the Federal Reserve will lower rates and an onslaught of new corporate issuance that has given yield-seeking investors ample alternatives. Traders no longer expect the Fed to cut rates by more than 75 basis points in 2024, bringing their view in line with what policymakers have indicated as the likeliest outcome.
Traders refrained from making big bets ahead of Thursday’s inflation data and a parade of central bank speakers. In New Zealand, policymakers are likely to keep interest rates on hold on Wednesday.
The global economy has a growing chance of pulling off a soft landing, finance chiefs said in a draft of the G-20’s closing statement at this week’s meeting in Brazil, citing faster-than-expected disinflation as one of the upside risks.
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman repeated her expectation that inflation will continue to decline further with interest rates held at their current level, but said it’s too soon to begin rate cuts.
Sensex Today Live : Vodafone-Idea, Patanjali Foods, CMS Info Systems, ZEEL, Hindustan Zinc, are some stocks likely to be in focus in today's trading session.
Sensex Today Live : The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,235 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,196.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices rebounded from a two-day correction and ended higher.
The Sensex gained 305.09 points to close at 73,095.22, while the Nifty 50 settled 76.30 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,198.35.
Nifty 50 formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart that has engulfed the small negative candle of Monday.
“Technically, this market action is signaling a bullish engulfing pattern. But, the placement of the pattern is not convincing to call this as an important bullish reversal pattern. The near-term uptrend status of Nifty remains positive and bullish chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms are also intact. At the same time, the market is not gaining strength to witness an upside breakout of 22,200 - 22,300 levels decisively," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The domestic equity indices are expected to open on a steady note amid mixed global market cues.
The Asian markets traded flat while the US stock market ended mixed overnight ahead of the key economic data that could shed light on the possible timing of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
Expectations for a cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) by the Fed at its June meeting stand at 59.1%, down from the near certainty at the end of January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Investors will now watch for Thursday’s January personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices ended higher, snapping a two-day correction. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : With Gift Nifty, at 22,233.50, at 7:35 am, trending 35 points higher than the Nifty 50 close of 22,198.35, Indian benchmarks looked all set to open on a positive note.
U.S. stocks held near their record levels on Tuesday after a quiet day of trading.
The S&P 500 added 8.65 points, or 0.2%, to 5,078.18 and is just off its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 96.82, or 0.2%, to 38,972.41, and the Nasdaq composite rose 59.05, or 0.4%, to 16,035.30.
A global equities index advanced slightly on Tuesday as investors weighed the outlook for central bank rate cuts after the latest batch of economic data and ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading due Thursday, while the dollar fell against the yen.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1.43 points, or 0.19%, to 760.60.
Oil prices rose after reports that producer group OPEC was considering extending voluntary oil output cuts into the second quarter to provide additional support.
Earlier in the day, the Conference Board said U.S. consumer confidence retreated in February after three straight monthly increases. Its consumer confidence index slipped to 106.7 this month versus economist expectations of 115.0 and a downwardly revised 110.9 for January.
Also, orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell by the most in nearly four years in January amid a sharp drop in bookings for commercial aircraft, while the outlook for business investment on equipment was mixed.
The next key data investors are looking to is Thursday's release of January's U.S. personal consumption expenditures index (PCE), which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure.
U.S. crude settled up 1.66% at $78.87 a barrel while Brent finished up 1.36% at $83.65 per barrel.
Gold prices held steady with the U.S. inflation reading and comments from Fed officials on investors' radar this week.
Spot gold edged 0.1% higher at $2,031.99 per ounce(Oz), as of 0135 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,041.00 per ounce.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 3.90% to $56,795.00.
