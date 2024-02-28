Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Global peers mixed; Gift Nifty indicates gap-up open for Indian benchmarks

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 08:30 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 1,509.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 2,861.56 crore worth of stocks on February 27, provisional data from the NSE showed.